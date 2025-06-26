Israel, Iran, Impeachment & Hemp... What a Day

The Israel and Iran ceasefire is already strained but Trump is standing strong on it. It appears that he is legit pushing the peace angle and I pray he is successful. Meanwhile - the "dumbest" person in Congress - AOC - is wanting to impeach Trump... it is literally insane. The world is on fire but it really looks like Trump is going to come through for us on this war... let's keep praying. Also we will talk to our friend Inesa about the hemp legislation in Texas and her work in that field.

First off, we’re not in World War III, and that’s something to celebrate. I’ve been thrilled to see President Trump deliver on his promise of peace, especially with the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Despite a shaky start with both sides trading missiles, Trump’s strategy seems to have outsmarted the neocons and globalists itching for war. My buddy Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, has a fascinating theory that Trump and Iran might have orchestrated this as theater to avoid a larger conflict, and I’ll dive into that later in the show. Kudos to Trump for keeping American boots off the ground and pushing for peace, even if the ceasefire’s had some hiccups.

On another front, the Supreme Court’s been busy, and we’ve got AOC, the dumbest member of Congress, calling for Trump’s impeachment over his actions in Iran. This is laughable when the guy’s just been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for brokering peace between India and Pakistan and now working on Iran and Israel. Good luck with that, Democrats. It’s a desperate move, and I’ll break down why it’s baseless nonsense later.

On today’s show I brought back my friend Inesa to discuss her incredible hemp product, which ties directly into MAHA. The recent veto of a hemp bill in Texas got my attention because it almost banned beneficial, natural hemp products like Inesa’s due to lawmakers’ ignorance about the difference between natural hemp and the chemically processed junk Big Pharma pushes. Inesa opened my eyes to the endocannabinoid system, a critical part of our bodies that regulates mood, pain, sleep, and more, yet most doctors don’t even know it exists. Her hemp, processed naturally without harmful chemicals, supports this system and could transform health outcomes if we can get past Big Pharma’s lies and manipulation. They’ve vilified hemp for decades, just like they’ve done with other natural remedies, to keep us hooked on their synthetic garbage.

Inesa’s passion for her product, which she makes with her own hands, is inspiring. She’s fighting an industry rigged by Big Pharma, who genetically engineer seeds and process plants with toxins to patent them, all while suppressing the truth about hemp’s benefits. This is a classic Big Pharma playbook: take something natural, poison it, and lie about its dangers to keep you sick and dependent. We need to educate lawmakers and doctors about the real science behind hemp and push for it to be recognized as a superfood, not banned because of misconceptions.

We’ve got a fight on our hands, folks, but with Trump leading on peace and people like Inesa pushing for health freedom, we’re making progress. Support the cause at givesendgo.com/renzlaw and check out Inesa’s hemp at tomrenz.com. We’re up against snakes in politics and industry, but together, we can keep the MAGA agenda moving forward.

Cannabinoids, Breast Milk, and Rhetorical Outrage “They're different animals. Much like mRNA and messengerRNA and modRNA, they both start with M. but they're wildly different animals. And you see the parallel here, right? So THCA versus THC, mRNA versus mod RNA, this is the type of game that these guys play. This is why we can't Make America Healthy because pharma's cheating, they're lying, they're fraudulent, they're garbage, and no one's catching them except for Inesa. Inesa figured it out.” I figured that out and I'm not going to stop until we're going to make the change. And I really would love to argue this law. I would love to argue. It would just melt me because I cannot stop thinking of how mother's breast milk is loaded with these specific, almost same cannabinoids as in the Nessa's hemp bottle to empower not the baby's immune system what everybody thinks the breast milk is it's actually baby's endocannabinoid system the first thing mother does when the baby's born when she gives a breast milk she empowers the baby's endocannabinoid system so the government says that endocannabinoid system is not okay to be empowered for the children I would say then you should make the breast milk also illegal. This is how there are almost the same thing. Does the same function to the human body. It's like, this is such nonsense.”

