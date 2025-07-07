4th of July Special - America's Independence

We are doing a special 4th of July show today. I want to talk a bit about America and our revolution. This is the greatest nation ever to exist and our founding was borderline miraculous. God bless America.

This Fourth of July episode of The Tom Renz Show was all about celebrating the greatest nation on Earth and the fight for freedom that made it so. I got fired up reflecting on our roots, from the gritty colonists who built America from nothing to the heroes of the Revolution who stood against tyranny. We dove into the Declaration of Independence, a document I believe is one of the most profound ever written, penned by brave men who risked their lives to say, “We’d rather die than bow to a king.” From the Boston Tea Party to Paul Revere’s ride, Lexington and Concord’s “shot heard ‘round the world,” and George Washington’s unshakable leadership at Trenton and Valley Forge, this episode was a tribute to the courage and sacrifice that won our liberty. Those farmers with pitchforks, starving and shoeless, didn’t back down against the world’s mightiest empire, and their spirit lives in us today. I also called out the lies about our founding, like claims it was built on slavery, no way, people of all colors fought together for freedom. As we barbecue and blow things up, let’s remember what we’re celebrating and keep fighting for liberty. Check out the full episode, read the Declaration with your kids, and join me in asking, “What are we doing to preserve freedom?” Support us at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw, and let’s keep America free. God bless you, and God bless the USA!

George Washington and the Struggle for Survival Enlistments aren't happening down to basically nothing, right? So you've got a nation of farmers and peasants, a nation of people standing against the most powerful empire the world's ever known. and they're dying, they're losing, they're getting their butts whooped. Everyone's just hanging on by a thread. Enter George Washington. I could do five shows on George Washington. George Washington is one of the most profound heroes in American history. People just don't even realize how big of a deal Washington was. Washington, I think if there was one person, one historical American person that I had the opportunity to meet, I think it'd be Washington, if I could do that. Continental Army's being crushed, can't get anybody to join, everything's going to hell. Washington's there, right? No matter how bad it gets, Washington refuses to surrender, everything's awful, everything's awful. And we're getting our butts kicked. There's no supplies. There's no anything. A lot of the colonists are saying, you know, maybe we shouldn't be fighting. We should be afraid. How can we beat the British army? There's nothing left. Maybe we just surrender.

