The AI Gold Rush And The Human Cost

Artificial intelligence is moving faster than any technology in our lifetime. It is being sold as efficiency, innovation, profit and progress. What is not being built is protection for the human beings whose jobs and livelihoods are on the line.

Tech companies and global institutions talk endlessly about “responsible AI.” When you read the fine print, you see a lot of hand waving on ethics and almost nothing that creates enforceable rights for workers who are about to be replaced, monitored or downgraded by machines.

That is not an accident. It is policy.

I am working with allies politically and legislatively to change that and I am prepared to fight for these protections in the courts if necessary. If we do not draw a line now, human workers will not simply be “augmented” by AI. They will be discarded.

What The Data Really Says About AI And Jobs

The public is being told that AI will “create more jobs than it destroys.” Maybe. Someday. Somewhere. But let us look at what serious research is actually saying right now.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 estimates that up to a quarter of jobs worldwide will change significantly in the next five years as a result of technology, including AI. That is not a minor adjustment. That is a shock to the labor market.

Other research that summarizes work from the University of Pennsylvania and OpenAI finds that roughly two thirds of jobs in the United States and Europe are exposed to some degree of AI automation and about one quarter of all jobs could, in principle, be done entirely by AI systems.

A recent simulation from MIT and Oak Ridge National Laboratory used an “Iceberg Index” to map AI capability against 151 million American workers. Their conclusion was that current AI tools could replace about 11.7 percent of the U.S. workforce, representing roughly 1.2 trillion dollars in wages and benefits.

That is not theoretical. That is direct substitution of machines for people.

Meanwhile, an OECD Employment Outlook report makes it clear that AI is already impacting job quality, intensifying work, and raising serious concerns about privacy and bias, even before the most disruptive waves of automation arrive.

Yale researchers looking at the labor market after the first big wave of generative AI found widespread anxiety about job loss and a real disconnect between elite narratives and the lived experience of workers who feel they are becoming expendable.

None of this even considers the additional impact of the next generation of robotics and the impact they will have when powered by AI. Taken together, these are warning flares. They say something very simple. AI is already reshaping work and there is no reason to believe that “the market” will magically protect human beings on its own.

“Worker Protections” On Paper Versus Reality

In Washington you will hear a lot of talk about guidelines, principles and frameworks. For example, Executive Order 14110 from 2023 spoke about using AI in ways that “support workers” and asked agencies to consider equity, health, safety and labor standards.

Then, in early 2025, a new order focused on “removing barriers” to AI innovation and making sure the United States leads the world in AI.

You can see the pattern. When it comes to corporations and technology, the binding language is about clearing the runway. When it comes to workers, the language is about “encouraging,” “considering” and “exploring.”

There are almost no hard guarantees that a worker will:

Have a right to know when AI is deciding whether they are hired, fired or promoted

Have a right to challenge a harmful AI driven decision with a real human review

Receive compensation, retraining or support when their job is automated away

Be protected from abusive surveillance tools that track every keystroke and movement

Without actual rights that can be enforced, worker “protection” becomes a press release, not a shield.

Why Unions Are On The Brink

Unions were built to negotiate with human bosses over human work. AI is changing the very definition of both.

If a company replaces a third of its workforce with AI systems, what happens to union membership, dues and bargaining power over time, if the core work is done by software and robots, unions are left trying to defend a shrinking island of human jobs.

Some union leaders are starting to speak out, but many are still treating AI as a side issue instead of an existential threat. That is a mistake. When AI can screen resumes, schedule shifts, evaluate performance and even decide who stays and who goes, every core function unions care about is under direct pressure.

If unions do not lead on this issue, they will be negotiating the terms of their own extinction.

What Real AI Worker Safeguards Should Look Like

We do not have to guess what protecting human workers could look like. We can write it down, codify it in law and then enforce it. Here are core principles I believe should be in every serious AI and labor package:

Human Right To Work And Participate In The Economy

AI deployment should never be an excuse to discard entire classes of workers without compensation, retraining or transition support. If a company enjoys massive productivity gains from AI, it should not be free to simply pocket the profits and dump the people. Right To Know And To Challenge AI Decisions

Any time AI is used to make a significant decision about a worker hiring, firing, promotion, discipline, pay or scheduling that worker should be told explicitly and given a meaningful path to human review and appeal. Limits On AI Surveillance In The Workplace

AI tools that track every click, camera feed and conversation create a digital panopticon. We need clear limits on monitoring, retention of data and secondary uses that can punish or profile workers. Collective Bargaining Over AI Deployment

Workers and unions must have a say before AI systems are introduced that will significantly change job duties, performance standards or staffing levels. That should include impact assessments, transparency on the purpose of the tool and real bargaining over how it is used. Liability For Harmful AI Systems

If an AI system is biased, unsafe or deployed recklessly and a worker is harmed, there must be accountability. That means liability for employers and vendors, not just a shrug and a “the algorithm did it.” Protection For High Risk Sectors

In fields like transportation, healthcare and critical infrastructure, replacing experienced human workers with immature AI systems is not only unjust. It is dangerous. Where errors occur due to AI usage in high-risk sectors, there must be liability against the companies using AI to replace humans.

These are not abstract talking points. They can and should be turned into specific legislative language at the state and federal level.

How We Should Be Fighting This Politically And In The Courts

Policy And Legislation Working with legislators and allies to build model bills that enshrine core rights for workers in the age of AI, including transparency, human review and bargaining rights over AI deployment.

Pushing for impact assessments before large scale AI rollouts that threaten to displace workers or radically change their conditions of employment.

Advocating for clear limits on AI surveillance of workers and for strong enforcement when those limits are ignored. Public Advocacy Use every platform to warn people that the AI revolution is being designed without them at the table.

Call on union members, small business owners and ordinary citizens to demand real safeguards, not just glossy “responsible AI” marketing. Litigation And Legal Strategy When AI systems are used in discriminatory ways or to retaliate against workers, those are not “tech glitches.” They are potential civil rights and labor law violations. We need to be prepared to bring and support litigation that tests these boundaries.

Where AI driven surveillance creates hostile or unsafe work environments, I am ready to argue that existing laws on privacy, harassment and workplace safety already apply and must be enforced.

The bottom line is simple. If lawmakers refuse to protect workers from reckless AI deployment, then we will have to fight for those protections in court.

This Is A Choice, Not An Inevitable Future

There is nothing inevitable about an AI economy that treats human beings as disposable. That outcome only happens if we let the same people who profit from replacing workers also write the rules that govern that replacement.

We can choose a different path. We can insist that technology serve people instead of the other way around.

That will take political courage, legislative action and hard legal fights.

If you care about your job, your dignity and your right to participate in the economy as a human being, now is the time to pay attention and speak up. The AI future is being built right now. The question is whether human workers will have a place in it.

