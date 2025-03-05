Ukraine - Can NATO Force Our Kids To Die For Zelensky?

Zelensky wants Americans to die for his war - a war he steadfastly refuses to end. He is trying an end-run around the authority of the President by trying to get into NATO and push for Article 5 defense... but does this work? I'd say not. We will get into this, other judicial activism, and a bunch of other things today. Don't miss it!

Support the show at TomRenz.com

Support Charity’s work at FreedomBrigades.com

Presidential Authority Under Question If the president didn't have total authority over who works for him, then is he really the president, right? What if he's got a military leader that's disobeying orders? He's the commander in chief. What if he says, okay, so my job is to faithfully execute the laws. I want my DOJ to go after this or to go after that. And they say no. If he can't fire them, then what can he do? His election was nullified, but it would be null.

Cardio Miracle

Elevate your heart health with Cardio Miracle! 💓 This all-in-one nitric oxide supplement is designed to support cardiovascular wellness, boost energy levels, and strengthen your immune system.

TomRenz.CardioMiracleHealth.com

Key Benefits:

• Heart Health: Supports optimal cardiovascular function for a healthier heart. ❤️

• Energy & Performance: Enhances athletic performance and recovery, keeping you active and energized. 🏃‍♂️

• Immune Support: Provides essential nutrients to bolster your immune system. 🛡️

Why Choose Cardio Miracle?

• Comprehensive Formula: Contains over 50 bioavailable nutrients in each serving. 🌿

• Convenient & Affordable: Just two servings a day at less than the cost of a cup of coffee. ☕️

• Risk-Free Trial: Enjoy a 60-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied. 💯

Experience the Cardio Miracle difference and take charge of your health today! 🌟

Share

🛰️Sat123.com offers exclusive deals on satellite communication devices, including complimentary Starlink GEN 3 terminals with select plans and satellite phone bundles featuring free power stations. These promotions are designed to ensure reliable connectivity in remote areas, catering to adventurers, remote workers, and emergency responders.

🪙Kirk Elliott Precious Metals (KEPM) specializes in providing low-cost bullion coins and bars, avoiding high-commission or hard-to-liquidate metals, to maximize your investment in silver and gold. With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Kirk Elliott offers personalized strategies tailored to your financial goals, emphasizing education and empowerment to navigate the economic landscape confidently. KEPM.com/RENZ

Support Renz Ethical Lawfare