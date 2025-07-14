Moderna mRNA for Kids, Epstein Coverup, & Weather Mod Floods Continue

The FDA just approved the new Moderna mRNA jab for kids. There is literally nothing approximating science that could possibly justify this. It is nonsense. At the same time the Gateway Pundit has now reported that the video of Epstein’s cell that was released didn’t even show his real cell… regardless of the missing time. Can we trust ANYTHING about this DOJ? Lastly the floods are continuing and so are weather modification projects… is there a connection?

Today we are talking with Dr. Mark Sherwood about the so-called "science" behind mRNA vaccines.

Lee Zeldin, the new EPA director, has been tasked with spilling the beans on chemtrails and contrails.

The more I see, the more it feels like politics as usual. We were hoping for change, something real, but instead, we’re getting the same tired playbook. Mark and Michelle live and breathe this stuff, and even they can’t find a shred of evidence to justify what’s going on. It’s all about money and control, folks. The science isn’t there, and the transparency we were promised? It’s looking more like a mirage every day. We’ve got to keep pushing, keep questioning, because if we don’t, they’ll keep feeding us these lies. Stay tuned, because we’re not letting this go.

Doctor's Perspective: Science, Profit, and Political Disappointment Mark, you're a naturopath. Michelle's a doctor. You guys live this. You work this. You spend all your time in this. I mean, is there anything you've seen anywhere in anything that even remotely approximates science that could possibly justify this? No, I don't think this is justified by science at all, Tom. I think it's justified by profit. And if you look at it from this administration right now, and we've got to face facts, there has been no overt statements about mRNA vaccines at all. Zero. Other than being in favor. Yeah, other than that, there's been favor that's shown in what they've said. Yeah. It's, it's disgusting what I'm seeing, to be honest with you. Uh, and, and it's, it's disappointing on a profound level. I mean, listen, we all, Trump is out there and he's, you know, he's claiming to push transparency and I love Donald Trump, but we see the Epstein list, we see the COVID stuff, we see all these different things. And now I don't know if you heard in the beginning, uh, Lee Zeldin, the EPA director has been tasked with, uh, kind of sharing the, information on chemtrails contrails that sort of thing have you seen that? I have and remember we were told a long time ago there's no such thing right you know it's it's comical man and the more I see this stuff it seems to be we were hoping for different but it seems to be politics as is.

