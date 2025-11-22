I was speaking to an oncologist recently and we began talking about a specific case. As he was describing this anonymous case I asked him how he was treating the cause. His reaction told me all you need to know about oncology. He stared at me blankly and said what do you mean. I explained to him that if someone has cancer, something is causing it and asked him if he agreed that treating the symptoms without dealing with the underlying cause would likely mean the cause is still there and recurrence would be a problem. He literally said he did not follow. So I explained to him that I do not have cancer, he does not have cancer, people in general do not get cancer so if you have cancer something must be causing it and that without looking at what causes it we really are not addressing the disease, only the symptoms. His response: we do not do that.

Treating Symptoms Without Asking Why

That exchange with the oncologist was not a comedy sketch. It was a real conversation with a very credentialed cancer specialist who genuinely could not process the idea that you might want to treat the cause of cancer, not just the tumor.

Mainstream data admit something that ought to be common sense. Only about 5 to 10 percent of cancers are strongly linked to inherited genetic mutations.

That means 90 percent or more of cancers are driven by something else. Environmental exposures, infections, lifestyle patterns, chronic inflammation, immune disruption, and combinations of all of the above.

If your model is to radiate, poison, or cut out the tumor without asking what set it off in the first place, you are playing medical whack-a-mole. You may knock it back for a time, but you have not answered the basic question:

What changed in this person that did not change in everybody else?

If you do not look for that answer, you are not practicing science. You are just managing a code and a billing schedule.

What The Numbers Really Say About Cancer Causes

Even if you only look at mainstream sources and ignore every alternative voice on the planet, you see a clear pattern.

Inherited mutations: about 5 to 10 percent of cancers.

Infections: worldwide, an estimated 13 to 20 percent of cancers are attributable to infectious agents such as HPV, hepatitis B and C, H. pylori, and others.

Lifestyle and metabolic factors: several large analyses suggest roughly 40 to 45 percent of cancers and cancer deaths in the United States are linked to modifiable factors such as excess body weight, poor diet, alcohol, smoking, and physical inactivity.

The World Health Organization lists tobacco, alcohol, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and air pollution as key cancer risk factors.

So you have:

A small slice that is truly hereditary.

A significant slice driven by infections.

A very large slice driven by what we eat, how we live, and what we are exposed to.

Yet when you walk into a typical oncology office, the treatment plan often looks the same whether your cancer was triggered by a virus, chronic inflammation, chemical exposure, or something else entirely.

No serious interest in the virus load, the toxins, the electromagnetic environment, the long term immune injury, or the metabolic state of the patient. Just a template.

Nutrition, Apricot Seeds, and the Fight Over “Forbidden” Ideas

My friend John Richardson has spent decades talking about nutrition, metabolic health, and compounds such as amygdalin, sometimes called B17, found in apricot kernels. There is real scientific interest in the bioactive compounds in these seeds. Reviews note that apricot kernels are rich in proteins, fats, and phytochemicals, and that amygdalin has shown tumor killing effects in cell culture experiments.

At the same time, mainstream cancer organizations and regulators warn that eating large amounts of apricot kernels or amygdalin supplements can release cyanide and cause serious toxicity. They emphasize that laetrile and amygdalin have not been proven safe or effective as cancer treatments in controlled human trials and can in some circumstances be dangerous.

Here is my position:

The official system often refuses to ask whether targeted nutrition, immune support, and metabolic therapies can reduce risk and improve outcomes because those approaches are hard to patent and hard to bill at a million dollars a dose.

At the same time, patients need honest information that some highly marketed “natural cures” are not proven and can have risks, especially when used without guidance.

I want a world where your doctor is allowed to talk about metabolic health, micronutrients, plant compounds, and immune support and is honest about what we know and do not know.

The fact that so many of these discussions are suppressed while extremely profitable drugs are pushed relentlessly tells you there is something rotten in the structure.

Toxins, Technology, and a Rigged Research Game

If you dig deeper into environmental and lifestyle contributors, you run into uncomfortable questions.

How much cancer is coming from pesticides, industrial pollutants, and the chemical soup in our food and water?

How much is coming from chronic low level inflammation driven by processed diets, constant stress, and exposures we barely measure?

How much is being pushed along by medical interventions that were rushed with limited long term data?

Even establishment sources acknowledge that infections, toxins, and chronic inflammation are major contributors to cancer worldwide.

Yet where do most of the research dollars go?

They go to:

Highly profitable patented drugs.

Approaches that fit neatly into existing billing codes.

Trials designed by the same institutions that stand to profit if the answers come out a certain way.

When cheap or unpatentable options show promise, they often meet a wall of silence or outright hostility. The system is built to favor interventions that can be owned, controlled, and monetized. Anything that might empower you to strengthen your own defenses with lower cost tools is treated as a threat.

I am not asking you to worship any single supplement or protocol. I am asking why our “science based” establishment systematically avoids real head to head comparisons between billion dollar treatments and low margin competitors that might reduce the need for those drugs.

When Government Starts to Look Like a Disease

If you think this pattern of control and secrecy only happens in medicine, look at what is coming out about the Arctic Frost investigation.

Documents released this fall show that the FBI used Arctic Frost to subpoena phone metadata on a long list of Republican lawmakers and allies. That list has grown to include at least eight senators, a member of the House, and later revelations that phone records for other senior Republicans, including Jim Jordan and former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, were pulled for months at a time.

We now have a surveillance architecture that can quietly collect:

Who you called.

Who called you.

When you talked.

Where you were.

For ordinary citizens, that sort of data vacuum has been treated as acceptable “for security.” When the same tools start sweeping up members of Congress, suddenly we are told it is an outrage.

Here is my take:

If it is wrong to weaponize surveillance against politicians, it is wrong to weaponize it against the people who elect them.

The same mentality that says “we know best, just trust us” in health policy is the mentality that thinks it is fine to spy first and explain later.

Bad systems behave like cancer. They ignore boundaries, grow without restraint, and damage the body they are supposed to protect.

Comic Relief: Toilet Paper Capitalism and Robot Chicken Law

You asked for more fun, so let us talk about peak absurdity.

First stop: public restrooms in China. Some facilities are now using “smart” toilet paper dispensers that require you to scan a QR code and either watch an advertisement or pay a small fee before you get a small ration of toilet paper. Officials say it is about reducing waste and monetizing a “public resource.”

Imagine trying to explain to your grandparents that in the future, you will need a charged smartphone and a stable internet connection to wipe.

Second stop: Oklahoma. House Bill 1326 proposed an exemption to the state cockfighting ban that would allow cockfighting between a live fowl and a robot, with the requirement that the robot not harm the bird.

So somewhere in a committee room, serious adults put their heads together and drafted language to make sure robotic chicken fighting is safe and humane. Our border is a mess, corruption is rampant, cancer rates are rising in younger people, yet someone found time to write a law about roosters fighting robots. Priorities.

I joke about it, but it illustrates something important. The people running the system seem more eager to micromanage absurd edge cases than to confront the core problems that are actually hurting families.

Where We Go From Here

Here is where I land after conversations like the one with that oncologist, and after looking at these numbers and stories.

Ask about causes, not just labels.

If you or someone you love is facing cancer, you have every right to ask your doctor, “What do you believe caused this, and how does your treatment plan address that?” Use mainstream data on genetics, infections, and lifestyle to frame that question. Strengthen your defenses.

Focus on habits that virtually every serious researcher agrees matter: reduce tobacco and excess alcohol, move your body, improve diet quality, and limit obvious toxic exposures as best you can. Be cautious and informed about “forbidden” ideas.

Explore nutritional and metabolic approaches, but do it with your eyes open. Understand both the promise and the documented risks. Demand honesty from institutions.

In health and in government, the pattern is the same. The people in charge want more data on you and less transparency from them. That has to reverse. Surveillance powers need strict limits. Regulatory agencies need to serve patients, not donors and lobbyists. Keep your sense of humor.

If we cannot laugh at a world that monetizes toilet paper and legislates polite robot cockfighting, the weight of the serious stuff will crush us. Humor is not a distraction. It is fuel that lets us stay in the fight.

We live in a time when common sense is treated like a radical act. Saying “if you have cancer, something caused it” should not be controversial. Neither should asking for medical systems and governments that tell the truth, even when the truth is inconvenient for their bottom line.

We are going to keep pressing those questions. And we are going to keep doing it with a mix of hard data, faith, stubbornness, and yes, a little laughter about toilet paper and robot chickens along the way.

