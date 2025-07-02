Our Vets, Our Kids and Updates On Vaccines & The Big Beautiful Bill

Today we will be talking about issues for our soldier and veterans and also issues for kids. Joining us will be Army Chaplin Matthew Runals who deals with these issues on a daily basis. His perspective is amazing and I'm very excited about this conversation. We will also be digging further into the Big Beautiful Bill and issues related to it. If time allows we have updates on vaccines and the Trump/Musk feud continues... so much to pack into an hour...

On today’s show we dove into a ton of hot topics, starting with the Senate passing the big, beautiful bill. It’s a mixed bag, folks, better than before with some AI regulation trimmed back, but still not perfect. Trump and Musk are at each other’s throats over this, and Musk is even floating the idea of a third party. Could it happen? Maybe, but it’s a risky move that could split the vote and hand Democrats a win. The bill itself is loaded, extending 2017 tax cuts, boosting child tax credits, cutting taxes on tips and overtime, and increasing defense spending, including for the border wall. But that $5 trillion debt hike? Hard to stomach. And don’t get me started on the parliamentarian pushing Medicaid for illegals, that’s just insane.

Then we had Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz, a prison built in just eight days to hold illegals before deportation. Eight days! Government never moves that fast, but they pulled it off, and it’s almost ready to go. Good luck breaking out of that one with the gators waiting.

The heart of the show was my conversation with Matthew Runals, a military chaplain with a powerful perspective. This guy stood strong during COVID, serving soldiers with 100% confidentiality, helping them navigate everything from moral dilemmas to family struggles. His books, Lapidus and Insidious, dive into a fictional world where kids face a broken society, reflecting real issues like cultural decay and grooming kids into harmful ideologies. We talked about the balance between fighting for our kids’ future and being present for them, the dangers of complacency, and how evil exploits vulnerable kids through tribalism, like in the trans agenda. Matthew’s message is clear: we’ve got to teach our kids values, equip them to fight the dragons, and not leave the burden of today’s battles to the next generation. It hit home for me, as I’ve been fighting for my kids’ future since COVID, but I’m learning to balance that with being there for them now.

Grab Matt’s books here: https://www.traitmarkermedia.com/insidius

A Father’s Fight for His Children’s Freedom During COVID Before you move on from that, I want to bring up, because I'm curious, I just want to share something, Matt, because this is really, you hit this in a way that really resonated with me. So the way that you described that really, uh, it shook me a little bit, to be honest with you, because so when COVID started, uh, you know, I promised God I'd fight. Yeah. And so I did. And for almost five years, I've been away from my kids running around the country, doing all sorts of things. And, uh, here, oh, not that long ago, um, I recognized that I had done that for my kids. We couldn't, over my dead body, would my kids be masked? Over my dead body, will we ever force them to take a gene therapy drug? Over my dead body, will they grow up in the tyranny that was happening during COVID or what they're trying to reimplement now? So I still fight. I realized, though, that in doing that fight, there was a balance that had to be struck. Preserving their future versus fighting for them now. And fighting for them now had to happen. I mean, there wasn't anybody doing some of the things that we did. And I'm grateful to God that he gave us the opportunity because, I mean, I got a little guy from Ohio that doesn't really have any business doing this sort of stuff, did some pretty big things. And we're continuing to. Like right now, I'm working on another big case. It'll be coming here in not too distant future and some big things. It's going to cause a poo storm.

