Stopping Child Predators & Will the DOJ Stop the Left's Attempts To Stoke a Civil War?

It is becoming more and more clear who is behind the riots in LA and there appears to be connections between those organizers and the people behind the upcoming craziness planned for the 14th. The people are known - even by those of us doing a quick internet search, the question is whether our DOJ will do anything to stop it. A few arrests of organizers would make a big difference but we have to have the political will and it looks like this unrest is being used by both sides to push the uniparty AI surveillance state agenda. Also, Michelle Peters has been on a quest to stop child predators and she joins us today. She has seen first hand what this looks like and has been fighting around the nation to put a stop to grooming and other abhorrent practices. Make sure you toon in.

Today, we dove into the insanity gripping this country, starting with these so-called peaceful protests that are anything but. They’re planning to ramp up this weekend, and it’s clear there’s a coordinated effort to stir unrest nationwide. Not one organizer has been arrested, despite everyone knowing who’s behind this chaos. The DOJ, which can’t seem to find Epstein’s files or investigate Soros’ Open Society Foundation, is sitting on its hands. Trump’s doing what he can, sending out forces to combat the riots, but the masterminds? Untouched. It’s almost like both parties are letting this happen, using the chaos to push an AI surveillance state, distract from Congress’ shady moves, and sell us on some big, beautiful bill. It’s a uniparty play, and it’s making me sick.

My guest today is, Michelle Peterson, a one-woman wrecking ball fighting child predators. Her story hit me hard. Back in 2010, she discovered her 15-year-old son was being groomed by a 34-year-old teacher and coach. She overheard a late-night call, found thousands of messages, and took it to the school principal, who’d just given the guy a teaching award. The system failed her at every turn, DCFS dragged their feet, the state’s attorney blocked subpoenas, and the teacher got paid leave despite soliciting her son for sex. Michelle fought like a mama bear, pushing through a broken system until she secured the first-ever unlawful grooming conviction in the U.S. in 2013. That case set a precedent, used in major trafficking busts like La Luz Del Mundo and even tied to Epstein’s trials.

Her son’s story is gut-wrenching. He struggled with guilt, spiraled after testifying, but still wrote a powerful letter to other victims, showing his strength. Michelle’s now getting grooming laws passed in states like Florida, Iowa, Arizona, Georgia, and Montana, with more on the way. Montana’s law is a model, life imprisonment or up to 100 years for grooming kids under 16, no parole for 25 years if the victim’s 12 or younger. She’s fighting for kids everywhere, and her tenacity is unreal.

This issue is personal for me. I shared something I’ve never said publicly: as a kid, I faced something similar, and when I spoke up, I was told not to make up stories. That broke me in ways I can’t fully explain. Michelle’s fight for her son, and all kids, resonates deeply. Parents, believe your kids. Fight for them with everything you’ve got. If you don’t, you’re failing them. Michelle’s story is a call to action. Visit michellepeterson.org, support her work, and pray for her. She’s a hero, and I’m stepping up to join her fight.

Believe Your Kids—The Power and Importance of Fighting for Children One in four girls under the age of 18 will be molested by the time they're 18. So just know that this does happen. And Tom, your story is not unusual. Most times when I speak, I will get someone between the ages of 40 and 60 will come up to me and tell me that they were molested as a child, had never told anybody before. And they'll thank me for coming forward and for believing my son. I mean, I think, you know, that's the hardest thing for boys. And it takes, it's harder for boys to come forward. I think they feel, you know, less than. And I just, man, just believe your kids, fight for your children. Amy gave me another statistic that she states that if 79% of the kids whose parents fight for them, those kids will become productive members of society. So fight for your children with every ounce that you have, every breath that you have.

