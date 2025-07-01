The Big Beautiful Bill Funds Unaccompanied Minors? & Crypto IS Coming

There are a lot of issues with the Big Beautiful Bill and in our zest to do the good things in the bill we are ignoring the bad things. There's a lot here but one of the biggest issues is the Bill's continued support for the unaccompanied minor program. We also need to keep talking about crypto. Crypto is booming and going to become a much bigger part of our world. We need to be ready for it.

On today’s show we dug into the mess that is this “big, beautiful bill” Congress is pushing through. Sure, it’s got some wins like border security and tax cuts, but don’t let that fool you, it’s a bloated, 1,100-page pork fest stuffed with corruption. One of the worst parts? It keeps funding the unaccompanied minors program, which lost track of nearly 450,000 kids under Biden’s watch, sending them to who-knows-where, including gang members and traffickers. Congress is failing us again, delivering a bill that’s more about favors than fixing problems. Donald Trump’s pushing for it, but I’m not convinced his advisors are giving him the full picture, especially after they hid Ukraine’s attacks on Russia from him. This bill’s a debacle, and we need to call it what it is.

Then we shifted gears to the crypto world, where things are heating up fast. My friend Jonathan, a top-tier crypto expert, joined me to break it down. Trump’s all-in on making America the crypto capital, with moves like adding Bitcoin to the U.S. Treasury and the Genius Act bringing transparency to stablecoins. Crypto’s not just the future, it’s here, and it’s decentralized, unlike those government-controlled CBDCs Biden pushed. Jonathan’s team at BlockTrust IRA is using cutting-edge AI to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum, leveling the playing field for regular folks. Their system’s so good, it beat out 1,500 funds to be named the top trading strategy by Bitcoin Magazine. If you’re not getting educated on crypto now, you’re missing out on a wealth-building opportunity.

But here’s where it gets scary: this bill’s AI provisions are a disaster waiting to happen. It bans states from regulating AI for ten years, which is a massive risk when AI’s set to wipe out jobs like nothing we’ve ever seen. From lawyers to trades, robots are already taking over, hardwood flooring, high steel, you name it. If we don’t prepare for this new economy, we’re headed for universal basic income, where the government controls everything through vaccine passports and mandates. And don’t get me started on Bobby’s nonsense about COVID deaths being caused by chronic diseases. It was hospital protocols, remdesivir, ventilators, and outright lies, that killed people, not just their health conditions. We’ve got a big week ahead with more truth to unpack, so stick with us!

How AI Will Change the Workforce: A Personal Testimony They aren't going to be here. You're going to be on a universal basic income unless you're into something like, I don't know, if you're a human, if you're an influencer, if you're a social media person, if you're a podcast, if you're an artist, if you're something like that. Well, that can't be replicated by AI because it's human. But anything that humans can do on the work side, any sort of non-artistic, non-human work, AI will do better. It can write better. It will eventually learn to speak in our voice as well as we do. It will eventually learn to, I mean, I can tell, so I'm working on a couple of legal projects right now. Do you know how much time AI is cutting off of those projects? It's monumental. And you know what else? It's really solid. It's really solid work, folks. Now, if you use your chat GPTs, what have you, it's hit or miss. But the paid, the higher end, the good AI, that stuff is rock solid, folks. I just did an AI letter for me using some legal software. I'm not going to say which software, but it's paid lawyer software. You aren't going to get it off. It's not chat GPT. You can't buy it unless you're a lawyer. It's high-end stuff. And it's expensive. But I just had to do a letter for me. And I checked every sentence of that letter, every word down to the period. I checked every sentence. It was perfect. It was literally flawless. Now, a year ago, if I asked it to do the same letter, it was a mess. I had to redo the whole thing. In one year, the difference is mind-blowing.

