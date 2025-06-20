The world is a mess and we are seeing it continue to deteriorate. As the push for civil unrest continues in the US and the push for war continues around the world one underlying factor keeps coming up - human trafficking. I've theorized that the Epstein list is part of the control mechanism being used around the world to control politicians and stop people in power from intervening in what is happening - but to what extent is that provable? Our very own ShortStack - Frankie - has dug deep into this and is joining me today to discuss the possibility. You won't want to miss this.

SHOW SUMMARY:

Let me tell you how this show went down, because this one was a doozy. Normally, I’ve got my producer Andrea keeping me in line, but today? Nope. Flying solo. I’ve got Frankie Rodriguez—the short stack herself—with me, and she’s promised to keep me out of at least a little trouble. So if things go sideways, just remember: I’m good at about three things in life, and podcasting might not be one of them. But I’m excited, and we’ve got a lot to talk about1.

We’re diving into the LA riots, the so-called “World War,” the Epstein list, child trafficking—and I’m going to suggest something that, honestly, a lot of people have hinted at but nobody’s really put together. This is a big, ugly conspiracy theory, but thanks to Frankie, we’ve got some real evidence to back it up. I’m talking about how all this stuff is connected: the riots, the cartels, the trafficking, the money, the politics. It’s a web, and it’s all about control—control through sex trafficking, through blackmail, through the worst stuff you can imagine1.

Let’s start with the riots. The media wants you to think this is all about ICE raids, about innocent immigrants being rounded up. But that’s not what happened. This started when law enforcement busted a human trafficking operation—slave labor, not just sex trafficking, though that’s part of it too. The raids were about money laundering and tax evasion in the LA fashion industry. Law enforcement appears to have been working on this for months. They weren’t just picking people up at random; they were targeting specific businesses. But the media and politicians—Governor Newsom, the LA mayor—they framed it as mass abductions. They stoked outrage, and nobody wanted to talk about the cartels or the real criminal networks behind it1.

Now, here’s where it gets wild. Within hours of these raids, activist groups like CHIRLA, SEIU, and socialist collectives were out in force, organizing protests. How? How do you get that many people mobilized that fast? Frankie’s research shows these groups have rapid response networks. They’re ready to go at a moment’s notice, and they’re sharing flyers, alerting everyone when ICE is in the area. That’s not just grassroots activism—that’s organized, and it’s borderline obstruction of justice. You don’t know who ICE is picking up or why, but these groups are all over it, and they’re getting violent1.

Let’s talk about the money. CHIRLA, for example, got $34 million in government contracts and $450,000 in federal grants in 2022. That’s a threefold increase from the year before. And guess what? The year before, CHIRLA donated $500,000 to the campaign to stop the Newsom recall. Coincidence? I don’t think so. There are over 200 NGOs in California getting billions in taxpayer dollars to “help” undocumented immigrants. That’s a lot of money, and it creates a lot of incentive to keep the border crisis going. When Trump cut their funding, they lost their minds. Now they’re relying on public donations, and they’re not happy about it1.

But it’s not just about the money. It’s about the trafficking. The United States is the number one destination for human trafficking on the planet. Kids, women, men—everyone’s a target. And the wealthier you are, the bigger the target you are to get pulled into this stuff. The cartels have been building networks in California since the 1980s. They use businesses as fronts for money laundering and trafficking. The fashion industry in LA is a big part of it, and it’s tied to Hollywood. There are stories—open secrets—about child sex trafficking at exclusive events, where you have to sign an NDA just to get in. I’ve talked to cops and security guys who’ve seen it firsthand. They’ve named names, but they can’t go public because their lives would be at risk1.

The cartels aren’t just moving drugs anymore. They’re running a parallel government. They’re trafficking people for labor, for sex, for organs. And when you disrupt their business, when you go after their money, they fight back. That’s what these riots are about. It’s not about protecting immigrants. It’s about protecting a criminal network that’s making billions off the misery of others12.

Let’s talk about the Epstein list. If that list is real—and I think it is—it’s a tool for blackmail and control. If the CIA, or foreign governments, or anyone else has that list, they can control politicians, billionaires, anyone. That’s the real power behind all this. Trafficking isn’t just a crime. It’s a way to control people, to keep them in line1.

Now, let’s look at the timing. The biggest crackdowns on cartel money in California happened in the last year. Seizures of $50 million, sanctions against hundreds of people. And what happens? The riots start. The NGOs start screaming. The politicians start pointing fingers. It’s not a coincidence. When you disrupt the money flow, when you threaten the business, they fight back13.

And let’s not forget about the paid agitators. There are ads on Craigslist and other sites looking for “tough guys” to join protests, paying $6,500 or more a week. There are interviews with protesters who admit they’re being paid to be there. This isn’t organic. It’s organized. It’s a playbook. The government responds, the media blames the government, and the cycle continues4.

So what’s the bottom line? The LA riots aren’t about immigration. They’re about protecting a criminal network that’s built on trafficking, money laundering, and blackmail. The NGOs, the unions, the politicians—they’re all part of it. They’re all making money off it. And when someone tries to stop it, they fight back15.

I’m not saying this is easy to prove in court. I’m not saying it’s all out in the open. But the evidence is there, and the pattern is clear. This is about control, about money, about power. And it’s happening right under our noses.

So that’s the show. Thanks for listening. Check out Frankie’s work at realfrankierodriguez.com. And if you want to support us, go to tomrenz.com or www.givesendgo/renzlaw. We need your help to keep fighting this fight1.