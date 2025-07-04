Trump & His BBB + HHS Cuts Key Funding For Grooming Kids

Today we will be talking about a TON of different things. The biggest topic will be Trump's BBB and supporting the President in general. We all love the President, and he clearly has a plan, but we the people have to keep asking questions. If we want the President to succeed we need to watch his back and we do that best by asking tough questions and holding the people around him to account. One of the other big topics for the day is a great move by RFK. Bobby cut off a key source of funding for Planned Parenthood (and others) push to brainwash kids into sexual deviance. This is a great move and I'm glad to report something I love from HHS.

Today, we’re talking about the Diddy case, and let me tell you, this thing stinks to high heaven. The prosecution handled this case in a way that conveniently sidestepped the real dirt. We’re talking about serious allegations here, people connected to Diddy’s parties, potentially involving sex with children, and yet, not a single name has been dropped. Who were these perverts at his house, at his events, wherever this was going down? Nobody knows, and that’s by design. The authorities made sure to keep it all hush-hush, avoiding any disclosure that could expose the big players involved. This isn’t just a cover-up; it’s a deliberate effort to shield the guilty.

Now, let’s get to the meat of it. We’re dealing with prostitution, which is illegal, and possible blackmail, also illegal. But do we know who the Johns were? Not a clue. Were people paying for these services, or was Diddy footing the bill? No idea. Were there underage kids involved? We don’t know that either, and that’s the problem. This isn’t just about one guy; this points to a potential criminal enterprise, a RICO case if I’ve ever seen one. Racketeering, corrupt organizations, conspiracy, it’s all there, but the prosecution dodged it like it was radioactive. They didn’t want to touch the names, the details, or anything that could unravel this web of corruption. Why? Because the truth might shake some powerful cages, that’s why.

Here’s the kicker, folks: this secrecy isn’t an accident. The pervasive nature of this cover-up screams that something bigger is at play. If they pursued the RICO angle, showed the conspiracy, and named names, it could expose a network of corruption that goes way beyond Diddy. But instead, they’ve buried it. They’ve done everything possible to keep this quiet, to make sure nobody digs deeper. This is about protecting the elite, the untouchables who think they’re above the law. On this show, we’re not afraid to ask the hard questions: Why is this being swept under the rug? Who are they protecting? The American people deserve answers, and I’m not stopping until we get them. Stay tuned, because we’re just getting started.

Prosecution's Concealment and Unanswered Questions They brought this in and they managed this case in a way that never disclosed what sort of perverts were having sex with children at Diddy's house, or his parties, or wherever they were taking place, right? The prosecution intentionally avoided that. You've basically got no names. We have no idea who Diddy was bringing in to have sex with prostitutes, which is illegal, or who was being blackmailed, which is also illegal. We have no idea who the Johns were. We have no idea, was Diddy paying for it all? Were people paying for it there? I don't know. We have no idea if any of these were underage or who was sleeping with underage kids. We don't know anything. Why is that? Why is all of that being kept secret? It's certainly relevant. It shows a criminal enterprise, right? It shows RICO, racketeering corrupt organizations, right? Under the RICO charges, demonstrating a conspiracy, demonstrating that there was a corrupt organization here, is really... a crucial, crucial thing and it needs to be done because it's pervasive. It's pervasive across the board, but they avoided it like the plague. They did everything they could to make sure that there was no reason to look into this stuff.

