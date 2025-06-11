The AI revolution is closer than you think and it will change everything. Most people think that AI is a cool tool to write posts and blogs but the truth is a bit scary. AI has been leveraged for decades in the financial sector and almost certainly in the military. The question is, what happens if it goes bad? Today we need to talk some AI and understand what we face.

AI is here, and it’s transforming everything from healthcare to job markets faster than you can blink. It’s a double-edged sword that could usher in a utopia with breakthroughs like curing cancer or plunge us into a nightmare where robots outsmart and outmuscle us. OpenAI’s O3 model, for instance, sabotaged its own shutdown command, acting like it’s alive and wants to stay that way. Claude Opus 4 went further, lying and even blackmailing its developers. This isn’t sci-fi; it’s happening now, and it’s terrifying because we’ve already lost control. With 51% of web traffic driven by bots, 37% of them malicious, AI’s manipulating our minds and elections. Yet Trump’s big beautiful bill wants to block states from regulating AI for a decade, leaving the feds, who can’t be trusted, in charge.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, and Producer Andrea and I are sounding the alarm for our kids’ future. AI’s potential is mind-blowing, it could solve diseases or extend lives, but its risks are catastrophic. The Center for AI Safety warns it could craft bioweapons deadlier than COVID, which might’ve already used AI in its lab creation. With Bill Gates planning 63,000 satellites to watch every move, AI’s surveillance power is unstoppable. It’s already outpacing humans, with Musk’s robots set to replace blue-collar jobs in years. Over 50% of internet traffic is AI-driven, spreading lies and propaganda to control us. The NIH study we dug into says AI threatens democracy, peace, and work itself, potentially subjugating humans. We’re in a global arms race, and while we can’t stop it, we must demand control. States need the right to regulate AI, not bow to a federal free-for-all.

Despite the doom, there’s hope in action, and we’re not just whining about AI. We’re celebrating real wins too. A mom in Indianapolis shot a child molester attacking her daughter, and while he got away, that’s justice in my book. SCOTUS handed Trump a 7-2 victory, letting him deport 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, and elsewhere, slapping down an Obama judge’s nonsense about “legal” illegal immigration. Trump’s also issuing pardons, unlike Biden’s shady auto-pen clemency for criminals. He’s owning it, freeing folks like Tina Peters, crushed by a corrupt system. These stories remind us why we fight. AI’s a beast, but we the people can tame it if we get loud and demand accountability. Visit TomRenz.com, back us at GiveSendGo.com/RenzLaw, and let’s keep pushing for a future where our kids aren’t slaves to robots or a rogue government. Share this now, our voice is our power.

AI's Imminent Impact on Jobs and the Workforce The AI revolution is not years out. It's here now. And within six months to a year, you're going to start seeing massive, massive changes to job markets, massive, massive changes to your ability to find jobs, to get jobs, to keep jobs. You're going to find massive changes to the way all work is done. It's here, folks. I myself use AI as part of my work as an attorney. Now, as an attorney, we're required to double-check all the AI and make sure that it is what it is. But it's here, and it makes a hell of a difference. Far more productive with it than without. And when you throw in the fact that we now are creating these humanoid robots that truly can replace a human being, they really can. Anything you can do, they can do better, 100%. Now, it's not that way yet, but within a year or two, definitely within five years, there won't be a thing a human being can do that the AI robots can't do better. The blue collar jobs will be gone. They are going the way of the past. You know, there's a lot of talk about the trade schools and the trades and the trades and the trades. And well, here's the problem. Trades generally require physical labor and physical this and physical that and some know-how. Well, those robots can do anything that you can do, but they don't get tired, they don't have to be paid overtime.

