Wokism, Liberalism, Leftism, and Globalism… The Enemies of Freedom w/ T.S. Dixon

Destroying America has taken a lot of effort and could not have happened without many many people unwittingly playing along. So how do you convince otherwise sane people to believe in absurd things like a boy being a girl? Well - you have to get people to buy into certain mental frameworks and that is what wokism, liberalism, leftism, and globalism really are - forms of manipulation. Today we talk with TS Dixon who literally wrote the book on this.

Follow T.S. Dixon at www.TSDixon.com

Support the show at TomRenz.com

Connect with the law firm at RenzLawfare.com

The Origins of Modern Sexual Theories So around the time that Marcuse was generating the new left radical movement, the movement was also really, you know, it's always been obsessed with sex and really strange forms of sex and sex practices, sex lifestyles. There was a guy named Alfred Kinsey who was the preeminent sexologist in that period and he was studying sex, he would film sex, he would study and observe his employees and his test subjects having sex, straight sex, homosexual sex, all different types. He himself was a bisexual man and he was fascinated with pedophilia, sex with children. He would interview pedophiles and get the gratuitous details of things like children having orgasms, disturbing things like that, he was obsessed with it. From him, as well as from another guy in France, Michel Foucault, you get the LGB part, right? The promotion and the fascination with homosexual and bisexual lifestyles and sexual orientations and whatnot and so then his counterpart was a guy named John Money.

Shop Heaven's Harvest Seeds

🌱 Spice Up Your Garden with the Salsa Seed Kit! 🌶️🍅

Tart tomatillos, juicy tomatoes, and zesty peppers—your salsa just got an upgrade! With 7 Heirloom varieties, including Beefsteak Tomatoes, Roma Tomatoes, Tomatillo Verde, Sweet Spanish Yellow Onion, White Sweet Spanish Onion, Jalapeños, and Green Peppers, you’ll have everything you need for a fresh, homegrown salsa.

✨ Why Choose Heaven’s Harvest Seeds?

✅ Heirloom, Open-Pollinated, Non-GMO, & Non-Hybrid

✅ Resealable Mylar-Foil Bags—Waterproof, Lightproof & Rodent-Proof!

✅ Long Shelf Life—Viable for 5-10 years when stored properly

✅ Nearly 100+ Seeds Per Pack—Grow now & save some for later!

Start your salsa garden today and get 10% off with code RENZ at checkout! 🌱👇

https://heavensharvest.com/renz

Share

🛰️Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare