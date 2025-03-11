X is Down! Congress and the CR & More

X is down. It's hard to believe that this is a coincidence in light of the apparently coordinated attacks on everything related to Elon Musk from Soros and Democrat tied NGOs but who knows. At the end of the day this is a stark reminder that if free speech is based on one platform then free speech is at risk. Meanwhile Congress is working on a continuing resolution to avoid a shutdown by the 14th. We all want a balanced budget but this may be a necessary interim step. We discuss this and more today.

Trump's $1 Credit Card Limit Stunt

I'm going to play this video because this is kind of fun to me. I thought this was kind of a fun video. " “This is what the media is not going to tell you. So DOGE got every federal employee upset with them right now. DOGE found out that federal employees get these credit cards for their lunch expenses. They just been eating lunch, probably dinner and a whole lot of other things. Trump said this is a waste of government money, a waste of the American taxpayer dime. So he took the credit cards. So what they did was go find a judge who basically mandated that Trump returned those credit cards back to the rightful owners. Trump said, hey, I'm the president I respect the law. He gave them back the credit cards. But what they didn't know, he only put a dollar, a one dollar credit limit on those credit cards. Oh, oh, oh. And that's checkmate. That's how you get them. The president is not only strategic, but he got a bit of comedian in him too. They are not only upset, but they're very hungry too. That's on you. You have to pay for your lunch just like the rest of us. There's no way I should be paying for federal employees lunch. Not on my dime and not on President Trump's watch.”

