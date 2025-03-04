Trump Schools Zelensky, The Epstein Files FAIL, & What RFK Will Mean for Cancer

The Epstein files release is nothing short of a debacle. The absurdity of using a few influencers for a photo op with a binder full of nothing is almost insulting. Epstein and his people were and are pedophiles. This is serious and to make a PR stunt out of this with nothing real to back it up is insulting. I expect better of this administration and am confident we will get it. Trump, Kash and the rest are about integrity so I'm certain they will fix this but it was an unnecessary misstep. Speaking of integrity - we are talking with John Richardson today and I'm very interested in his take on what RFK will mean to legitimate cancer research. If we are bringing integrity back to science, the world of cancer will be shaken to its core. I'm eager to hear John's perspective on that which is critical in light of the mRNA inspired turbo cancers so many are now facing.

Caution Against Unverified Vaccines I'm going to say this. If you're out there listening to this podcast, do not take another injection of anything unless it's proven by Bobby Kennedy to actually work with transparency. Do not. Now, five years ago, we'd get banned from every network. We'd be deleted for saying that. But anybody that's stupid enough to take one of these mRNA vaccines that changes your genes, you deserve it if you're hearing this and I'm sorry, I'm not trying to be mean. Do not until it's proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that it works. Don't just trust the science because that's exactly what Tom said is exactly my fear as well.

