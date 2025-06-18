The New Mainstream Media, Israel & Iran, and More!

The mainstream media is dead - long live the new mainstream media. Today we talk with Your News about bringing media local and bringing truth. The real fight for our future is moving to the information front and having a strong alternative media is the only hope we have to ensure freedom going forward. Meanwhile the Israel and Iran conflict is getting worse. The neocons just cannot wait for another war while the American people - and especially MAGA - outright reject it. Where are we when we cut the rhetoric? We will discuss that and much more today.

Today’s episode is a firestorm of truth you can’t afford to miss! We’re diving headfirst into the Israel-Iran crisis, with globalists and neocons pushing us toward World War III, despite zero evidence Iran’s close to a nuke, straight from Tulsi Gabbard herself. I’m sounding the alarm on how the military-industrial complex is itching to drag our kids into another endless war, just like Iraq and Afghanistan, all to enrich the elite while we foot the bill. Joined by Sam Anthony from YourNews.com, we expose the mainstream media’s lies, like calling LA riots “peaceful,” and champion independent journalism as the antidote to AI-driven propaganda. Sam’s building a platform for real reporters to deliver unfiltered local and national news, and it’s a game-changer we need to fight the globalist agenda. From health threats to food supply scams, we’re connecting the dots to show how it’s all part of their plan. Tune in, get fired up, and join me in swinging the axe for peace and freedom, our kids’ future depends on it! Support us at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw and check out TomRenz.com for more.

Stunning Decline in Cable News: The Shocking Demographics Behind Media Consumption No matter how you cut it or slice it, you know, people say the legacy media is going to go out of business because they're lying. I keep telling people it has nothing to do with it. It what has to do with it is how the younger generation is consuming information. I'm on a lot of shows and I got the numbers from Adweek, who was sent to me by Amber May and this the interesting part of this is for cable news. The numbers were abysmal when you're talking about Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC, just their audience views from what it was 20 years ago to today. It was horrific. But the real numbers that stood on my head were the demographic between 25 and 54, which is the audience that the advertisers want to reach because this is when you're getting married or getting a job, getting houses, having babies, all the way up. So you're in consumption mode. So people like to advertise to these people. That demographic, which represents 120, 130 million people. Viewership, Tom, for cable news over three months, not a day, this is over a 90-day period, was just a tad over 500,000 people. That's the reason why. Because the average age of people watching cable news is 72+.

