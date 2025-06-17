The entire world is on fire. It is an absolute mess and I'm not seeing anyone doing what is necessary to stop it. At this point, rather than staying as far away as possible, the President seems to be entertaining getting involved in the Israel, Iran war. I am obviously against Iran having anything close to a nuclear weapon but this entire thing smells like the same WMD nonsense from the Iraq war and I'm tired of meaningless wars in the Middle East that never end and accomplish nothing. Meanwhile - on the home front - many of the same people pulling the strings on the global level are trying to destabilize America. We have the No Kings riots, an assassin that just seems like a deep state stooge and chaos everywhere. If only we had a Republican president that would put a DOJ in place to start arresting the people facilitating this global chaos maybe things would get better...

In this episode, I dive deep into the sinister web connecting Palantir, Big Pharma, and the globalist elite. Palantir, born out of a CIA-backed operation, is all about mass surveillance, tied tightly to AI and driven by players like Peter Thiel. You might think Thiel’s pro-Trump stance puts him at odds with anti-Trump globalists like George Soros, but don’t be fooled. These guys sit at the same tables, plotting the same endgame: an AI-powered surveillance state, a one-world order, and a globalist future that crushes our freedoms.

I connect the dots to show how this ties into Big Pharma’s depopulation agenda and the chaos we’re seeing, from wars to the No Kings riots. It’s not random; it’s intentional, orchestrated by the same cabal. They may play different roles, but their goal is unified: control through technology and manipulation. Stay sharp, folks, because this fight is for our future. Tune in, share the truth, and let’s keep pushing back against this globalist nightmare.

Unified Agendas: Tech, Pharma, and the Global Elite Palantir was originally supported and part of a big CIA operation to surveil everything, ties in with AI, right? Peter Thiel, the pharma crew, why does this all tie together? Well, because it ties in with the big pharma depopulation agenda. It ties in with all the things that are happening. There is no question that what's happening is intentional and it's being driven by the same people. Now, remember where I started the show. I said that the people behind the wars, the No Kings riots, all these different things, these are the same people. Now, Peter Thiel may back Trump, And George Soros may be against Trump, but they're both at the same meeting playing. They're both at the same meetings planning. They're working together in a lot of different things. Maybe they don't agree on everything, but you know what they do agree on? The future, the AI surveillance state future, the one world order future, the globalist agenda future. They do agree on that.

