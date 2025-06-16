FDA Approves Artificial Salmon Cancer Meat For Human Consumption & Still No Action to Stop the Riots

How is it MAHA to approve lab created fake meat that has the characteristics of cancer without any independent testing? That is a fair question to ask in light of the fact that the FDA just approved lab grown "salmon" without any independent safety testing. Bobby is worried about food dyes but not a chemical cancer creation? This just doesn't make sense. Meanwhile, these riots are still planned for the weekend and the DOJ still hasn't arrested any organizers. More and more info has become public about what is happening and the inaction is appalling.

Today, we’re diving into the absolute disgrace that is our food supply, specifically the garbage coming out of these industrial processes. Nobody’s testing the nutritional value of this stuff. The FDA flat-out admits they don’t even bother to check it. No one knows what’s in these products, what they’re creating, or what they’re doing to our bodies. Nobody’s doing a thing about it. All we’ve got is the manufacturer’s word that it’s “safe,” and that’s supposed to be good enough. They slap a “generally regarded as safe” label on it, and we’re expected to just swallow it, literally.

This isn’t food; it’s a chemical pollutant. It’s disgusting. If you dumped this junk on the ground, I’d bet the EPA would swoop in and call it a toxin, maybe even haul you off for it. Yet, this is what they’re feeding us and our kids. It’s a scandal, plain and simple, and it’s happening because no one’s holding these big food corporations accountable. We need to wake up, demand real oversight, and support local farmers who actually care about what they produce. We’ve got to fight this before it poisons us all.

