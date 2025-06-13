The riots that are spreading across the United States are out of the exact same playbook we have seen all over the world - and especially in Europe. They are designed to create unrest and to provide a justification for legislative overreaction like we saw with 9/11 and the passage of the Patriot Act. These riots move the ball down the street on the 15 minute cities and everything else and are clearly funded and planned. The question is why aren't we stopping them. We also need to talk about our food supply. Everything about it is messed up and we are going look at it from a unique perspective today. Don't miss it!

Today’s show was a big one and let me tell you, we’re diving into some serious issues tearing at the fabric of our country. First off, the riots are spreading like wildfire, just as we’ve been warning all week. It’s getting uglier by the day, and this weekend’s gonna be a real mess. We’ve been sounding the alarm since Monday about this civil unrest, planned and funded by leftist groups tied to globalists and even some RINO outfits. The DOJ? Crickets. No arrests, no investigations into the big players or billionaires bankrolling this chaos. It’s like they’re letting it burn, and it’s terrifying. Donald Trump and a few good folks like Tom Holman are fighting hard, but the DOJ seems to be dragging its feet, maybe even sabotaging Trump’s efforts. No accountability means these groups act with impunity, and our nation’s suffering for it.

In the first half, we tackled our food supply, which is an absolute disaster. Big food, big ag, and big pharma are one and the same, poisoning our food with mRNA and DNA-based vaccines while local ranchers are the real heroes. We had Gail Eisnitz on, who’s written a powerful book, Out of Sight, exposing the horrors of factory farms and slaughterhouses. These mega-slaughterhouses process millions of animals a year at breakneck speeds, ignoring humane laws. Pigs frozen solid in transport, chickens bred into Frankenstein creatures that can’t walk, piglets smashed head-first into concrete, it’s beyond unethical. Workers and meat inspectors report animals being skinned and dismembered alive, with less than 3% of the USDA’s budget going to humane enforcement. Factory farms have zero federal oversight, and standard practices like feeding cows chicken feathers or pigs Skittles show they don’t care about quality or safety. If they’ll torture animals, you think they’ll hesitate to lie about genetic modifications or toxins in our food? We need to support local farmers and demand real regulation of these horror pits.

We also touched on the funding behind the riots. Producer Andrea, Data Republican, and I, regular folks with no counter-terror experience, tracked money trails that should be enough for the DOJ to at least investigate. Yet the FBI and DOJ, with all their tools, are doing nothing. Why? Maybe because USAID and our own tax dollars are funding these protests, just like they did globally. It’s not just Soros; our government’s complicit. And here’s the kicker: I asked Grok about a bill, and it told me it’ll be signed in July 2025 with specific AI funding. How does Grok know what’s happening six months from now? Smells like a scripted plan to me, maybe to push more Patriot Act-style laws or distract us while the deep state pulls strings. They’re undermining Trump, hiding intel from him, and we need to get loud to make sure he hears us.

Guest Gail Eisnitz: Exposing Big Ag’s Ethics and Animal Processing Gail how are you doing today? I'm doing great Tom thanks for having me on well thanks for joining us um you know I could see when I was looking at your work how passionate you are about what's going on in this industry and it's to me it's a uh it's I like talking to people who believe in what they're doing and it's quite clear that you do so you've got it you've got a book out and if producer Andrea can pop that one up, Out of Sight, you can find it on Amazon. You can find it in a bunch of different places, but you're talking about what's going on with, with animals, particularly in on the, the food process, the animal processing side of the big ag nightmare. And this is something you're really big on. And for me and for our audience, I really want to stress ethics are everything in life. When you have a company that's so unethical that it will put mRNA, put these different things, how it treats animals, how it treats things, how it does, it's all part of this kind of big picture of what kind of ethics you're dealing with. Tell us a little bit about your work and what you found and what you're seeing. Well, yeah, there are no ethics in big ag. I can say that without any question. We've seen a dramatic consolidation in the meat industry in the last few decades and thousands of small to midsize slaughterhouses have been forced out of business by these huge mega slaughterhouses that kill a million or more animals a year. Some kill one, one slaughterhouse I visited killed 144,000 pigs a week. And that was years ago. They've increased since then to 35,000 pigs a day.

