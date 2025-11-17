mRNA COVID Blood & The Shutdown May End… But Should It?

The mRNA COVID gene therapy poisons persist in our blood for a very long time. A Yale study found the spike still being produced years after vaccination. There is no real doubt that these poisons stay in your body far longer than we were told and it appears more credible every day that they alter our DNA… but what does that mean to our blood supply? What does that mean if you need a transfusion? We will talk about that today and then get into this mess of a shutdown and what has been done to end it.

When I say our blood supply is a mess, I am not being dramatic. In this episode we walk you through why the long term persistence of vaccine induced spike protein, the regulatory history of gene therapies, and serious unanswered questions about mRNA technology should make every honest person ask what is really going into our veins when we need a transfusion.

Along the way we look at the latest political theater in Washington, the so called shutdown deal, and the growing trust gap between the America First base and institutions that are supposed to serve us, including the Department of Justice.

mRNA, spike protein, and your blood

Most of you know where I stand on the COVID shots. I have called them gene therapies and I have repeatedly warned that they would not behave like a simple injection that disappears from your system in a few days.

Regulators and manufacturers originally sold the public a very simple story. The lipid nanoparticles would stay in your shoulder muscle, your cells would briefly produce spike protein, and then everything would shut down. That story has not held up.

A Yale affiliated team recently reported finding circulating spike protein in some individuals many months, even over a year, after mRNA vaccination. The authors are cautious about what it means, and the study is small, but it directly contradicts the early promise that spike production would be short lived.

Then there’s the controversial in vitro study from Sweden that looked at Pfizer’s BNT162b2 product in a human liver cancer cell line called Huh7. The authors reported that the mRNA could be reverse transcribed into DNA in those cells within hours. That does not prove that the same thing happens in the bodies of living human beings in the same way, and many scientists have pushed back on broader claims. What it does show is that the blanket assurance “this can never touch your DNA” was never as absolute as we were told.

On top of that, a 2006 FDA guidance document on gene therapy trials warns of the possibility of delayed cancers and “malignant transformation” after integrating or long lasting constructs are delivered to human cells. The same agency that issued that caution later fast tracked novel genetic platforms at a speed we have never seen before.

The core of my argument is simple:

We know spike protein itself is biologically active and not benign.

We know the mRNA platforms were designed to stabilize that spike and keep production going longer than ordinary RNA would.

We know there are published signals that some components may persist in certain individuals much longer than expected.

We know regulators long ago acknowledged that durable genetic constructs can carry long term cancer risks.

From those facts I argue for a precautionary approach when it comes to our blood supply. Mainstream blood organizations, including the American Red Cross and a recent large cohort study in Transfusion, currently state that blood from vaccinated donors is safe and that transfusions from vaccinated donors are not associated with higher rates of clots, respiratory failure, or death in recipients.

When you have lingering spike, contested evidence about reverse transcription, and rising reports of unusual clotting, I believe it is reasonable for patients to want more transparency and more options than “trust us.”

Meeting the “safe blood” solution

SafeBlood is an international network that tries to match transfusion recipients with donors who have not received mRNA injections. It began in Switzerland and now operates in over fifty countries, with members in every American state. The basic idea is not complicated. People who want to avoid additional mRNA exposure, whether they are vaccinated and injured or never took the shots at all, should be able to receive blood from like minded donors.

My guest Clinton Ohlers, PhD and I talk through several important points:

Many people only think about blood once in their lives. Then suddenly leukemia, surgery, childbirth complications, or trauma make it a life and death issue.

Once you are on a hospital bed, you rarely have time to negotiate what goes into the IV bag.

Directed donations and autologous donations, where you or a known friend donate ahead of a planned procedure, have been routine for decades, but some hospitals and blood networks now make these options harder, not easier.

Clinton explains how SafeBlood works as a “just in time” matching service. They do not run their own storage network. Instead, they connect recipients and donors locally so that the donation can go through existing hospital systems within the medical rules of that facility. It is a very lean model, built around people who are willing to show up for strangers because they see what is at stake.

Several states have introduced bills that would protect the right to directed donations and require more transparency about blood provenance. None of this should be controversial, yet you see intense resistance from large blood networks and lobbyists. Public health groups have already labeled the very desire for “unvaccinated blood” as conspiratorial, despite acknowledging that there is no evidence these patients are harming anyone by asking for more information and choice.

I am willing to sign up as a donor myself and to help with legislative work wherever I can. If you want this option for your family, you need to help create it now, not when you are already being wheeled into surgery.

Science, clots, and contested evidence

Reports from embalmers and morticians of unusual, rubbery casts in vessels of deceased individuals, popularly nicknamed “calamari clots.”

Case stories in which unvaccinated individuals who received transfusions then showed blood changes or clotting patterns that resemble those seen in heavily vaccinated populations.

The ongoing debate over whether persistent spike and residual DNA fragments contribute to autoimmunity, cancers, or other chronic conditions.

The academic and regulatory establishment often responds that these are anecdotal or that causation is not proven. That is technically true. Case reports and observational patterns do not automatically prove cause. At the same time, the same establishment pushed mass vaccination, including for very low risk groups, with extremely limited long term data.

If regulators erred on the side of bold experimentation in 2021, they should err on the side of transparency and patient autonomy in 2025 and beyond. You should be allowed to know the vaccination status of your donor. You should be allowed to bring your own donor when feasible. You should be allowed to decline products that you believe present unacceptable risk to you or your child.

That is not radical. That is informed consent.

Faith, medicine, and policy

One of the more moving parts of this show was our conversation on prayer and medicine working together. Clinton shares the story of a newborn whose doctors insisted the child would need a transfusion before surgery. Friends in the freedom movement scrambled for alternatives, including volume expanders and nutritional support. When nothing seemed sufficient, they turned to prayer, and over the next several days the baby’s levels rose past the threshold that doctors had said could not be reached without donor blood.

Not every story resolves that way. The point is not that prayer replaces medical care. The point is that families deserve both the right to seek God and the right to seek the safest possible medical options.

Hospital policies, not just written law, can quietly erase long standing rights to directed donation. In some places parents have had to travel across the country in order to secure blood from family members for their own child, even though there was no scientific reason to forbid that match. That should concern anyone who believes parents, not bureaucrats, should make critical health decisions for their families.

If you want to help, Clinton makes three very simple requests:

Become a SafeBlood member, especially as a recurring supporter if you can afford it, so there are resources to keep building the network. Sign up as a donor if you have never taken mRNA shots and are medically eligible to give blood. Contact your state legislators and demand protection for directed and autologous donations, as well as transparency about blood sourcing.

From blood to justice: candor about Charlie Kirk and the DOJ

In the second half of the show I pivot from bodily integrity to institutional integrity. I play a clip from Candace Owens where she raises serious questions about the shooting of Charlie Kirk and the way federal authorities handled footage from the hospital where he was treated.

Candace’s core question is not complicated. Why were federal agents so eager to seize hospital video, rather than focusing on an open and transparent investigation that would reassure the public. When the same Department of Justice has already lost the confidence of many Americans over issues such as the handling of the Epstein list and selective prosecutions, it becomes very difficult to take their statements at face value.

I dislike liars more than I dislike silence. If something is genuinely a national security issue, officials can say “we cannot disclose those details.” People will be frustrated, but at least the government is not compounding the problem by issuing statements that obviously conflict with what citizens can see with their own eyes.

The bigger picture is that this constant pattern of partial truths, spin, and outright deception is driving a wedge between the MAGA base and the very administration that claims to represent it. You cannot build a movement on censorship and half truths. So I call for honesty, even when the truth is hard.

The “shutdown deal” that was not a win

On paper the government kept operating. On substance, many of the worst features of the current regime stayed in place or even gained new funding.

SNAP food benefits kept at elevated levels without work requirements or meaningful eligibility tightening.

No serious attempt to roll back the huge expansion in IRS enforcement capacity.

Continued subsidies and mandates that favor large agribusiness and ethanol schemes over ordinary family farmers.

New pots of money for security and perks for members of Congress, while ordinary border agents and Americans get less support.

Additional funding that indirectly supports NGOs and programs involved in resettling illegal migrants.

Republicans have a unique talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. That is not a partisan talking point. It is a simple observation. When a party controls the House, the Senate, and the presidency yet cannot deliver a serious budget or even basic course corrections, something is deeply wrong.

For the constitutional republic to function, representatives have to fear their voters more than they fear the donor class and the permanent bureaucracy. That fear is clearly missing in Washington right now.

Where we go from here

Take your health and your blood seriously. Learn how to set up directed or autologous donations before you need them.

Support organizations that are trying to build parallel options rather than simply complaining about what government and corporate medicine are doing.

Hold your elected officials accountable for every dollar in these “compromise” bills that funds the destruction of your rights and your nation.

We will keep putting an axe in the skull of tyranny on The Tom Renz Show. I hope this written recap helps you dig a little deeper into why.

