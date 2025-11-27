Is The Deep State Around Trump Collapsing?

The political world is on fire, and it is not hard to see why. People who poured their hearts, time, and reputations into the America First movement are watching a growing gap between the promises that were made and the reality they are seeing.

On one side you have people saying, “Trust the plan, do not question anything, it is all high strategy.” On the other side you have people who still support the mission, still love the country, still want to win, but refuse to ignore corruption, failed prosecutions, and dangerous policies.

At some point you have to say out loud what everyone feels in their gut. There are issues that can be negotiated, and there are issues that define who you are. For me, one of those defining issues is mRNA and its expanding reach into both human medicine and veterinary medicine.

That is the line in the sand.

Justice, Epstein, and Why Trust Is Gone

When you watch the Department of Justice miss opportunity after opportunity to hold powerful people accountable, you start to understand why the base is furious.

We have watched years of talk about Epstein, mountains of documentation, and enough public information to know there was a sophisticated trafficking and abuse network. Yet the people who organized, funded, and used that network continue to walk free. The message to ordinary Americans is clear. There is one standard of justice for elites, and another for everyone else.

Once you see that pattern, you recognize it everywhere. You see it in selective prosecutions. You see it in the protection of favored insiders. You see it in the way whistleblowers are treated when they threaten the wrong interests.

You also see it in something as simple as a can of soup.

“Soup for Poor People” and Bioengineered Food

Recently, audio surfaced of a Campbell’s Soup executive mocking the company’s products, talking about “poor” customers, and making comments about “3D printed” or “bioengineered” meat. Campbell’s has since fired the executive and insisted that their soups contain real meat sourced from USDA inspected suppliers and that they do not use 3D printed or lab grown chicken.

At the same time, the company openly acknowledges using ingredients from genetically modified crops, such as corn and soy, which is why some labels carry “bioengineered food ingredients” disclosures in accordance with federal rules.

So we have a familiar pattern. Corporate leadership tells you the product is fine. Regulatory language tells you it meets the minimum required standard. Yet the very people who profit from the product allegedly say behind closed doors that they would not eat it themselves.

That kind of elitist attitude is the same mentality that gives you endless pharmaceutical products, aggressive marketing, and then silence when long term safety questions show up. It is the same mentality that will happily sell highly processed food into school lunch programs and SNAP, then act shocked when chronic disease explodes.

The problem is not only what is in the can. The problem is the contempt for the people who are expected to eat it.

mRNA for People, mRNA for Pets

Now add this: the same experimental platforms that exploded into view during COVID are rapidly moving into animals.

Veterinary and animal health companies are developing and deploying RNA based vaccines for livestock and companion animals. Merck Animal Health, for example, now has an RNA particle technology vaccine for canine influenza, and the University of Pennsylvania has launched an mRNA research initiative to “fast track” veterinary mRNA vaccines and therapies.

Companies are building self amplifying RNA platforms for herd specific vaccines in pigs and poultry, marketing them as flexible tools that can be tuned quickly to new variants. Industry analyses talk openly about a growing veterinary mRNA vaccine market, including conditional approvals for animal mRNA products.

Supporters will tell you this is modern progress. They will tell you it is efficient, scalable, and the future. What they will not tell you is that long term data in real world populations is limited, and that once this genie is out of the bottle you do not get to take it back.

Here is where the line in the sand becomes very clear.

If you were not given full information about risks and benefits in human mRNA products, and if you watched censorship and coercion replace honest debate, why would you blindly accept the same model being pushed into your dogs, cats, livestock, and even wildlife?

This is not paranoia. It is a rational response to a track record.

Cancer, Pets, and a Different Path

While pharmaceutical and food corporations chase patents and highly engineered products, there is another story unfolding quietly in both human and veterinary medicine.

Take the mushroom Coriolus Versicolor, often called turkey tail. A purified extract from this mushroom, known as polysaccharide K (PSK), has been used in Japan for decades as an approved adjuvant cancer treatment, especially in gastrointestinal cancers. Major cancer centers have reviewed dozens of human studies and concluded that PSK shows immune modulating and potential anti tumor effects when used alongside conventional therapy.

Veterinary researchers asked a simple question. If this mushroom can help support immune function in humans, what about dogs?

The University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine ran pilot studies in dogs with hemangiosarcoma, a highly aggressive blood vessel cancer. A turkey tail extract was given as a single agent. Some dogs lived substantially longer than historical expectations, and follow up work has continued to explore immune and survival benefits.

Is this a cure all? No. Is it a patented miracle? No. It is a whole food derived compound that appears to modulate the immune system in ways that may help animals and people handle serious disease.

Contrast that with where our pets actually live today. Cancer is now one of the leading causes of death in dogs, with estimates that more than half of dogs over age ten will die of cancer. We have ultra processed kibble, pesticide treated lawns, chemical laden toys, and an aggressive pharmaceutical schedule.

So the question is not whether a single mushroom solves everything. The question is why we are not allowed to even talk about these approaches, while high profit products are pushed without transparency about long term tradeoffs.

Thanksgiving, Pets, and Basic Stewardship

In the middle of all this, there is something simple and practical we can do. Take better day to day care of the animals that depend on us.

Veterinarians and animal health groups warn every year that Thanksgiving and other holidays are some of the busiest times in emergency clinics. Dogs and cats get into the trash, swallow cooked bones, grab turkey skin dripping with fat, or are “treated” by well meaning relatives with stuffing, grapes, raisins, onions, and other human foods that are toxic to them.

Many of those emergencies are preventable. Keep the trash secure. Make sure guests do not feed table scraps. Provide safe, species appropriate treats rather than whatever is on the human plate.

At the same time, there is more we can do than simply avoiding disaster. We can support our pets with better nutrition, targeted supplementation, and a more thoughtful approach to vaccines and pharmaceuticals. That does not mean ignoring serious diseases or refusing all veterinary care. It means asking hard questions, seeking second opinions, and remembering that your dog or cat is not a product line for any company.

You do not owe Big Pharma a guaranteed revenue stream through your Labrador.

The mRNA Line in the Sand

So how does all of this tie back to mRNA as a line in the sand?

Because the pattern is the same from the DOJ to the food industry to the pharmaceutical complex.

You are asked to trust institutions that have not earned that trust. You are told to sit down, be quiet, and let “experts” handle it. You are told that concerns about experimental platforms are fringe, even while the same platforms expand into the very animals that live in your home and eat from your hand.

I am not against science. I am not against medicine. I am against secrecy, censorship, and a model that treats human beings and animals as test beds rather than patients.

There is a clear, bright line for many of us.

If a policy or product undermines informed consent, if it hides data, if it leverages fear instead of honest dialogue, and if it has the potential to permanently alter health in ways we do not yet understand, that is where we say no.

That applies to people.

That applies to pets.

That applies to food.

That applies to the systems of justice that are supposed to protect the most vulnerable, not shield the most powerful.

What Comes Next

The solution is not to give up. The solution is to draw the line and stand on it.

Support real transparency in food and medicine. Protect your family and your animals from unnecessary risk. Seek out tools that strengthen the immune system instead of endlessly suppressing it. Look at mushrooms like Coriolus Versicolor, better nutrition, holistic veterinary input, and other approaches that respect how the body is designed to heal.

Demand accountability from those who claim to represent you. When the justice system protects predators instead of children, say so. When corporate executives sneer at the products they sell to the public, stop buying those products. When powerful interests try to push experimental platforms into every part of life, from your bloodstream to your dog’s next shot, make it clear that your answer is not automatic.

There is a movement that still believes in liberty, truth, and real health. That movement is not defined by a party or a personality. It is defined by the willingness to say, “This far and no farther.”

For many of us, that is exactly what mRNA has become.

A line in the sand.

Renz Pets

Block Trust IRA

I’m proud to partner with BlockTrust IRA — the powerhouse helping patriots protect their wealth from Biden’s economy!

Claim your FREE MAGA IRA Guide today:

👉 http://tomrenzcrypto.com/

💥 The financial system is shifting — whether you’re ready or not.

Traditional retirement accounts rely on a dollar that’s losing buying power, markets that swing wildly, and institutions that don’t always work in your favor.

Crypto gives you something different:

⚡ Ownership

⚡ Independence

⚡ Future-focused growth

With a Crypto IRA through BlockTrustIRA, you can:

🔹 Diversify beyond stocks and bonds

🔹 Protect your savings against inflation

🔹 Position yourself in a still-early, rapidly growing asset class

Most people will wait.

The smart ones move before the crowd.

Support Renz Law