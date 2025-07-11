Biden’s Doc Pleads the 5th, Epstein, & How RINOs Happen

We are NOT moving on from Epstein. Not until there is justice for the kids that were r@ped. The BS investigation into Comey and Brennan are great but we all know a distraction when we see it and it is likely that these two were involved in both RussiaGate and the Epstein cover up. Maybe we should investigate both. Meanwhile Biden’s doc is pleading the 5th and trying to avoid talking about the actions that facilitated the auto pen scandal… will there be any prosecutions for any of this (I’m guessing no unless we get a new AG). All of this is made possible because we don’t have 2 parties - we have a uniparty. Until we start cleaning up the GOP nothing will change and so we are going to talk today about some specific examples of how RINO the GOP actually is with our friend Terry Newsome. Big show - don’t miss it.

Today, we’re hammering on the Epstein case because, let me tell you, it’s not going away, and it shouldn’t. I don’t care if people are tired of hearing about it, even if it’s Donald Trump himself. Until we see real accountability for those involved in this disgusting scandal, we’re not letting up. We’ve got evidence, videos, and data that should be exposing child rapists, yet somehow the Department of Justice can’t seem to find a list of names. It’s absurd. If the FBI or DOJ destroyed that evidence, those responsible need to be in jail, period. This isn’t about left or right; it’s about right and wrong. If Pam Bondi, as Attorney General, can’t step up and hold these monsters accountable, she’s got to go. We’re not here to play games when it comes to protecting kids.

We also touched on the broader political mess, like Biden’s doctor dodging Congress by pleading the fifth. No surprise there, right? Congress isn’t doing much about it either, and that’s the problem. We’ve got a serious RINO issue in the Republican Party, folks. The Uniparty is real, and it’s choking out the MAGA base that wants transparency, accountability, and smaller government. Most of Congress is staying quiet about the Epstein list disappearing, and you’ve got to wonder why. Only a few, like MTG, Ron Johnson, and Clay Higgins, are fighting the good fight. But by and large, the GOP is failing us, and it’s because of these establishment sellouts who won’t stand up to the corruption. That’s why we need to keep pushing, keep exposing, and keep demanding better.

My buddy Terry Newsome joined me to break down the chaos in Illinois, a state drowning in corruption and Democrat control. Terry’s been out there, documenting the issues with illegals and taking on the establishment, but he’s getting attacked by so-called Republicans like this guy running for governor, claiming to be “super MAGA” while supporting BLM and dodging Trump votes in the past. It’s a distraction to weaken the grassroots. Terry’s fighting back, but the Illinois GOP is a mess, with no infrastructure or support for real candidates. Pritzker and the Democrats are even pumping millions into Republican primaries to prop up weak candidates they can crush later. We need the grassroots to rise up, take over the party, and kick out the RINOs. If we don’t, we’re stuck with this corrupt status quo.

How Democrats Fund Fake Republicans and Manipulate Primaries Because this is something that we found in several other states that I found didn't have this had nothing to do with you and didn't have anything to do with anyone. So I found in other states where Democrats were funding Democrats to pretend they were Republicans in the primary. And what they'll do is they'll teach the Democrat how to talk like a Republican. They'll teach them to act like a Republican. And then they'll fund, you know, like a state level primary because it's a lot cheaper to fund the primary than it is the general. And so then whoever wins, they win because it's a Democrat versus a Democrat. And they know that, you know, on the key votes, they're going to sell out every single time. Yeah, what they did, what Pritzker did in the last election, we had a guy named Darren Bailey from central Illinois. Great guy, very Christian, hardcore conservative. And then we had a guy named Richard Irvin from the second biggest city in the state of Illinois, a black African-American guy who was a Democrat a long time ago. So they were in the race. You know, I don't. I didn't support this guy necessarily, but he had all the money. He was doing well. Then at the end of the primary, they pumped in $30 million to have the guy from central Illinois, the white Christian conservative. He talks like this, and my name's Darren Bailey. He's a great guy, but I was like, he's not going to win. You know what I mean? So they pumped $30 million into Darren, and all of a sudden it went whoop, and then he won the primary. And so obviously he got crushed. So right now we got this guy who claims to be super MAGA, the most conservative Republican in 50 years, who, by the way, is a supporter of BLM.

Support all of Tom's partners and sponsors at TomRenz.com/Affiliates

Dulsa Botanical Sweetener

Dulsa Botanical Sweetener:

🍪🎉 Celebrate National Sugar Cookie Day the healthy way!

👉 https://dulsalife.com

💥 Use CODE RENZ for 10% OFF!

DULSA NATURAL SWEETENER - 0 SUGAR

Sugar cookies without the sugar crash? YES PLEASE.

Most “healthy” sweeteners come with a bitter aftertaste or bloating—but Dulsa Life changes everything. It’s powered by Yacon Root, Allulose, and Monk Fruit for real sweetness, zero sugar, and gut health support.

🎯 0 sugar

🌱 Vegan, keto & paleo friendly

🔥 90% probiotic potency

💪 Clinically shown to support blood sugar, weight, and inflammation

Today’s the day to indulge smarter.

Swap the junk for a sweetener that loves your body back.

💚 Bake clean. Feel better. Live sweet.

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare