Author: Attorney Tom Renz with contributions from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Date: May 16, 2025

Contact: @RenzTom

Provided on behalf of Renz Law in Conjunction with Global Wellness Forum

Executive Summary

Self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccines are designed to combat infectious diseases like COVID 19 and represent a novel technology with significant theoretical risks, including contagiousness through shedding or recombination with wild-type viruses. Recent data showing prolonged persistence of mRNA from COVID-19 “vaccines” (up to 60 days or more) in blood, lymph nodes, and organs challenges earlier safety claims and raises alarms for saRNA, which amplifies RNA intracellularly, potentially extending persistence and increasing shedding risks. The presence of saRNA in reproductive tissues, combined with its self-replicating nature, heightens the plausibility of sexual transmission, posing an STD-like risk. Financial incentives for pharmaceutical companies, a history of misleading safety claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, and inadequate regulatory oversight underscore the need for caution. This white paper argues for an immediate halt on saRNA “vaccine” deployment until independent, transparent studies address persistence, shedding, sexual transmission, and recombination risks, ensuring public safety and informed consent.

Introduction

saRNA “vaccines,” such as ARCT-154 (Arcturus Therapeutics) and GEMCOVAC-OM (Gennova Biopharmaceuticals), encode a viral replicase derived from alphaviruses (e.g., Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus) to amplify RNA within host cells, producing high antigen levels at low doses. Approved in Japan and India, these interventions promise efficient immunization but introduce unique risks due to their self-amplifying mechanism, which distinguishes them from conventional mRNA interventions. Recent studies revealing prolonged mRNA “vaccine” persistence (28–60 days in blood and lymph nodes, months in tissues) contradict initial claims of transient action, exposing systemic biodistribution to organs, including gonads. For saRNA, persistence could be amplified by its replicase, increasing the risk of shedding in bodily fluids (e.g., semen, vaginal secretions) and contagiousness, potentially as an STD. The history of overstated safety claims for mRNA “vaccines,” driven by pharmaceutical profits and lax regulation, as highlighted by attorney @RenzTom’s work with whistleblowers (@RenzTom, X), leaders from GWF, and participants in the MAHA movement, demands skepticism toward saRNA safety assurances. This paper evaluates the contagiousness risk, focusing on sexual transmission, and argues for a moratorium on saRNA deployment until rigorous studies address these concerns.

Background: mRNA Persistence and Implications for saRNA

Prolonged mRNA Persistence Initial claims that mRNA “vaccines” degrade within days were overturned by recent studies: • Castruita et al. (2023) detected mRNA in blood up to 28 days post-vaccination using ultrasensitive qPCR, indicating systemic circulation.

• Röltgen et al. (2022) found mRNA in lymph nodes and blood up to 60 days, suggesting immune tissue persistence.

• Gill et al. (2022) identified mRNA and spike protein in cardiac tissue months post-vaccination in autopsy studies, indicating long-term organ retention.

• Yonker et al. (2021) reported circulating spike protein up to 3 months in adolescents with myocarditis, likely from prolonged mRNA translation.

• Bansal et al. (2021) detected mRNA and spike in exosomes in breast milk and plasma, confirming systemic shedding.

These findings reveal that mRNA, stabilized by pseudouridine and protected by lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), persists far longer than claimed, circulating systemically and depositing in organs, including testes and ovaries. Shedding in bodily fluids (e.g., breast milk, blood) raises concerns about transmission, though sexual transmission remains unstudied.

saRNA’s Unique Risks

saRNA “vaccines” amplify RNA via a replicase, producing thousands of RNA copies per cell. Preclinical studies show:

• Stokes et al. (2020): saRNA detected in rat muscle, lymph nodes, liver, spleen, heart, lungs, gonads, and blood up to 60 days, with low levels in testes and ovaries.

• Vogel et al. (2021): saRNA produces 10–100 times more antigen than mRNA, with expression lasting 14–21 days in mice.

• Beissert et al. (2020): A single saRNA molecule generates thousands of RNA copies, amplifying RNA and protein output.

If mRNA persists for months or longer, saRNA’s replicase could extend this even further, increasing systemic exposure, shedding, and contagiousness risks. The gonadal presence of saRNA heightens the plausibility of sexual transmission, amplified by prolonged persistence.

Contagiousness Risks of saRNA Vaccines

1. Shedding in Bodily Fluids

Mechanism: Persistent saRNA or its products (amplified RNA, antigens like spike protein) could be shed in semen, vaginal secretions, saliva, or blood, enabling transmission through sexual contact or other routes. Prolonged persistence increases shedding duration and quantity.

Evidence and Risks:

• Systemic Biodistribution: The Stokes et al. study’s detection of saRNA in gonads, blood, and organs up to 60 days mirrors mRNA’s systemic spread. Months-long persistence, as seen with mRNA, could sustain shedding in genital fluids.

• Amplification: saRNA’s replicase produces high RNA and antigen levels, potentially increasing shed material compared to mRNA. Exosomes, which carry mRNA “vaccine” components, could protect saRNA during transmission.

• STD Risk: saRNA in testes and ovaries could lead to shedding in semen or vaginal fluids. Microabrasions during intercourse may facilitate LNP or exosome uptake, and the spike protein’s ACE2-binding could enhance mucosal attachment. Persistent shedding for months increases transmission opportunities, especially in immunocompromised individuals with slower clearance.

• mRNA Precedent: mRNA in breast milk and blood confirms shedding, and saRNA’s amplification heightens this risk. No studies test saRNA in human genital fluids or partner transmission, a critical gap.

Gap: No clinical trials (e.g., ARCT-154, GEMCOVAC-OM) assess shedding in semen, vaginal secretions, or other fluids, despite gonadal biodistribution.

2. Recombination with Wild-Type Viruses

Mechanism: Persistent saRNA could recombine with wild-type RNA viruses (e.g., alphaviruses) in co-infected individuals, forming a chimeric virus with saRNA’s replicase and antigen genes plus viral structural genes, enabling infectious particle formation and sexual transmission.

Evidence and Risks:

• Recombination Feasibility: Literature reviews (e.g., Domingo & Holland, 1997) show RNA recombination occurs in template-switching events. If saRNA persists for weeks or months, the window for recombination increases.

• Genital Shedding: Chimeras infecting reproductive tissues could be shed in semen, as with Zika virus. saRNA’s amplification could produce high viral loads, enhancing sexual transmission.

• STD Risk: A chimera expressing SARS-CoV-2 spike could infect genital mucosa via ACE2 receptors, persisting in semen for months. Prolonged saRNA presence increases recombination odds, potentially yielding fitter chimeras over time.

Gap: No in vivo recombination studies exist, and clinical trials don’t test for chimeric viruses in genital fluids.

3. Persistence in Reproductive Tissues

Mechanism: saRNA’s prolonged presence in gonads could sustain RNA or antigen production, increasing shedding in genital fluids and sexual transmission risk.

Evidence and Risks:

• Gonadal Detection: saRNA in rat testes and ovaries up to 60 days, combined with mRNA’s months-long persistence, suggests sustained replication in immune-privileged sites like testes.

• Amplification: saRNA produces thousands of RNA copies per cell, increasing antigen levels in genital fluids compared to mRNA. Exosomes could deliver saRNA across mucosal barriers.

• STD Risk: Persistent saRNA could transfect partner cells during intercourse, with spike protein triggering inflammation or immune responses, mimicking STD symptoms. Months-long shedding heightens transmission frequency, especially in immunocompromised individuals.

Gap: No studies measure saRNA in human genital fluids or test partner uptake, despite preclinical evidence of gonadal persistence.

Financial Incentives and Regulatory Failures

The risks are compounded by systemic issues:

• Pharmaceutical Incentives: The saRNA market, projected at $95 billion by 2033, drives companies like Arcturus Therapeutics to prioritize approvals over comprehensive safety studies. The mRNA “vaccine” precedent, where biodistribution risks were downplayed, suggests similar motives for saRNA.

• Regulatory Capture: Regulatory bodies (e.g., Japan’s PMDA, India’s DCGI) rely on manufacturer data, as with ARCT-154, without mandating persistence or shedding studies. This mirrors mRNA “vaccine” oversights.

• Lack of Accountability: Misleading mRNA safety claims (e.g., “stays at injection site”) went unpunished, as noted by nearly everyone in the MAHA and Health Freedom movements. saRNA’s risks, including STD potential, are similarly understudied due to regulatory inertia.

• Suppressed Inquiry: Censorship of vaccine safety concerns, as experienced during the COVID 19 pandemic and as is still continuing on a more limited level today, discourages research into saRNA’s contagiousness, leaving gaps unfilled.

Public Health Implications

The potential for saRNA contagiousness, particularly as an STD, poses severe risks: • Unconsented Transmission: Sexual transmission could introduce saRNA or antigens into unvaccinated individuals, violating informed consent and triggering immune reactions (e.g., anti spike antibodies, inflammation).

• Chimeric Viruses: A transmissible chimera could spread disease, especially if it gains fitness through repeated recombination, resembling a “self-disseminating bioweapon” (@RenzTom).

• Immunocompromised Vulnerability: Prolonged persistence in immunocompromised individuals could create reservoirs for shedding and transmission.

• Trust Erosion: Unaddressed risks, given the mRNA precedent, could further erode public trust, as seen in X posts warning of saRNA’s dangers.

Call for a Halt

There is no legitimate basis for the urgent push for authorization or approval of saRNA based interventions. Numerous “bird flu” type viruses have persisted through history and nothing happening at this moment can be shown to provide a basis for this emergency approach. Further, the potential for widespread injury or death that could result from pushing these interventions out before they are properly tested screams for prudence. The promotion of these improperly tested products with a great potential for harm – particularly to people that would otherwise choose not to use them – is simply unjustified.

Given the biological plausibility of saRNA contagiousness, amplified by prolonged persistence, and the absence of critical safety studies, we urge an immediate halt on saRNA “vaccine” deployment until the following are conducted:

1. Long-Term Persistence Studies: Measure saRNA and antigens in human blood, gonads, and organs for at least 6 months using qPCR and proteomics.

2. Shedding Studies: Quantify saRNA, RNA, and antigens in semen, vaginal secretions, saliva, and urine up to 6 months post-vaccination.

3. Sexual Transmission Trials: Test sexual partners for saRNA uptake, antigen presence, or immune responses to assess STD-like transmission.

4. Recombination Studies: Conduct in vivo experiments in animal models co-infected with saRNA and alphaviruses, testing for chimeric virus formation and genital shedding.

5. Immunocompromised Focus: Study saRNA persistence and shedding in immunocompromised individuals.

6. Independent Oversight: Fund third-party researchers to verify manufacturer data, with raw data publicly accessible.

7. Regulatory Reform: Mandate persistence, shedding, and recombination studies before approvals, with saRNA-specific guidelines addressing STD risks.

Conclusion

The prolonged persistence of mRNA “vaccines,” persisting up to 60 days or more, combined with saRNA’s self-amplifying nature and gonadal biodistribution, significantly heightens the risk of contagiousness, including as an STD. Shedding in genital fluids, recombination with wild type viruses, and persistent replication in reproductive tissues are biologically plausible but unstudied, echoing the mRNA “vaccine” misinformation exposed by @RenzTom and others. Financial incentives, regulatory failures, and a lack of accountability exacerbate these risks, necessitating an immediate halt on saRNA deployment. Comprehensive, independent studies are critical to ensure public safety, uphold informed consent, and restore trust in vaccine technologies.

