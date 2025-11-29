Project Genesis - A New Beginning Or The Beginning of The End?

The day after Thanksgiving is supposed to be simple. Leftovers, family, a tree in the corner. At my place the famous Charlie Brown Christmas tree is up, the lights are on, and I am genuinely grateful. There is a lot of good happening in this country and in our lives.

At the same time, if you are paying attention, you can feel that we are living through something very strange. Some things look hopeful, some things look downright terrifying. The task is to hold on to joy and gratitude while telling the truth about the mess the political class and the globalist crowd are dragging us into.

Today I want to walk through a few big stories that tie together one theme. We are in a global struggle over power, technology, and truth. How that struggle ends will decide whether we move toward freedom or toward a high tech cage.

And yes, along the way we are going to talk about Stranger Things, Netflix, and people who work way too hard to be offended.

Trump, South Africa, and the Question of Moral Clarity

Trump recently announced that the United States skipped the G20 in South Africa and that South Africa will not be invited to the 2026 G20 in Miami. In his statement he accused the South African government of tolerating horrific abuses against Afrikaners and other descendants of European settlers and described it as a form of genocide against white farmers. He also called out the corporate press for refusing to touch the story.

There is no question that violent farm attacks are real and that they disproportionately affect white farmers. South African crime data and independent research show that farm attacks and farm murders are a serious and persistent problem, even if there is academic debate about whether the term “white genocide” is the right label. At the same time, the South African government keeps insisting that this is just ordinary crime and strongly rejects the genocide framing, which tells you a lot about how seriously they take the issue.

I appreciate Trump for doing something almost no other Western leader is willing to do. He is willing to say publicly that racism is evil regardless of the color of the victim. Apartheid was evil when it targeted black South Africans. It is just as evil to target white South Africans. Two wrongs do not make anything right.

So on South Africa I am with Trump. Calling out a corrupt and racist government that looks the other way while farmers are slaughtered is exactly what an American president should do.

The problem is that moral clarity in one place does not cancel out catastrophic mistakes somewhere else. Which brings us to the Genesis Mission.

The Genesis Mission: Manhattan Project for AI, Or Manhattan Project for the Great Reset?

Trump has now signed an executive order launching what is called the Genesis Mission. On paper, this is a national effort to consolidate massive federal scientific data sets, combine them with our most powerful supercomputers, and use artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific research across energy, health, materials, and more. Officials are explicitly comparing it to the Manhattan Project and the Apollo program in terms of scale and urgency.

Here is what the order does in plain English.

It puts the Department of Energy in charge of building a unified AI platform using the national labs and their supercomputers.

It orders the government to turn decades of federal scientific data, including sensitive and proprietary data, into training fuel for powerful AI foundation models.

It lays out a framework for public private partnerships with major tech and cloud companies to run all of this infrastructure.

On the surface, that sounds like “America first in AI.” We obviously cannot sit back and let the Chinese Communist Party, Moscow, or anyone else win an AI arms race and then point their systems at us. The executive order itself frames AI dominance as central to long term strategic competition and compares it to the race for nuclear weapons. On that point, the threat is real.

Here is where I part ways with the way this is being implemented.

We are baking corrupted “science” into the brains of the machine.

Agencies like HHS and others have spent decades pushing politically convenient science on vaccines, climate, and other issues. If those same data sets and models are fed uncritically into AI, the machine will learn to treat bad assumptions as gospel. Until and unless AI systems are instructed and allowed to challenge premises and recheck the raw data, they will simply automate and amplify existing fraud. Running this through DOE supercharges secrecy.

DOE and the national labs operate under some of the tightest classification regimes in the government. That is appropriate when you are talking about nuclear weapons design. But when you route the future of AI, health policy, and industrial planning through the same secrecy structures, you create a massive black box that is shielded from Freedom of Information Act requests and meaningful oversight. The public private partnership language reads like a World Economic Forum wish list.

The order leans heavily on collaboration with “non federal partners” and industry and on frameworks for intellectual property and trade secrets. That is lawyer speak for inviting the same global technology oligarchs who sit on WEF panels in Davos to plug directly into our national laboratory system and data. There is nothing serious in this about protecting ordinary workers or citizens.

AI predictive models and robotic laboratories sound exciting until you realize that the same tools can be used for predictive policing, social credit style control, and mass job elimination. The order talks a lot about accelerating discovery. It says almost nothing about protecting privacy in a world where a powerful AI system is effectively watching everything.

I want to be very clear. Trump is absolutely right that the United States cannot simply ban AI and hope the problem goes away. If we unplug and China or Russia do not, we lose. The danger is that he has been sold a plan that centralizes power, shields critical decisions from public scrutiny, and hands enormous leverage to the very corporate and globalist actors he campaigned against.

This looks much more like the technological backbone of the Great Reset than anything resembling real America first policy.

“Trust the Plan” Is Not Support, It Is Surrender

Some people hear these criticisms and assume that I have abandoned Trump. That is nonsense. I support Trump precisely because I want him to succeed. Real support is not blind worship. Real support is telling your guy where his own staff and advisers are stabbing him in the back.

Look at the pattern.

Operation Warp Speed and the ongoing presence of mRNA products on the market.

The failure to clean up regulatory corruption at FDA, CDC, and HHS.

Now an AI mega project that aligns almost perfectly with the priorities of the World Economic Forum and global finance.

At the same time, the administration has been shockingly ineffective at turning good instincts into durable legal wins. Executive orders signed with an autopen or a pen are only as strong as the courts and the next president allow them to be. Commentators have already noted that invalidating Biden era auto pen orders sets a precedent that can be used right back against Trump when the next administration walks in and picks up the pen.

Without:

Legislation passed through Congress, and

Prosecutions that actually put real criminals in jail,

most of what has been done so far can be wiped out by the next occupant of the Oval Office.

That is not a shot at Trump’s instincts. It is a shot at the crooked political and legal class around him. If you staff your administration with establishment operatives, they will protect the establishment, not you, not the voters, and not the country.

The result is visible in the polls and in special elections where races that should be blowouts in solid red territory are suddenly within the margin of error. When the base feels betrayed on issues like Epstein, digital ID, pharma accountability, and now AI, they stay home. Low turnout is how you lose midterms and hand your enemies ammunition for another impeachment circus.

If you really want to support Trump and America first, stop telling people to “trust the plan” and start demanding that the plan be fixed.

AI, Jobs, and a Future Without a Middle Class

One of the most disturbing parts of the Genesis Mission framework is the explicit focus on areas like advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, and autonomous experimental and production systems. That is Washington speak for building robots that design and build more robots and systems that can run factories, farms, and even labs with minimal human involvement.

You do not need a PhD in economics to see where this goes.

If a company can replace 10 workers with one AI system and a row of robots that never sleep, never unionize, and do not vote, they will.

If the state can use AI to manage a universal digital ID system and track every transaction, it will.

Without strong protections built into law, the endgame is simple. You will have a small class of owners who control the infrastructure and a large class of dependents on some flavor of universal basic income. The middle class, which has always been the backbone of American freedom, gets squeezed out.

Unions that think AI is simply a bargaining chip in the next contract need to wake up. If they do not fight for legal limits on the replacement of human labor, there will not be enough human labor left to justify the continued existence of unions at all.

Stranger Things, Tentacles, and the Holier Than Thou Trap

Let me pivot to something that sounds trivial but actually matters for culture.

I like the show Stranger Things. It is one of the very few television series I have actually managed to follow all the way through. It is creepy, it is fantastical, it is set in the nineteen eighties, and it has some fun music and nostalgia.

A particular scene from the upcoming season shows a monster, Vecna, essentially attacking and poisoning a child with some kind of mind control tentacle. It is grotesque, disturbing, and clearly meant to portray evil.

Some on our side have decided that this must be a coded endorsement of pedophilia because a tentacle touches a child. People have even dragged in the concept of “tentacle porn,” which is apparently some truly disgusting fetish that I have no interest in researching.

Let me be blunt. If the first thing your mind does when you see a monstrous creature attacking a child in a horror fantasy is to sexualize it, the problem is in your head, not on the screen.

Netflix as a corporation has plenty of genuinely objectionable content. The Obamas are involved. There are films and series that really do push sexual content on children. We should call that out. But when we start stretching to find pedophilia in every shadow, ordinary people stop listening. It sounds like the mirror image of the left hunting for “hate speech” in every old sitcom.

As a Christian I know I am flawed. I do not believe in being holier than thou. I believe in being honest. Stranger Things is a fictional story about the battle between good and evil. The monster is evil. The kids are trying to stop it. If you do not like that kind of thing, do not watch it. But let us not confuse ourselves and others by pretending that every tentacle in a horror show is some coded endorsement of the worst crimes on earth.

We have enough real evil to fight without inventing fake scandals.

Liquid Cremation and a Culture That Forgets the Dead

Now for something that will make you lose your appetite.

There is a process sometimes marketed as “water cremation” or alkaline hydrolysis. The idea is that instead of flame based cremation, the body is placed in a high pressure vessel with a heated alkaline solution that dissolves soft tissue into liquid over several hours, leaving only bone fragments to be processed into remains for the family. The liquid is then typically discharged into the wastewater system.

Supporters of the method argue that it uses far less energy than traditional cremation, produces fewer air emissions, and can even generate effluent that is safe for wastewater treatment and can be used as fertilizer. Environmental ethicists have also studied it and many conclude that it can meet most environmental and dignity concerns if properly regulated.

That is the theory. My concern is how this plays out in practice.

Once you normalize turning human bodies into liquid and dumping that into the sewer, you are one slippery step away from treating human remains like any other industrial waste stream.

We already know that conventional wastewater treatment does not effectively remove many pharmaceuticals, hormones, and other contaminants.

If compliance is lax or regulators look the other way, you can easily imagine a world where the cheapest, fastest, least respectful version of this process becomes the norm.

Even if every environmental claim checks out, there is something deeply wrong with a culture that sees no problem in marketing the liquefaction of human beings as a “green” lifestyle choice while it ignores poisoned air, food, and water in living communities. If you want to honor the dead, start by treating the living as image bearers, not as units in a carbon accounting scheme.

Ukraine, Corruption, and the Global Laundromat

While Washington sends billions overseas and lectures Americans about democracy, the reality on the ground in places like Ukraine keeps breaking through the narrative.

In recent days, Ukrainian anti corruption agencies raided the home of President Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, as part of a major probe into kickbacks in the nuclear energy sector. The investigation, often referred to as Operation Midas, centers on allegations that officials at the state nuclear company Energoatom skimmed roughly 10 to 15 percent on large contracts, with estimates around one hundred million dollars or more.

Yermak has now resigned. He denies wrongdoing, but his departure exposes what many of us have been saying for years. Ukraine is not a charity case. It is a corrupt system in which Western aid money sloshes through energy, defense, and infrastructure contracts and a significant portion ends up in the pockets of politically connected insiders.

Let me be clear. The Russian invasion is evil. Ordinary Ukrainians have suffered terribly. That does not change the fact that politically connected figures in Kyiv and abroad have used the war as a pretext to loot Western treasuries. If you want accountability, you cannot keep writing blank checks and pretending that every critic is a puppet of the Kremlin.

The Seditious Six, Bush Republicans, and Why MAGA Keeps Getting Knifed

Back home, there is another battle that most people never see. Activists have documented connections between certain anti Trump “Seditious Six” Republican figures and the same Bush era and Lincoln Project networks that have spent years sabotaging America first candidates.

These are not accidental overlaps. They are the visible tip of a strategy.

Use party machinery and consultant networks to block genuine populist and constitutional conservatives in primaries.

Elevate reliable establishment figures who will say some of the right things on television and then vote with the donor class when it matters.

Keep control over state parties, election boards, and legal teams so that when grassroots candidates rise up, they run into a wall of quiet resistance.

If you wonder why it is so hard to get a true MAGA candidate onto the ballot in many states, this is why. The Republican Party still has a Bush wing that operates as if it owns the place. And too often, people in Trump’s orbit cooperate with that wing, either out of habit, ignorance, or self interest.

The result is a nationwide pattern of disappointment that drains energy from the base. People are tired of being told that this or that moderate is secretly “5D chess” for liberty while the country keeps moving toward digital ID, CBDCs, and permanent emergency powers.

Where Do We Go From Here?

If all of this sounds heavy, that is because it is. We are dealing with:

A national AI project that could either secure our future or enslave it.

A foreign policy class that ignores real abuses when they do not fit the narrative.

A political establishment that talks like populists at rallies and governs like globalists in office.

Cultural battles where too many people on both sides look for reasons to be offended instead of reasons to tell the truth.

Yet I still have that Charlie Brown tree lit. I still believe that God is sovereign, that truth matters, and that ordinary Americans can make a difference.

Here is what I am committed to doing.

Tell the truth even when it cuts against “our side.” If Trump does something right, I will say so. If he signs a disaster that advances the Great Reset, I will say that too.

Fight for real protections in law, not just headlines. AI, digital ID, and biosecurity all need hard legal limits, not press releases.

Defend the idea of a strong, free middle class. That includes fighting for honest money, opposing digital control grids, and calling out policies that quietly eliminate human jobs.

Keep my own house in order. That means spiritual discipline, physical health, and the courage to admit when I am wrong.

The ride ahead is going to be bumpy. The good news is that we do not have to walk through it blind, and we do not have to walk through it alone.

