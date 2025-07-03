The Diddy Circus, Will Fauci Go To Jail, and RFK's Claim of 1135% Tie To Autism

Comey's daughter seems to be doing her job in the Diddy trial. We have no public info on the who's who in his trafficking scandal and the case is looking to be a complete failure. This is absolutely awful but probably should not be surprising. On the plus side Alligator Alcatraz is getting ready to launch and it should be something. Meanwhile RFK is still being raked over the coals for telling the truth about the links between vaccines and autism. This plus the possibility of Fauci going to jail make for very compelling news and also keep our focus off of the fact that no one is stopping the mRNA poisons. Big show today - don't miss it.

Today, we started with the Diddy scandal, and let me tell you, it’s a disgusting mess that’s worse than I ever imagined. We’re talking about allegations of a criminal enterprise involving sex trafficking, racketeering, and potentially thousands of hours of tapes with rich and famous people caught in heinous acts, some possibly with minors. The Department of Justice, under Pam Bondi, has dropped key charges like attempted kidnapping and arson, and it feels like a deliberate whitewash to protect the elite. James Comey’s daughter is on the prosecution team, just like she was with Epstein, and it’s no coincidence. The DOJ’s handling of this case is an embarrassment, letting connected predators off with a slap on the wrist while regular folks would be locked up for life. We should all be furious about this injustice.

Then we shifted gears to Bobby Kennedy’s explosive claims about vaccines, particularly the 1135% increase in autism linked to the hepatitis vaccine. He’s peeling back the curtain on Big Pharma’s dirty secrets, showing how studies are manipulated to hide the truth. The CDC buried data showing one in 37 vaccines causes injury, and they rely on the useless VAERS system to keep the public in the dark. Bobby’s also exposing how pediatricians are incentivized to push vaccines, with some getting 80% of their income from Big Pharma kickbacks. Meanwhile, I’m calling it now: Anthony Fauci might face charges over COVID’s origins, but don’t hold your breath for real accountability. The mRNA platform is untouchable, and they’re protecting it at all costs, even as evidence piles up about its dangers. This is all part of a larger scheme to replace old vaccines with new, riskier gene therapy drugs, and we need to keep fighting to expose it.

Finally, we touched on a tragic story from Cordell, Idaho, where a lunatic named Wes Rowley set a brush fire to ambush firefighters, killing two and injuring one. As a former volunteer fireman, this hits me hard; these heroes risk everything to save lives, and to see them gunned down is sickening. On a brighter note, we wrapped up with Alligator Alcatraz, a brilliant new facility in the Everglades built in just eight days to process illegal immigrants efficiently. DeSantis and Trump are cutting through bureaucratic nonsense to ensure swift deportations, and the swamp setting means no one’s escaping those gators. It’s a rare win in a world full of corruption, and I’m excited to see it in action. As always, support us at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw and check out TomRenz.com.

Are New Gene Therapy Drugs Set to Replace Traditional Vaccines? Now, let's take this a step further, right? Bobby has this big report coming out on vaccines, and it's wonderful. And God bless Bobby for what he's doing. You're going to see the ties between big pharma's vaccines and autism. You're gonna see the ties between the vaccines and a bunch of things. What does that do? What does it do? Let's think about this, folks. Let's think about what this really does. Well, what it does is it creates a situation where we have to get rid of the current vaccines, because look at, they were right, they're not safe. All MAHA celebrates, everybody celebrates, yay, we're getting rid of the vaccines. But guess what's there to replace it? The new generation of vaccines. Did you see the bug-based vaccines? Have you seen the mRNA, the SA RNA, the plasmid RNA, or plasmid DNA, the DNA vaccine, circle RNA, all these different things? All these new generation of gene therapy drugs that modify the human genome and just do all sorts of terrible things that we don't even understand are going to be there to replace it. Now, I said a number of years ago, you're going to see a situation where we're going to see the replacement of the current vaccine regime with all gene therapy drugs or similar things. It's going to happen, folks. It is going to happen. It's underway.

