The Democrat Death Spiral, More mRNA Fail, & the End of the DOEd?

The Dems are in a death spiral. I simply do not know how else to look at it. These guys are embracing everything America is done with and will not let go of these losing issues. You may ask why but don't need to - they are largely brainwashed and simply doing the bidding of their insane globalist billionaire funders. Meanwhile we keep seeing mRNA fail but those same globalists are continuing to push it - hopefully Trump and RFK put a stop to the madness soon. And last but certainly not least - it looks like Trump may end the biggest propaganda machine in American history - the Dept. of Ed. Here's to hope!

Expanding the Republican Party with Common Sense The good news is I think a vast majority of Americans can come together on certain policies that shouldn't really be political. MAGA is the point. We all want to Make America Great Again, and some of this is objective. We have data, we have science, some of the politics really isn't as political anymore. We know that if taxes are too high, business suffers. We know that if you're Joe Biden and you kill 150 million chickens, you're going to have costlier eggs, right? There are some things that we don't really have to be geniuses to understand. The good news is, as the Republican Party expands, those policies, those common sense, Make America Great, keep America first policies, should explode, right? We should really see those going.

