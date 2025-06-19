Isreal-Iran War, mRNA, AI, Faith - Melissa Redpill Joins Us to Talk About It All

We all love Trump and so does our guest Melissa Redpill. Melissa is a faith leader and freedom warrior who has and continues to fight for all things MAGA. Today we will talk to her about all the things we are facing and how we can support the President in getting these things done as MAGA. From the nightmare in Iran to the AI takeover of the universe there are a lot of things happening and we need to come together as MAGA to help ensure the President can get them done.

Today, I had the pleasure of hosting my good friend Melissa Redpill, a true warrior of faith who dives deep into the Word with unmatched passion and research. We tackled some heavy stuff, looking at the world’s chaos, Israel-Iran tensions, the mRNA jab mess, AI’s growing shadow, global governance, and even China’s meddling in the 2020 election, through the lens of faith. It’s a bumpy ride out there, folks, with wars and rumors of wars that feel straight out of Revelation’s darker pages. But Melissa brought a powerful message of hope, rooted in Scripture, that we’re not just spiraling into doom but heading toward a Golden Age, what the Bible calls the Millennial Kingdom.

Melissa shared some incredible insights, pointing to Isaiah 65, where God promises a time when babies won’t die young, adults will live full lives, and folks won’t be considered old at 100. Imagine that, a world where people live as long as trees, enjoy the fruits of their labor, and aren’t robbed by invaders or crushing taxes. She tied this to Revelation 18, showing how the fall of the Babylon system, those demon-worshipping elites who’ve been fleecing humanity, signals the end of their evil reign. From human trafficking to satanic sacrifices, Melissa exposed the pure evil we’re up against, but she’s clear: God’s plan is bigger, and it’s unfolding now.

We dug into biblical signs, like the September 23, 2017, star alignment in Virgo, which Melissa sees as the “sign of the Son of Man” from Revelation 12, marking the start of a seven-year tribulation that’s wrapping up around now. She connected this to President Trump’s election and his recent talk of a Golden Age, especially his Day of Atonement speech on October 14, 2024, and the National Guard’s deputization on Pentecost. Melissa even argued the “mark of the beast” isn’t a chip or AI but a deliberate devotion to evil, like the rituals of the global elite.

I pushed back (as I do), sharing my exhaustion from fighting these battles, mRNA injuries, AI’s potential to become a beast system, and the constant push for war. Melissa urged to trust God’s plan while staying active in the fight, like the “first fruits” in Revelation 14, God’s chosen knights battling alongside Christ. She sees Trump as a divinely guided leader, cutting off the enemy’s wealth through tariffs, a modern-day millstone crashing their system. We wrapped up with a prayer for strength, exposure of evil, and the fall of Babylon, believing we’re on the cusp of victory.

We’ve got work to do. God’s in control, but we can’t be lazy servants. Get off your butt, fight for truth, and support Melissa @MelissaRedpill on X and freedomforce.live. Check out her books, like End Times and a Thousand Years of Peace, for more on this hope-filled perspective. Let’s keep swinging the axe together, and trusting the Big Man upstairs to lead us to that Golden Age.

Golden Age Prophecy: Long Lives, Justice, and a New World And there is we know the ending of the story. So let's get through this. I've got like I'm really excited about it. I am too. This is why I'm always hair on fire to share this. Okay, so listen to this. It says only the cursed will die that young. In other words, if someone dies before they're 100, people will think, what in the world? That's outrageous. Why would they die before 100? And if you remember, Methuselah was 900 and something years old, 968 years old. So this is going to go back to pre-flood times, okay? Thank God for RFK and all the things that are going to change dramatically. In those days, listen to this. In those days, people will live in the houses they build and eat the fruit of their own vineyards. In other words, no more of these people taking all your stuff, stealing everything from you. Unlike the past, invaders will not take their houses and confiscate their vineyards. That's what's been going on. The confiscatory taxes, you don't own anything. You know, this is our future. You'll own nothing and be happy. No, the future is that they will no longer do that. They will no longer confiscate everything we've worked for. Listen to this in verse 22 of Isaiah 65. For my people will live as long as trees and my chosen ones will have time to enjoy their hard won gains. Listen to that. As long as trees. How long is that? Hundreds of years. Hundreds of years. This is the golden age. This is the millennial kingdom of Christ. This is what I talk about in the book, End Times and a Thousand Years of Peace. This is my bestseller.

