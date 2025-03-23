What Happens If Trump Ignores Bad Rulings From Judges & Closing the DOEd

President Trump has issued an Executive Order to shut down the Department of Education. So will this stand in court? I kinda doubt it and, in this case there may actually be a legal basis to argue he exceeded his authority in the order... maybe. That said there are plenty of orders that have came down recently that simply cannot be justified under the law in any way. What happens if Trump just ignores those orders? Well there is precedent and we will talk about that today. Lots happening and it's all critical for our country's future. and What's Happening at HHS with Dr. Stella Immanuel.

Support the show at TomRenz.com

Go to DrStellaMD.com and use code RENZ.

Zero Benefit, Tremendous Risk: A Call Against mRNA COVID Vaccines for Children Here's how this works. There is zero benefit zero benefit for giving a baby an mRNA COVID vaccine. And there is a tremendous amount of risk. So for all we're doing is we're spending money and we're doing it to put children at risk for no benefit. This is akin to playing Russian roulette with a child's life without any beneficial effect. It doesn't stop the spread. Babies don't get sick or die from it. They never have. There is no reason to do this. That is, to my mind, murder. I don't know how else to describe it.

12 Week Body Transformation

🚨 EXCLUSIVE OFFER – LIMITED TIME ONLY! 🚨

🔥 BEGINNER-FRIENDLY FITNESS PROGRAM FOR AGES 40-70! 🔥

Are you 40-70 years old and ready to start your fitness journey? This program is designed EXCLUSIVELY for beginners who want to lose weight, tone muscle, and feel stronger 💪—without the confusion or intimidation!

🏋️‍♂️ Created by Exercise Physiologist & Certified Personal Trainer Dan Lyons, this easy-to-follow program includes:

✅ 26 Pre-Recorded Personal Training Sessions 🎥

✅ Simple & Effective Nutrition Plans 🥗

✅ Weight Loss & Muscle Toning 💪

✅ Beginner-Friendly Workouts – No Experience Needed! 🌟

✅ Direct Access to Dan for Support 📩

✅ Minimal Equipment Needed: Dumbbells, Mat & Exercise Ball 🏋️‍♀️

💰 REGULAR PRICE: $165

🔥 LIMITED TIME OFFER: ONLY $99! 🔥

🚀 SIGN UP NOW before this exclusive deal is gone! ⏳

🔗 https://www.danlyonsfitness.com/sales-page-a6002c53-19af-4ee9-966f-0d9cc36c29a9

Share

🛰️Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare