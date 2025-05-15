Young Fighters Are Our Future - Hannah Faulkner & More MAHA

The future looks good in some ways and not so much in other ways. The young people are going to have to pick up this fight - enter Hannah. Hannah is a young warrior who is at war for freedom. We are also seeing serious issues in the MAHA world and we really need to be rallying together because it's going to be tough to get things done regardless.

I’m an old warrior, been fighting dinosaurs since way back, or at least it feels like it with the battles we’re up against. Even with Trump back in the White House, the fight’s far from over. We’ve got RINOs selling us out, schisms tearing at the MAHA movement, and problems piling up faster than you can say “globalist agenda.” But here’s the good news: there’s a new generation stepping up, and today we’re shining a spotlight on one of the brightest young fighters out there, Hannah Faulkner.

First off, let me tell you why this episode is so critical. We’re at a crossroads, folks. The leftist lunatics have been running our schools for decades, brainwashing kids and making it rare to find a young person with the guts, integrity, and clarity to stand up for what’s right. Enter Hannah Faulkner, a 17-year-old powerhouse who’s not afraid to call out the madness. Hannah’s not some brainwashed kid parroting leftist nonsense; she’s a warrior, and I’m proud to introduce her to you all. We need young people like her to carry the torch, because us old guys can’t do it forever. She’s the light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re diving deep with her today to talk about how she’s waking up her generation, from school board battles to her book, Last Chance to Save Our Republic. She’s been through it, her sister’s paralyzing accident opened her eyes to the medical industry’s dark side, and she’s been relentless ever since, organizing rallies like the Teens Against Gender Mutilation event that drew 600 people. Hannah’s story is proof that the next generation can turn this thing around, but they need our support.

On today’s show we also tackle the massive threat looming on the horizon: self-amplifying RNA, or saRNA. I’ve been digging into this, and I just put together a white paper that we’re about to drop publicly. Here’s the deal: saRNA vaccines, like the ones from ArcticRx being fast-tracked in the U.S., are a whole new level of dangerous. Unlike mRNA, which was bad enough, saRNA comes with a toolkit to keep making more of itself in your body. No off switch, no clear end, and it’s likely transmissible, think STD-level contagious, through bodily fluids, maybe even breast milk or across the placenta. My boys are getting to that age where I’m worried about what this could mean for their future. We’re talking unconsented transmission, someone gets this jab, and they could pass it to you without you knowing. The research shows it’s a disaster waiting to happen, and the fact that it’s already out in Europe and Japan is a warning we can’t ignore. I’m calling for a halt to this madness, or at the very least, proper studies on shedding, persistence, and transmission. We can’t let this poison spread without informed consent.

If that wasn’t enough, we also dive into the internal battles tearing at the MAHA movement. The drama between TWC, Kelly and Casey Means, and others is doing real damage, distracting us from the fight against mRNA and saRNA. Look, I don’t work for TWC, never got a dime from them, but threatening to snitch to HHS or play political games isn’t how we win. The frustration comes from warriors like Mary Talley Bowden, Sherri Tenpenny, and Henry Ealy, who’ve been in the trenches since COVID, watching newcomers get the spotlight without taking a clear stand against mRNA. It’s a litmus test, if you’re MAHA, you can’t be soft on this.

Enjoy the show as we talk with Hannah Faulkner about waking up the youth, exposing the dangers of saRNA, and confronting the cracks in the MAHA movement. This is The Tom Renz Show, and we’re fighting for truth, freedom, and the future of our nation. Let’s do this!

Support the show at TomRenz.com

Support Hannah's work at Cultureof1776.com

Early Exposure to Political Agendas in School I went to public school when I was in kindergarten here in Tennessee, and two of my teachers were a part of the LGBTQ rainbow cult, and they proudly shared that with us as five-year-olds and that wasn't the only thing. That's not that many years ago. So that's like 15 years ago, right? So that's like 2010. Yeah, 12 years ago. So like 2013. So they were pushing that openly back then. Absolutely, in Tennessee, in Tennessee. And not just that, there was a specific scenario that I remember. I mean, I was five, so I vaguely remember, but I remember it and the fact that they had these iPads. They're passing around these iPads and they said, if you could vote for someone in this election, it was Barack Obama and his opponent, who would you choose? And they said, if you could choose, we would want you guys to choose Barack Obama. And it was very explicit when they said that we would want you to choose Barack Obama. That would be the best option. I'm like, well, that doesn't sound like you're, you know, encouraging me to think for myself. And I remember that pretty to a T and how it was just kind of like shoved down your throat. This idea of this is what you're going to think. This is how you're going to say things.

Ultimate Methylene Blue

Click here to shop Ultimate Methylene Blue at EarthHarmony.com » (https://www.earthharmony.com/?ref=RENZ)

Ultimate Methylene Blue – Pharmaceutical Grade Purity

Made in the USA | 99.99% USP Grade | Glass Bottle for Potency

Among the supplement companies focused on high-purity formulations, Earth Harmony has emerged as a leader in crafting meticulously developed methylene blue for consumers who demand quality, safety, and science-backed integrity.

Formulated with triple-distilled biophotonic water and bioavailable mineral complexes, Earth Harmony’s methylene blue undergoes rigorous third-party testing and is manufactured under strict quality control standards in Phoenix, Arizona.

Why Choose Earth Harmony?

⚗️ 99.99% USP Pharmaceutical Grade

🧠 Supports Brain & Mitochondrial Function

♻️ Promotes Cellular Autophagy

❌ No Formaldehyde, No Fillers

✅ Packed with Antioxidants

💧 Glass Bottle to Preserve Potency

Share

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

💰I’m proud to partner with BlockTrust IRA — the powerhouse helping patriots protect their wealth from Biden’s economy! Want to secure your retirement with crypto that aligns with your values? The MAGA Crypto IRA is here — and it’s changing lives. Now accepting IRA and cash — true financial freedom for EVERY member of MAGA Nation!

80,000+ new red-blooded millionaires in 12 months — YOU could be next!

Claim your FREE MAGA IRA Guide today: https://blocktrustira.com/maga-crypto-truth/?aid=87&channel=affiliate&ckmsid=2823453&s1=&s2=&ckmscn=&ckmat=1

🛰Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare