The internet can turn almost anything into a controversy these days. Sometimes it is justified. Sometimes it is necessary. Sometimes it is the product of an increasingly jumpy culture that has trained itself to see hidden messages in every shadow.

A recent debate over a scene from an upcoming Stranger Things season is a perfect example. What should have been a straightforward horror moment has exploded into a viral argument about sexuality, children, and what we are willing to believe is being “coded” into entertainment. If you have been anywhere near social media this week, you have probably seen the claims. Some people insist the scene is a depiction of child abuse. Others argue it is a metaphor for corruption, mind control, and spiritual darkness.

Then there are the folks who introduced “hentai tentacle porn” into the conversation. I wish I were making that up.

I want to talk honestly about all of this. Not to defend Netflix, which absolutely deserves criticism. Not to dismiss concerns about the entertainment industry’s agenda, which is very real. But because discernment is not just about spotting evil. It is also about knowing when our own outrage crosses into invention.

Let us take this one step at a time.

Why This Went Viral: A Cultural Tightrope

Parents are on edge today for good reason. We have witnessed a rapid increase in sexual themes targeted toward children across media. Consider the controversies surrounding programs distributed by major platforms over the last decade, including films like Cuties that faced widespread criticism for sexualized portrayals of minors. Research from the American Psychological Association and peer-reviewed studies have documented the long-term harms associated with early sexualization of children in media and advertising.

Combine that with real-world scandals involving grooming, trafficking, online exploitation, and the constant push from activists to blur boundaries that once protected childhood, and it is no surprise audiences have grown hypervigilant.

So when people see a troubling image in a horror series, their first instinct is to interpret it through this broader crisis.

But hypervigilance is not the same as wisdom.

The Scene Itself: Horror, Not Hidden Erotica

The clip in question depicts a monstrous creature, Vecna, attacking a child. Anyone who has watched horror or science fiction knows the genre uses grotesque imagery to symbolize evil, corruption, and fear. It is meant to be unsettling. That is the entire point of horror. Scholars of mythology and literature have long recognized this pattern. Monsters are metaphors for the forces that seek to destroy innocence or freedom, not symbols of intimacy.

Calling this “tentacle porn” or a metaphor for child rape requires a leap so far from the text that the interpretation becomes more revealing about the viewer than the scene. As I have said:

If your first reaction to a fictional monster attacking a child is to sexualize it, that is an issue with your interpretation, not with the scene.

I did not think of this reading until it was pushed into my feed repeatedly. Now millions of people who had never heard of this particular niche fetish have learned the term because commentators with large platforms will not stop repeating it.

We should be careful about becoming unwilling evangelists for something we claim to despise.

The Broader Issue: When Criticism Becomes Projection

There is no shortage of legitimate reasons to criticize Netflix. The company has openly partnered with political figures such as Barack Obama. After the Obamas signed their production deal in 2018, many viewers noticed a shift toward increased political messaging, identity narratives, and adult themes in several new releases. That concern is real. Cultural analysts have documented the trend toward “values through entertainment” strategies across major streaming services.

Jack Posobiec is correct that the more recent seasons of Stranger Things contain content that does not add to the story and appears inserted for political signaling rather than narrative development. When media becomes a vehicle for ideological programming, families deserve to call it out.

But that is very different from sexualizing every disturbing scene.

As I wrote earlier this week:

There is a difference between recognizing evil and inventing it.

The left sees “hate speech” everywhere. If we see pedophilia everywhere, we become their mirror. The same mistake, different team jersey.

Once everything becomes a coded message or hidden agenda, we reach a point where nothing is believable anymore. Real scandals get ignored because people assume the outrage is exaggerated. This is how predators evade scrutiny in the real world. If every shadow is a crime scene, the real crime scenes disappear in the noise.

A Manufactured Controversy Serves the Wrong People

Here is the irony. By sexualizing the Vecna scene:

Commentators diverted attention from actual problems in media. They popularized a disgusting fetish by naming it incessantly. They weakened the credibility of legitimate criticism.

Netflix, Warner Bros, and other studios pushing ideology love when we dilute our own arguments. They prefer an outraged right that cries wolf over everything rather than a discerning right that points directly at their real agenda.

We do not need illusions. We need clarity.

When Interpretation Requires Imagination More Than Evidence

There is another simple detail that keeps getting lost in all the noise. The tentacle in the scene is not even attached to the creature. It is a separate element of the environment, part of the Upside Down’s corrupting landscape, not an appendage of the monster itself. Yet people are insisting they can interpret the monster’s “expression” as if it is performing something intimate. That interpretation requires a level of imagination far beyond what exists on the screen.

To reach that conclusion, a viewer must not only ignore the basic structure of the scene but also project meaning that is not visually present. You have to already be thinking in those terms to arrive there. That is the uncomfortable truth. If someone is seeing this as a sexual act, they are not uncovering a hidden message. They are revealing the lens through which they are choosing to look at it.

Horror relies on corruption, distortion, and predation as symbolic expressions of evil. It does not require erotic subtext for those themes to function. When people stretch so far that they sexualize something even the creators did not design with that intent, it tells us more about the interpreter’s preoccupations than the scene itself.

Monsters Are Supposed to Be Grotesque

In classical literature, monsters were never symbols of intimacy. They represented spiritual, moral, or societal decay. Vecna is a villain. He is supposed to be horrifying. The children in the story fight him because they represent courage, innocence, and resistance.

This is a traditional good versus evil narrative. It is not a coded message. It is not propaganda for deviants. It is horror storytelling in a tradition that spans centuries, from Dante to Mary Shelley to C. S. Lewis.

If someone looks at that creature and thinks “sexual subtext,” they may need to ask themselves why.

Discernment Is Not Optional

Christians are called to discern spirits, not chase outrage. Discernment means:

Recognizing manipulation when it is present. Calling out genuine harm. Refusing to invent perversion where it does not exist. Keeping our focus on real threats, not imagined ones.

We have actual battles to fight, from government overreach to attacks on medical freedom to legislation threatening our autonomy. That is where our energy must go.

We cannot afford to waste credibility on phantom controversies.

Final Thoughts: Fight Real Evil, Not Imaginary Ones

Entertainment companies are consolidating power, merging into giant new entities that will control half the cultural output in America. The Netflix and Warner Bros merger is only the beginning. These conglomerates will continue pushing political messaging, rewriting childhood narratives, and reshaping society’s values.

That is worth opposing.

But tentacle metaphors in a horror series are not our hill to die on.

We have enough real evil to confront. Let us not weaken our witness, our credibility, or our mission by inventing more.

If we focus on truth, we win. If we chase outrage, we lose ourselves.

