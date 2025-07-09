Epstein, Tina Peters & Other Important Things Happening Or Not

The Epstein cover-up continues to dominate the headlines and it should. This is absolutely absurd. No sane person would believe our DOJ is so ignorant as to believe the nonsense they are pushing but they are pushing it anyways... and maybe that is the point. Is this the deep state slapping us all in the face and telling us that even if MAGA is in charge they are still running the show? I don't know but I'm never going to accept turning a blind eye to child r@pe. Meanwhile other important things are happening including some critical litigation. We will have updates on this and more today.

We’re talking about the Epstein list, and let me tell you, this isn’t just some scandal for the tabloids. This was a blackmail network, plain and simple, designed to control the rich, the powerful, and the elite. We’re talking about people with high-level national security clearances, folks who hold the keys to our country’s safety. The fact that this list exists, and that it’s allegedly packed with names of influential figures, is a massive red flag. It’s not just about gossip; it’s about the potential for those in power to be manipulated, and that’s a direct threat to our nation.

Now, here’s where it gets worse. Whoever has this data, whether it’s our allies or our enemies, they’re sitting on a goldmine of leverage. This blackmail ring didn’t just vanish when Epstein was taken down; it’s still out there, pumping people for information and pushing them to do nefarious things that undermine our leadership, including the president. By sitting on this list and delaying action, we’re letting this threat fester. Some might say it’s about waiting for the right political moment, like an election, but I’m calling that out for what it is: irresponsible. National security is on the line, and every day we wait, we’re giving these manipulators more time to pull strings behind the scenes.

I’ve got to be honest, I’m fed up with the excuses. Holding off on addressing the Epstein list isn’t just a mistake; it’s an abdication of duty. I’ve tried to give people like Pam Bondi the benefit of the doubt, but I can’t stay silent anymore. We need action, not delays, because this isn’t just about justice for victims. It’s about protecting our country from those being controlled through blackmail. The time for waiting is over, and I’m demanding accountability.

Epstein Blackmail Network and National Security Failures And that is the fact that this was a blackmail network, and the whole purpose of it was to control the rich, the powerful, and the elite. And some of those people potentially have national security clearance. I mean, there's a lot of people who were very, very highly placed that had high levels of national security clearance that are purported to be on the list. So here's the problem. What we just did, was we made a statement to all those guys, listen, there's nothing we can do. So that blackmail ring, whoever has that data now, whether it's our allies or our enemies, that blackmail ring continues and they continue to pump our people for more information to do nefarious things to undermine the president. It creates a threat to national security that you continue to put this on hold. So you want to hold off politically for an election case, okay. But the Epstein list, to me, is a blackmail thing that has very, very big national security implications, and holding off on that is irresponsible because what does that lead to? What's happening behind the scenes because the right people are controlled in the right ways? I don't think that there is a justification. I think that what they're doing is a threat to national security, and I think it's an absolute abdication of the duties that you have as attorney general to turn such a blind eye to this, but she did the same thing in Florida. And I'm sorry, I've tried to give Pam Bondi the benefit of the doubt. She's on Fox News every five minutes talking about people keying a Tesla, but she doesn't give a damn about people who are potentially selling national security secrets because they're blackmailed by the Epstein ring.

