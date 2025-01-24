No Security for Fauci & Was It Known That the mRNA COVID Vaccines Would Cause Cancer?

Fauci lost his taxpayer funded security detail today which makes us all sad. It is curious why the guy that claimed to be "the science" and that claimed to have saved millions of lives with his COVID protocols and "vaccines" would need security - if he was that effective you'd think he'd be celebrated. Regardless, I think we need to start asking ourselves whether or not Fauci, Pfizer, or anyone else knew these jabs would lead to cancer. There is some very interesting evidence and justice demands that we follow the evidence. We will touch and that and other big topics like J6 judges today.

In today’s show I am making an argument that there is an evidentiary basis for an investigation into whether the mRNA COVID jabs cause cancer. This evidence also suggests that a criminal investigation should be considered. Listen to the show and tell me why I’m wrong. I present my evidence, cite several sources and lay out the details as I would in court. Personally I think it is past time that we need to demand accountability and quite frankly we need to see these people behind bars.

Support us at TomRenz.com

Please consider subscribing here to support our work or by donating at www.givesendgo.com. Also please consider shopping with our affiliates at www.TomRenz.com (go to the affiliate page). Lastly please check out Cardio Miracle @ https://tomrenz.cardiomiraclehealth.com.

5 years ago Attorney Tom Renz led the fight back against COVID lockdowns, tyranny and vaccine mandates. His work led to the end of lockdowns, federal vaccine mandates, and Fauci stepping down. Since then Renz has continued to fight to promote MAGA, for health freedom, and against corruption. Your support now will allow Renz and his team to continue to educate and work for justice on these and other critical issues such as cancer, parental rights and child trafficking.

Support the fight at www.ForGodFamilyCountry.org (4FGC is a 501c3 organization)

Subscribe to For God Family Country’s substack at: ForGodFamilyCountry.Substack.org

Share

Please support Tom Renz and Ibn Ali’s ministry at: www.givesendgo.com/TheKingdomFight

Subscribe to our substack at: TheKingdomFight.Substack.com

Ibn Ali (nephew of the original GOAT - Muhammad Ali) and Attorney Tom Renz have launched a ministry based on their mutual love and respect for Jesus Christ and recognition that to love Christ is to fight for him. These warriors believe it is their duty to bring the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ to all people - sinners and saints. Our ministry will partner with and work with all churches and all people to promote the word of God.

Support the Cause: Your Actions Make a Difference!

Donate to Help Fund Our Research: Directly help us fund our research, legal battles, and work, to bring you truth and updates daily from the frontlines of the fight at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw. In today's culture war, we now vote with our dollars. Your monthly donation is a vote for transparency, justice, and protection from tyranny.

Share

Shop with Purpose: Grab our exclusive merch at The Tom Renz Merch Shop www.TomRenz.com/shop. Wear your support proudly, make new friends, and let the government know exactly how you feel everywhere you go. Every purchase is a blow against corruption.

Explore Our Affiliates: Discover and support the products and services that align with your values at Renz Partners www.TomRenz.com/Affiliates, where your shopping supports our fight.

Heal with Red Light Therapy, www.MyRedLight.com use coupon code: TOM

Grab your PURE BODY EXTRA - The #1 Heavy Metal Detox - www.TomRenz.com/Affiliates

Protect Your Money and Health:

Secure Your Financial Future: Secure your wealth against market uncertainty and inflation with gold and silver through Renz BH-PM.com/partners/tom-renz, our trusted affiliate. (Your spouse will thank you later).

Boost Your Health: Defend yourself against modern health threats with Cardio Miracle. Visit TomRenz.CardioMiracleHealth for your daily dose of cardiovascular support. (Your kids will thank you later).

Click HERE to SAVE 20% on the Top Selling Kingdom Fuel Meal Shake and Use Code RENZ at checkout. Shop the entire store at Sherwood.tv/Tom-Renz.

Leave a comment