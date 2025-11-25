Charges Dismissed Against Comey & Letitia James + CAMPBELL’s Soup Made With Cancer Meat

In a surprise that shocked absolutely no one who understands how the law works, the charges against James Comey and Letitia James were dismissed. Why? Not because the facts were wrong. Not because there was no basis. They were dismissed because they were filed by a federal prosecutor who arguably did not even have the authority to file them.

This was a legal time bomb from the start. It was sloppy. It was predictable. And it reflects a disturbing pattern in Pam Bondi’s Department of Justice team. We have to ask ourselves the hard question. Is this level of incompetence truly accidental, or is it intentional?

Let us look at why this matters, what the law actually says, and what else is going on in a world where justice is delayed, poor moms are punished for self-defense, and Campbell’s Soup is allegedly cooking with lab-grown cancer cells while mocking its own customers.

The Comey and Letitia James Debacle

The indictments were dismissed because the prosecutor was arguable not legally appointed under 28 U.S.C. § 546, which governs interim U.S. attorney appointments. The law allows these temporary attorneys to serve a maximum of 120 days unless properly extended through appointment or confirmation. If that period expires, only the court itself may appoint a new attorney until the vacancy is filled. In this case, it appears that did not happen correctly.

That means the entire case was built on legal sand. No matter how guilty the defendants may or may not be, the court had no choice but to dismiss.

That is not a moral judgment. It is a constitutional protection. Even when dealing with figures as controversial as Comey and Letitia James, the presumption of innocence and proper process matter. That is how the justice system is meant to work.

But here is the hard truth. These cases are too big to get wrong. If you are going after high profile names on behalf of a presidential administration, you do not send in paperwork that is legally defective on page one.

Unless you never intended to succeed.

Designed to Fail or Just Failing Spectacularly

Bondi’s DOJ has not delivered a single meaningful result on major cases, while the clock keeps ticking on statutes of limitation. Meanwhile, during the January 6 prosecutions, Merrick Garland’s DOJ managed to raid, arrest, and charge hundreds of people in a matter of months, using aggressive tactics, stacked charges, and nonstop media pressure.

Yet the current DOJ, with all the public support and political capital it could ask for, has delivered nothing. No convictions. No accountability. No transparency. Just paperwork that cannot survive a procedural challenge.

This is either deliberate negligence or strategic sabotage.

Either way, the effect is the same. Justice delayed. Justice denied. Again.

When Self Defense Gets You Fired

While Comey and James walk free on procedural technicalities, a mother of three in Oklahoma was fired for saving her own life. As police confirmed, she acted 100 percent legally under Oklahoma’s Stand Your Ground law. She was violently attacked, threatened, and strangled. She defended herself with her legally owned firearm. The attacker survived. She lost her job.

Meanwhile, 7-Eleven’s corporate policy forbids employees from carrying defensive tools, even during overnight shifts, alone, without security, in high crime areas.

Legal self defense is upheld by law but punished by employers. This pattern reflects something bigger than a single case. It shows how our culture is punishing good people simply for standing up for themselves.

Campbell’s Soup and Lab Grown “Immortalized” Meat

Now to the story that nobody could have predicted. We learned that Campbell’s Soup is allegedly using bioengineered meat created from immortalized cell lines. Immortalized cell lines are cells that have been genetically altered so they never stop dividing. The National Cancer Institute identifies immortalization as a defining characteristic of cancer behavior.

That means the base material for this lab grown meat is engineered using processes similar to those used to produce tumor cells. Whether it is technically classified as cancer depends on the final modifications, but the underlying biological mechanism is the same.

To make matters worse, a Campbell’s executive was caught on hidden recording allegedly mocking customers, saying the company sells their “stuff for poor people.” Some media outlets reported that he acknowledged bioengineered ingredients and stated that he personally avoids eating the products.

This raises significant legal and ethical issues, including failure to disclose engineered ingredients, deceptive marketing practices, and the broader question of what regulators will allow under current labeling standards.

The Food and Drug Administration has stated that cultured meat is considered safe if produced under proper conditions, but has also noted concerns over the use of immortalized cell lines and the potential for genetic instability.

Does that sound like something you want in your chicken noodle soup?

Legal and Moral Implications

If companies knowingly sell food derived from biologically immortalized cell lines while marketing it as “natural” or “real meat,” litigation is not only possible, it may be inevitable.

Potential legal issues include:

Consumer deception and labeling violations

Failure to disclose genetically altered biological materials

Ethical concerns over using cancer-like growth processes in food manufacturing

Corporate contempt toward consumers (as captured in the recording)

This has the potential to trigger not only lawsuits but a serious cultural debate about food transparency, bioengineering, and the future of eating.

The Bigger Picture

In the span of one week, we saw:

A DOJ case against major political figures collapse due to sloppy filing

A mother fired for legally defending her life

A food company allegedly using tumor-like cell lines while mocking its own customers

Do you see the trend? Institutions designed to protect the public are protecting themselves. Companies designed to serve the public are exploiting them. Agencies tasked with upholding justice are unable or unwilling to do so.

When people cannot trust their justice system, their food system, or their public institutions, something is deeply broken.

What Must Come Next

Accountability must start with transparency.

We must demand lawful and competent prosecution, not political theatre.

We must protect the right to self defense as a pillar of personal liberty.

We must insist that food companies tell us exactly what they are selling, how it was produced, and whether it was grown from immortalized biological material.

This is not partisan. It is fundamental. It is about truth, integrity, and the right of every person to live free from deception and control.

We will keep asking questions. Because that is how change begins.

