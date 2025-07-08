The DOJ Sells Out - No Epstein List?

In an absolutely shocking turn of events the DOJ is trying to claim that there is no Epstein list, he was not blackmailing people, he committed suicide, and there is nothing really to see here. Seriously? Of course Bondi was the AG in Florida during Epstein's alleged reign of terror and did nothing about it so I guess maybe this isn't a surprise? The real shocker is that Patel and Bongino are okay with this. They tried to "prove" their case by releasing prison footage but changing the date stamp on footage of an empty part of a prison is not really all that difficult. This whole thing it absurd and it really makes you doubt that anything real will ever happen in terms of holding the rich or powerful to account. This is NOT what I voted for.

Today, we’re diving headfirst into the Epstein mess, and let me tell you, it’s an absolute disgrace. The Department of Justice is acting like the Epstein client list doesn’t exist, like it’s some fairy tale we’ve all been dreaming up for years. They’re out there saying Epstein killed himself, there’s no blackmail ring, no list, nothing to see here. This is an insult to every American who’s been waiting for justice. We were promised accountability when Trump came in, but if we can’t even put child rapists behind bars, what are we doing? The DOJ has made zero arrests of anyone significant, and it’s clear they’re protecting the rich and powerful. This isn’t justice; it’s a whitewash, plain and simple.

Now, let’s talk about Pam Bondi, who’s running this clown show at the DOJ. One minute she’s on Fox News, saying the Epstein list is sitting on her desk, ready for review, per Trump’s orders. The next, she’s backing the DOJ’s claim that there’s no list, no incriminating evidence, nothing. Which is it, Pam? Were you lying then, or are you lying now? This woman’s more interested in her Fox News appearances than doing her job. And don’t get me started on Dan Bongino and Kash Patel. These guys were out there in 2023, hammering the Epstein case, demanding answers about the blackmail ring. Now? They’re singing a different tune, claiming Epstein’s suicide is legit and there’s no evidence of anything else. They’re either too stupid to see the holes in this story or they’ve sold out, and neither option sits right with me. We’ve got video footage from Epstein’s cell with a missing minute, timestamps that could be faked with basic AI, and they’re telling us to trust it? Come on, folks, this is a cover-up, just like the Diddy case.

And it doesn’t stop there. We’ve got a surgeon in France, Dr. Francois Fabre, who confirmed Brigitte Macron’s gender-affirming surgery, suddenly falling out a fourth-floor window. Suicide, they say, despite no note, no signs of distress, and a vacation planned. Sound familiar? It’s the same playbook: silence anyone who threatens the elite. Then there’s the tragedy in Texas, where floods killed kids, and we’re left wondering if geoengineering played a role. The left, meanwhile, is showing their true colors. A pediatrician, Dr. Christina Propst, posted that MAGA kids in Kerr County deserved it, and Sadie Perkins ranted about a camp being a “whites-only enclave,” implying the victims don’t deserve sympathy. This is the unhinged left, folks, and it’s why we’re getting no action on Epstein. The deep state’s in control, and they’re protecting their own. We voted for Trump to drain the swamp, not to let child rapists and liars run free. We’ve got to keep the pressure on, because this isn’t what we signed up for. Stay tuned, because we’re not letting this go.

Alleged Intelligence Ties and Government Incompetence in Epstein Case Now, let me give you another quote. This is an important one. This is Alexander Acosta, and he's a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. He says, quote, “I was told Epstein belonged to intelligence and to leave it alone.” Hmm. That's kind of an important thing, right? Kind of an important thing. You think that the CIA would ever whitewash anything or try and cover anything up? Yeah, yeah. Why does everybody know what this is about except for our federal government? Why is it that all of us know what's happening except the federal government? How is this a thing? How is it that our federal government is so incompetent and so inept and so just absolutely absurd? Let me bring this up. This is a great comment. “The Epstein list is a deal breaker.” Thanks, James. “If Trump doesn't release them, it means we're all being played. Time for a government reset. So it is of the people, for the people, by the people.” I agree with you. I mean, listen, if Trump can't take a stand for child rapists, I'm disappointed in Trump. If he's going to say that this is real or if he's going to stand behind this, I think what that really means is we can count on the fact that no real... No real action is going to happen. Nothing real is going to come out of this DOJ. At this point, if you can't put people who rape children in jail, I have no faith that you're going to do anything real on anyone else.

Cardio Miracle

Support all of our great sponsors and affiliates at www.TomRenz.com/Affiliates

CARDIO MIRACLE:

🔥 POST-HOLIDAY RESET STARTS NOW 🔥

🫀 RECLAIM YOUR ENERGY. SUPPORT YOUR HEART. FEEL ALIVE AGAIN.

👉 http://www.cardiomiracle.com/TomRenz

Too much sugar, stress, and sun over the holiday weekend?

Now’s the time to reset your body from the inside out with CARDIO MIRACLE — the ultimate heart and health supplement trusted by thousands.

💥 Over 50 ingredients including organic beets, coconut water, carrots & berries

💥 Powerful nitric oxide support with arginine + citrulline

💥 Boost circulation, energy, immune function & recovery*

This is your sign to stop dragging and start thriving.

💧 CLEANSE. 💪 REBUILD. ❤️ RESTORE.

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare