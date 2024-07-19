Tom Renz’s Newsletter

Home
Podcast
Notes
TomRenz.com
Shop
Freedom Brigade Nation Newsle…
That's What She Said Newslett…
Archive
About
The Joe Booster Biden COVID Case and Congressional Vax Health Crisis
President Joe “Booster” Biden has “isolated” due to a COVID diagnosis despite leading the way as the poster boy for boosters. People are even talking…
7
Biden Put a Bullseye on Trump - But It Didn’t Work.
This weekend President Donald Trump was shot in the ear by a would-be assassin. An assassination attempt by itself would be huge news but it pales in…
4
Trump In the Supreme Court - He IS Immune & NO He Does NOT Have a “License to Kill”
The Supreme Court of the United States has made a lot of news recently, but no decision has made bigger news than the Trump immunity case. Not…
6

June 2024

Did the SCOTUS Just Save America?
We are being demonetized by many platforms and are dealing with Sanctions from what I believe to be a corrupt judge. Please support us at…
4
Cancer Naturopathy and Corruption: Updates From the Week
The Tom Renz Show ep. 419
1
36:18
Pain & Being a Warrior
Please donate to our fight at https://www.givesendgo.com/renzlaw and www.TomRenz.com It’s been a very busy week and I’ve just returned from Arizona…
5
Is Joe Biden the Crappiest President Ever?
The Tom Renz Show ep. 417
2
54:36
Transgender Agenda: Following the Money
Please support us at www.TomRenz.com, on https://www.givesendgo.com/renzlaw and at TomRenz.substack.com. For those who may have missed it, last week the…
6
A ReAwaken Tour Miracle - Cancer Update On My Wife
I am writing this article to extend my sincere thank you to Clay Clark, General Flynn, and the Reawaken America Tour family. I pray my work may continue…
25
9th Circuit and COVID Jabs
A lot is going around on social media related to the 9th Circuit ruling on Health Freedom Defense Fund v. Alberto Carvalho. There is discussion online…
4
Sinner & Saint with Renz and Ali - "Impossible Is Nothing" ep. 1
The Kingdom Fight Ministry
2
36:01

May 2024

Mel K and the Globalists
The Tom Renz Show Ep. 407
2
53:49
© 2024 Tom Renz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture