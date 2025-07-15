The Epstein Fallout Continues, the DOJ Loves Fluoride, & If You Don't Like mRNA You Go To Jail

The Epstein debacle is NOT going away regardless of how much embarrassment it causes for the global elites that our DOJ is trying to defend. People are furious that the DOJ is protecting child r@apists instead of kids and they should be. Instead of going after these sickos, our DOJ is protecting fluoride in water and big pharma interests in mRNA. Bondi is a disaster and needs to go. We will talk with Melissa RedPill today about all that and more.

Today, I’m fired up, and I’ve got my friend Melissa Red Pill joining me to dive into the mess we’re seeing with Pam Bondi, the Attorney General who, in my opinion, is an absolute disgrace. Seven months into this administration, and we’ve got nothing but excuses and inaction. I’m sick of it. She’s on the wrong side of the fight, and I’m done giving her the benefit of the doubt. She’s a sellout, plain and simple, with ties to Pfizer and Big Pharma through her past work. I’m calling it like I see it: she needs to be fired, and I want to know who’s pulling her strings.

We also had a special guest today, Melissa’s adorable 10-week-old dachshund, Bella, who stole the show for a moment with her cuteness. But don’t let that distract you from the real issues. Melissa and I both back President Trump, no question, he’s a genius and likely the best president in generations. But we differ on what’s happening behind the scenes. Melissa believes there’s a grand plan, that Trump’s playing a high-level game to take down a global criminal network, and that Bondi’s failures might be part of a strategy to expose corruption. She points to biblical prophecies, like Matthew 24, saying we’re in a time of awakening, like a woman in labor, birthing a new era where evil gets swept away. She’s got faith that Trump’s got this under control, and she’s urging us to keep shouting the truth to wake people up, from the Epstein list to chemtrails and beyond.

Me? I’m not so sure about this plan. I see kids being harmed, 290,000 still missing despite 10,000 saved, and monsters like those on the Epstein list walking free. I can’t stomach that, not for a minute, not for any strategy. Trump’s got four years, and with midterms looming, we don’t have time to wait. I respect Melissa’s faith, but I’m a trust-but-verify guy. If Bondi’s part of some chess move, fine, but I’m not okay with letting child rapists or vaccine pushers skate while we wait for the big reveal. We’ve got to fight now, every day kids are at risk is a day too long.

Respect for Bongino’s Stand on Epstein And there's even rumors that he may quit because he's not okay with what's going on. And they're pushing him to, yeah. Listen, Bongino to me, when I look at him, And I've been very, very fussy because to me, when I look at Dan Bongino, you see a guy who gave up millions of dollars, all sorts of things, and clearly was so righteous in what he was doing that he gave this all up to try and do the right thing. He comes in and now he's going to tell me, “oh, no, no, no Epstein killed himself.” Yeah, there's nothing to see. Listen, no one is stupid enough to believe that. And I don't think that Bongino believes it. And I think that he's got to be, when you look at a guy who's got that much principle, there's not a chance in hell that that guy is comfortable with what's going on. When you see him doing interviews on it, he seems uncomfortable. He seems like he's just, you know, like, okay, you know. And to Bongino's defense, I'll say this. I don't think anybody realizes how much pressure there is when you're in certain positions to say what you have to say for that position. I think Bongino's been pushed into this. And I think he's just, and I'm praying if this is accurate, I will tell you what, if Bongino takes a stand against them and has to walk out, whatever, he will have earned my respect on levels I didn't think I could have for anybody.

