Medical Kidnapping, A Broken DOJ, And Why Parents Need To Pay Attention

Medical kidnapping continues to be a critical issue across the United States and I expect it will get worse, not better. Parents need to understand that the law allows child protective services to take your children if you do not follow the approved pharmaceutical script. That is not an exaggeration. It is a crisis and we need to fight back on it, legally, politically, and culturally.

On The Road At Haloe Wellness : Why Alternatives Matter

I am writing from Haloe Wellness in Scottsdale, where Kameron and Cody, both former elite athletes, are using microcurrent and nanocurrent technologies to help people heal. They used these approaches to recover from serious injuries themselves, including torn meniscus and herniated discs, and then built a practice around it.

If you look at the scientific literature, you find that microcurrent and related low level electrical stimulation have been studied for wound healing and pain. Several peer reviewed studies and reviews report that continuous microcurrent can support reduced wound size and pain scores in hard to heal wounds, and explore mechanisms like improved cellular repair and modulation of inflammation.

Do we need more high quality trials? Yes. Are there reasons to be interested in non pharmaceutical, non surgical options that appear to support healing with minimal downside risk? Absolutely.

That is why I am here. I am looking for real tools that help real people in a world where far too many treatments seem designed to benefit corporations before they benefit patients.

A DOJ That Will Not Enforce The Law

While I am traveling and working on health freedom, the political and legal news keeps rolling in, and almost all of it proves the same point. Our federal law enforcement establishment refuses to do its job.

We were promised a Department of Justice that would clean up election fraud, punish those behind the COVID fraud, prosecute child trafficking, and finally hold the powerful accountable. Instead we have a record that looks like this:

Russia collusion hoax arrests that matter: zero

Election fraud arrests of key players: zero

Epstein network arrests at the top level: zero

Accountability for COVID vaccine fraud: zero

You can go right down the list of scandals America has watched unfold on television for years. The number of high level prosecutions is functionally zero. The executive branch exists to enforce the law. If it will not do that, everything else it does is political theater.

When you put lobbyists and long time swamp operatives in charge of the Justice Department, you should not be surprised when the swamp gets protected instead of drained. That is exactly what we are watching.

The Swamp Staffing Problem: Why Reform Keeps Failing

General Flynn recently reminded President Trump that real reform takes time and that time is running out. I agree. The problem is that you cannot drain the swamp when you staff your administration with the swamp.

If your chief of staff and your attorney general have built careers representing pharmaceutical giants, foreign interests, and corporate lobbies, you should not expect them to turn around and wage war on the same interests.

I have been warning for a long time that handing control to Bush world operatives and professional lobbyists is a recipe for failure. Now we are seeing the result. Election fraud is ignored. COVID corruption is ignored. Child trafficking networks stay largely untouched. The only people who seem to get prosecuted are whistleblowers and small targets who threaten the narrative.

This same pattern shows up in health agencies. HHS, NIH, and related entities are full of staff who openly oppose reform. When an NIH contractor is caught on hidden camera bragging about tearing down portraits of leaders tied to reform efforts, that is not just vandalism. It is a symbol of a bureaucracy at war with any attempt to change it.

All of that matters when we turn to medical kidnapping, because the same unaccountable bureaucracy is involved there too.

What “Medical Neglect” Really Means In Practice

On paper, the concept of medical neglect was meant to protect children. If a parent beats a child, the child ends up with a broken bone, and the parent refuses to seek care because they are afraid of being caught, that is medical neglect and it should be stopped.

In the child protection world, medical neglect is usually defined as a caregiver’s failure to seek, obtain, or follow through with necessary medical care, in a way that places the child at serious risk of harm.

So far that sounds reasonable. The problem is how broad, vague, and politicized that definition has become.

Today, “necessary medical care” almost always means whatever the guideline writers in corporate dominated medicine say it means. If a parent questions:

A chemotherapy protocol for a child,

A schedule of injections or drugs with serious side effects, or

A psychiatric or gender related pathway that is new, controversial, or only backed by weak evidence,

that parent can quickly find themselves accused of medical neglect.

There are real cases where parents have lost custody of children with cancer because they questioned chemotherapy, sought a second opinion, or wanted to use alternative approaches. Courts have ordered children to resume chemo over the objections of both parents, and the child was placed under state control to enforce it.

At the same time, in some jurisdictions parental positions on gender related care are actively folded into custody decisions. Guidance and proposed legislation in places like California discuss scenarios where judges can consider whether a parent “supports” a child’s asserted identity or access to gender related services when deciding who gets custody.

When “support” for a contested medical pathway becomes a factor in whether you keep your child, that is the beginning of medical kidnapping through policy.

How The Process Works Against Parents

Here is how the system looks when it is used against a family.

A doctor, teacher, or other mandated reporter files a report

If a child has an illness that could be treated with a standard protocol and the parent hesitates, requests a delay, or asks for an alternative, that can be framed as “failure to follow through with necessary care.” Under most state laws, health care providers and certain other professionals are required to report suspected neglect. CPS goes to a judge ex parte

Child protective services can seek an emergency order without the parents present. They appear before a judge, argue that the child is in immediate danger because the parents will not accept the recommended treatment, and ask for temporary custody. The children are removed first, due process comes later

With the order in hand, CPS can take the child, often with law enforcement present. The parents are then notified that they have a hearing in 24 to 48 hours. They have to find a lawyer overnight, while dealing with the shock of having their child taken and with whatever medical crisis started this in the first place. The legal deck is stacked

The hospital side testifies that its recommended treatment is “standard of care.” The CPS side argues that doing anything else is neglect. The parent is portrayed as reckless or misinformed for wanting a second opinion or a different approach, even if the alternative is supported by evidence.

The parents are not fighting on level ground. The agencies involved are funded and staffed. The parents are scrambling just to understand what is happening.

The Money Problem: Incentives That Punish Families

There is also a financial angle that almost no one wants to talk about.

Federal Title IV-E funding is the largest dedicated federal funding stream for child welfare. It helps reimburse states for the costs of foster care, adoption assistance, guardianship assistance, and related training and administration.

In simple terms, when a child is in state custody and placed in foster care or certain types of care arrangements, the system is eligible for federal money that is not available in the same way when the child stays safely at home. Not every case qualifies and not every child in foster care is IV-E eligible, but the structure is clear. A system that has more children in its custody controls more money and more jobs.

When you combine:

Broad, vague definitions of medical neglect,

Strong deference to “standard” protocols written under the influence of large corporations, and

A funding model that pays systems when they take custody,

you create a situation where it is all too easy for financial, institutional, and ideological interests to outweigh the rights of parents and children.

That is what I am calling medical kidnapping.

This Can Happen To Anyone

One of the most disturbing realities is that this is not just happening to unknown families with no connections. It has happened to families in law enforcement. It has happened to veterans. It has happened to people who thought that “respectable” status would protect them.

If a sheriff, a decorated military officer, or a prominent citizen can watch a child or grandchild pulled into this machine because they question a treatment plan, then no ordinary parent should assume they are safe.

What Parents Can Do Right Now

I want to be very clear. Nothing in this piece is individual legal advice. Laws vary by state, and every case is different. But there are steps every parent can take to reduce risk and be prepared.

1. Educate yourself on your state’s definitions

Look up your state’s definition of medical neglect, what triggers a CPS investigation, and who is a mandated reporter. Many state child welfare agencies publish this information online.

Know the language they use. If you hear a provider repeating phrases that match the statute, you should recognize it as a risk signal.

2. Seek second opinions early

If you are uncomfortable with a recommended treatment, get a second opinion quickly, from a qualified practitioner who will actually review your child’s case. Doing this before a conflict escalates can make it harder for someone to claim that you are simply “refusing care.”

3. Document everything

Keep copies of records, consent forms, emails, and notes from conversations. If a physician or social worker begins to threaten you with CPS for questioning a treatment, write down exactly what was said and when.

4. Do not ignore legal notices

If you receive anything from CPS, the court, or a government agency about your child, take it seriously. There are strict timelines. In many states, if you miss a hearing you can lose key rights by default.

5. Support legislative and legal reform

We need statutory reform that:

Restores a strong presumption that fit parents act in the best interests of their children.

Narrows medical neglect to truly clear and imminent danger, not disagreements over complex or experimental care.

Increases transparency around funding and incentives in child welfare, including Title IV-E and related streams.

None of this will happen if parents stay silent.

Health Freedom, Sponsors, And Responsible Choices

My work on medical kidnapping, COVID fraud, and health freedom is funded entirely by people who believe in this fight. That is why I am grateful for sponsors and donors, and it is also why I insist on being honest about the science.

For example, many people are interested in products like ivermectin. Regulators including the FDA, CDC, WHO, and major medical societies have repeatedly stated that current evidence does not support using ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 outside of clinical trials, and they have warned about serious harms from misuse, particularly with veterinary formulations.

If you consider any medication, whether mainstream or alternative, you should always:

Consult a licensed clinician you trust.

Review evidence from high quality studies, not just social media.

Understand what regulators and independent review bodies have actually found.

Health freedom does not mean closing your eyes to data. It means insisting that you, not lobbyists and bureaucrats, make informed choices for yourself and your family.

I am also grateful for places like Haloe Wellness and for innovators working with microcurrent and other non pharmaceutical tools. The science is emerging, but the direction is promising and the risk profile is often far gentler than many high powered drugs.

Why This All Ties Back To Medical Kidnapping

When you zoom out, you see the same pattern everywhere:

A DOJ that refuses to prosecute the powerful,

Health agencies staffed with people who attack reform at every turn,

Child welfare systems that can take your children based on contested definitions of “neglect,” backed by funding streams that reward more state control,

And a cultural machine that labels any dissent from the approved narrative as extremism.

Medical kidnapping is the intersection of all of this. It is where health policy, corporate power, and broken law enforcement meet the most vulnerable people in our society: children and their parents.

We either fix this or we accept a future where questioning a drug, a shot, or a protocol can cost you your family.

Help Us Fight Back

I am spending my time, energy, and legal experience pushing back against this system in the courts and in the public square. That requires resources. If you want to help keep this work going, please consider a donation at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw. Every contribution, large or small, helps us stand up for parents, children, and basic freedom.

We are going to keep putting an axe in the skull of tyranny until this thing is fixed.

