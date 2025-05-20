I'm sorry for what Biden is dealing with. I would not wish cancer on anyone and I pray for him and his family. That said, there is an opportunity to learn from this tragedy and help others. We need to look into the impact of his favorite mRNA shots on his cancer diagnosis. I've been talking about this for a very long time and it needs to become a national conversation.

On today’s show we dive headfirst into the tragedy of Joe Biden’s advanced prostate cancer, and I’m not here to wish ill on anyone, even Biden. But we’ve got to ask the tough questions nobody else will. Was his cancer worsened by those mRNA jabs he pushed on everyone? I say yes, and I’ve got the receipts to prove it. The FDA’s own 2006 guidance admits mRNA gene therapy can cause cancer, and studies like Alden et al. and Spiker 2023 show these vaccines mess with your DNA and spike proteins, creating a perfect storm for aggressive cancers. I even got Grok to admit I’m right after a heated back-and-forth, with screenshots to back it up. This is about truth, not cruelty.

Biden’s been used as a puppet by the likes of Obama and Clinton, who didn’t care about his health. They let him get jabbed up with boosters while hiding his cancer for years. It’s a disgrace, and the media’s complicity in this cover-up is infuriating. We also talk about the grassroots takeover of the Oklahoma GOP, with my friend Charity Lynch leading the charge. The establishment started calling her and her crew “Dark MAGA,” but they are the base, and the patriots are done with do-nothing Republicans like Mike Johnson.

This is a wake-up call. Biden’s tragedy is a chance to educate people about the dangers of mRNA tech and stop it from harming our kids. Check out my white paper at:

Controversial Vaccine Risk Discussion As gene therapy products, these vaccines carry risks outlined in the 2006 FDA guidance, including delayed onset cancer from genomic integration. What? I thought that was impossible. Supported by in vitro evidence of reverse transcription, Aidan et al., and residual DNA with SV40 promoters, Spiker 2023, which are linked to cancer in lab settings. Spike proteins persist for months, according to Bergen et al., and could cause chronic inflammation, immune dysregulation, according to Frontiers in Immunology, both of which can accelerate existing cancers as potentially seen in Biden's rapid progression, 4.5 years post-vaccination, and that doesn't count all of the boosters. Emerging data like the 2024 Swedish study on lymphomas and oncologist reports of aggressive cancers further support this concern.

