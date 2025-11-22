Epstein Perjury & The Most Powerful Woman In the World?

The Epstein bill has been passed out of Congress without amendment, much to the chagrin of Speaker Johnson and, apparently, the President. They wanted to manipulate this and failed because the Senate was tired of getting the blame as RINOs for everything when both sides of Congress have RINO issues. What is going to happen next? I do not know, but if Trump vetoes this bill it will end MAGA. There is a lot more happening and I am writing this from the road because this moment cannot be ignored.

For the first time, Congress has passed a law that explicitly targets the secrecy around Jeffrey Epstein and the web of power, blackmail, and corruption tied to his operation. The Epstein Files Transparency Act requires the Department of Justice to release a wide array of Epstein-related records on a fixed timetable, subject to certain redactions for national security and privacy.

On paper, that sounds like a victory for transparency and for the countless victims who have been ignored for far too long. In reality, this bill is also a test. It will test whether the political class is willing to allow the truth to come out, even when that truth threatens their friends, their donors, and in some cases their own careers. It will also test whether the MAGA movement is a serious movement for justice or just another brand that can be managed by consultants and lobbyists.

At this moment the bill is on the President’s desk. If he signs it, the process of prying open the files begins. If he vetoes it, MAGA is finished as a moral and political project. There is no way around that.

How We Got Here: Epstein and the Politics of Blackmail

Jeffrey Epstein did not operate in a vacuum. He was a convicted sex offender who received an extraordinarily soft plea deal in Florida in 2007–2008 through a non-prosecution agreement brokered by federal prosecutors, including then U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta. More than a decade later he was indicted in the Southern District of New York in 2019 on sex trafficking charges involving minors, only to die in federal custody in circumstances that have never been credibly resolved.

Across that entire timeline one theme has been constant: protection. Protection from accountability. Protection for powerful clients. Protection for the networks that profited from exploitation of vulnerable young people.

Members of Congress, including Rep. Tim Burchett, have openly suggested that Epstein’s reach is so deep it is as if he is still “running Congress from behind the scenes,” with a critical mass of members compromised and voting to protect one another. That is exactly how a blackmail culture works. Once you compromise enough people, they are less afraid of you than they are of each other. The system closes ranks to protect itself.

That is why this bill matters. If the machinery of blackmail is never exposed, the Republic becomes a stage play. Elections become theater, policy becomes a script, and the same interests remain in control no matter who appears to be in charge.

What The Epstein Bill Actually Does – And What It Does Not

It is important to understand what this bill really does and where the traps are.

On the positive side, the Epstein Files Transparency Act directs the Department of Justice to collect, review, and release a broad set of records tied to Epstein and his network, with a declassification-style process and deadlines. That is why the political establishment tried hard to get the bill watered down in the Senate. They expected amendments that would gut the transparency provisions, allow endless delay, and shift the blame.

The Senate did not play along. For once, it refused to be the designated scapegoat. RINOs are not confined to one chamber. Both sides of Capitol Hill are infested, and the Senate finally decided it was tired of taking the entire hit while the House acted like it had clean hands.

That does not mean the bill is perfect. It contains serious loopholes:

It focuses on the Department of Justice, while leaving State Department, intelligence agencies, and the Pentagon with broad room to hide behind classification and “sensitive sources and methods.” Those are precisely the channels through which foreign intelligence services and domestic agencies would have coordinated any blackmail or information operations.

It allows redactions for ongoing investigations and national security, which an untrustworthy Attorney General can weaponize to hide exactly what the public needs to see.

Right on cue, we are watching a familiar pattern. Pam Bondi is now opening a fresh “investigation” in the Southern District of New York and using that pending status as a shield. If everything important is now part of an “ongoing investigation,” she can claim that almost anything must be withheld or heavily redacted. That is how coverups are dressed up as law enforcement.

Pam Bondi, Susie Wiles, and the New Barr Problem

Pam Bondi is not an unknown quantity. She served as Attorney General of Florida from 2011 to 2019, a period that overlaps the years Epstein operated openly from his Palm Beach base while the political and legal establishment in that state looked the other way.

After leaving office she entered the influence world in Washington, joining major lobbying and political outfits and aligning herself firmly with the corporate and political establishment. She later became a high-profile Trump surrogate and, in this new administration, Attorney General of the United States.

At the same time, Susie Wiles has emerged as one of the most powerful figures around the President. She has deep roots in the corporate lobbying world, including senior roles at Mercury Public Affairs, a firm owned by Omnicom Group. Omnicom’s leadership is deeply embedded in the World Economic Forum ecosystem, which represents the globalist technocratic agenda that claims to “manage” the world through unelected corporate and political networks.

In plain language, these are not people who built their careers fighting the swamp. They built their careers as part of it.

So here is the situation:

A President who ran on draining the swamp has installed an Attorney General with a long history in the establishment and a record that inspires little confidence in her willingness to disrupt elite protection networks.

His chief of staff and inner circle include individuals whose careers are rooted in the same corporate and global networks that benefited from the post-9/11 surveillance state, international NGOs, and the pharmaceutical complex.

The result is a “Barr problem” all over again. We are watching a Justice Department that pretends to move, but never in a way that threatens the core of the system. Indict a few manageable villains, open a few high-profile cases, talk about “following the facts,” and make sure the real machinery of power never experiences serious risk.

This is why I have said repeatedly that if the President does not fire Bondi and clean out the surrounding swamp creatures, MAGA will collapse under the weight of its own hypocrisy. You cannot fight child trafficking on stage while your Justice Department plays procedural games to protect the very networks that made that trafficking possible.

MAGA, MAHA, and the Price of Silence

I have been fighting for what people call MAGA and for medical freedom for years. I supported Trump in 2016, when it was not fashionable in many circles. I will continue to support him as the best available option against a Democrat Party that has openly embraced censorship, coercion, and weaponization of government against its own citizens.

But support is not worship. One cannot support child trafficking. One cannot support the protection of pedophiles. One cannot support a two-tier system of justice where elites enjoy permanent immunity while regular citizens are crushed for minor infractions.

If Joe Biden’s Justice Department were doing what Pam Bondi is doing right now, much of MAGA would be in the streets. Many of the same influencers who are silent today would be on every platform demanding impeachment, resignation, and criminal prosecution. The fact that we have an “R” in the White House does not suddenly sanctify behavior that would be unacceptable from a Democrat.

This is the crossroads for MAGA and for the medical freedom movement:

Does the movement stand for principle, or does it stand only for one man?

Does it insist that the truth about Epstein, blackmail, and global corruption come out, even if that truth implicates people who stood next to us on stage?

Or does it quietly accept that some crimes are too “disruptive” to expose, and therefore must be managed and buried?

If the President vetoes this bill to protect the swamp around him, the answer will be clear. MAGA, as a principled movement, will be over. Some may continue to use the brand, but the moral core will be gone.

Digital ID, Control Systems, and Why Epstein Was Never “Just One Case”

None of this exists in isolation. The Epstein network was a control system. Blackmail is one mechanism for control. Financial surveillance and central bank digital currencies are another. Digital identity regimes are another.

The United States has already moved in the direction of integrated identity and surveillance through policies such as the REAL ID Act of 2005 and later modernization efforts, which tie identity documents to federal standards and, increasingly, to digital infrastructure. During the COVID era, we saw how quickly “public health” could be used as a justification for coercive digital passes and centralized databases.

When you combine:

A political class that is compromised by sex-and-blackmail operations like Epstein,

A bureaucratic state that has normalized mass surveillance and emergency powers, and

Corporate and international networks that are eager to implement digital ID, social credit style scoring, and programmable money,

you have the recipe for a completely controlled society.

This is why exposing Epstein matters so much. If the public never sees the full extent of the blackmail system that has been operating for decades, they will never fully understand why their elected officials routinely vote against their interests, surrender sovereignty, and ignore clear evidence of corruption.

Culture, Family, and the Fight Against Complacency

In the second half of the program I brought on Matthew Runnels, an Army chaplain and author of the young adult dystopian series A Nation Found. His stories explore what happens when a society grows complacent, forgets its foundational “monument stones,” and allows an enemy culture to quietly reshape its identity.

That is not just fiction. That is the story of modern America.

Runnels spoke about how young people are desperate for belonging and meaning, and how the lack of family and community cohesion leaves them vulnerable to destructive ideologies. Contemporary research on suicide risk backs this up: people are at greatest risk when they feel like a burden and feel that they do not belong anywhere.

The solution is not only political. It is cultural and relational:

Rebuild families.

Rebuild neighborhoods.

Host the block party.

Volunteer with local organizations that actually help people.

Teach your kids where freedom came from and what it costs to keep it.

If we do not reclaim culture at the family and community level, no “win” in Washington will matter. A people that has forgotten who they are will always be easy to manipulate, whether through fear, bribes, or blackmail.

Where We Go From Here

So where does this leave us?

Demand the truth. The Epstein bill must be signed and then enforced aggressively. No veto. No fake investigation pretexts. No hiding behind national security unless the risk is real and compelling. Clean out the swamp around the President. That means demanding the removal of officials who treat justice as theater, including Pam Bondi and others who are clearly more interested in protecting the system than exposing it. Refuse personality cults. Supporting Trump as the best available option is not the same as excusing everything done in his name. If you cannot criticize your own side when it covers up for child sex trafficking networks, you do not have a movement. You have a fan club. Rebuild from the bottom up. Politics sitting on top of a sick culture will always bend toward corruption. Strong families, strong communities, and a clear understanding of our founding values are the only real long-term safeguards.

I am going to keep fighting for truth, for the children who were abused and discarded, and for a country that still has a chance to reclaim its soul. That means taking risks. It means criticizing our own side when it is wrong. It means pushing the President we support to fire the people who are betraying him and us.

We can still force transparency on Epstein and everything tied to him if enough of us refuse to be silent. The bill is on the desk. The choice is in front of the President. The responsibility to raise our voices is in front of us.

