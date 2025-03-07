Trump's Speech, SCOTUS Forces USAID Payments, and Justice For MRNA Vaccine Victims

Trump gave an incredible speech last night. It was inspiring, populist, and really inarguable. He provided real world examples of why his policies are critical and it was honestly a slam dunk. Then we wake up this morning to the SCOTUS forcing Trump's hand on some of the USAID. There's a fair bit to this decision and we will discuss. Lastly we will be talking about getting real justice for victims of the COVID mRNA poison scheme. Jeffrey Prather joins us today and it should be a big show!

Debunking Legal Myths with Harsh Realities Well, you can say that and you can try that but when you get drugged before the court, and the court says, why aren't you paying taxes? And you say, “because America is a corporation and I'm not doing it.” They're going to say, “yeah, you are,” and that's it and they've got more guns and they've got more people. That's the way it's going to be. So, you know, one of the things that I get from our side a lot is, well, it's a fiction it's not real. It's all pretense. It doesn't matter. It's irrelevant. You can say whatever you want about it. You can tell me we're a corporation. You can tell me it's maritime law. You can tell me whatever you want to tell me. At the end of the day, when you get drugged before that court, there's going to be a couple of cops in there with guns. They're going to make you stand there.

