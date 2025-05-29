Week In Review - MAHA, mRNA Vaccines, & Public Manipulation

The mRNA jabs are a key cause of cancer, autoimmune disorders, heart issues, blood clots, and many other things but discussion of these issues was notably absent this week. Why? Today we will talk a good bit about the cancer issue and some of the manipulation occurring across the board. MAGA and MAHA are being pushed around and we need to be aware of what is happening as the globalists fight back.

On today’s show we are diving into all things MAHA, unpacking the good, the bad, and the frustrating. There’s progress on food and regulations, but it’s breadcrumbs when we need real freedom from the corrupt pharma industrial complex. I’m not settling, and neither should you, let’s demand more! The alarming silence around mRNA gene therapy drugs needs to change. Despite skyrocketing turbo cancers, especially in young people, nobody’s talking about these poisons. The FDA knew back in 2006 that gene therapies could cause cancer, yet here we are.

I sit down with my new friend Rick Hill, a cancer survivor who beat stage three embryonal cell carcinoma 50 years ago using alternative treatments like B17, enzymes, and a raw food diet at a Tijuana clinic. His story is proof you can fight and win, even when the odds are stacked against you. Rick’s message: don’t give up, commit 100% to a program, and keep fighting, whether it’s mainstream or alternative.

We also expose Kroger’s CIA-level surveillance, mining your data from food to meds and selling it to Big Pharma and Big Ag. It’s a snake oil scam, poisonous food makes you sick, then they push pills to “fix” it. Plus, the MAHA report dropped shocking stats: 40% of kids have chronic health issues, 20% are obese, autism’s at 1 in 31, and 75% of young adults are unfit for military service. We’re poisoning our kids with ultra-processed foods, chemicals, and over-medication, and it’s got to stop.

Considering Leaving the Mayo Clinic for Alternative Medicine He said, I agree with that, but I don't think it's medicine you need. I said, what are you talking about? He said, well, you've been there a month. How's it going? I said, I'm really sick. I'm down to 120 pounds. They have me on morphine. I'm starting to see pink elephants and I said I don't really know what to do he said Rick let me give you some phone numbers and you call a few people and we'll talk but you need to go somewhere where they understand the immune system western medicine doesn't play that game. So I hung up I called a few patients of course they gave me people that had glowing reports then I called the doctor told him my story and he said okay you're sick, real sick and he said, so I need to ask you a question. Are you willing to do what we ask you to do when you get down here? I said, doc, I don't know, I mean, you haven't told me what you want to do. It might be hanging by my toenails. He said, no, no, no, I'm an MD, I practice at Boston General. I'm the real deal, and I have my own clinic now in Tijuana. And I thought, boy, you know, you imagine going to your family and saying, I'm going to leave the Mayo Clinic. I'm dying from cancer. I'm going to Tijuana.

