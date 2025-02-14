Trump Rumored to be Investigating Pritzker & Judicial Activists Against Trump & DOGE

Today we are getting the scoop on Illinois corruption from Terry Newsome. Rumor has it that Pritzker and his crew are going to be investigated by Trump and it is richly deserved. Illinois is a cesspool and it makes me sick to see what has happened to the formerly beautiful city of Chicago. Meanwhile we continue to have more activist judges making wildly inappropriate rulings against the President's policy initiatives. We discuss it all today!

RICO Charges and Sanctuary Cities And, you know, someone committing a crime like illegal immigration. I mean, that seems like a criminal, it seems like a RICO enterprise to me. I mean, I would love to see someone going after Pritzker and some of these guys. I think every one of these sanctuary cities, sanctuary states are, you know, in criminal violation of RICO potentially. Yeah, you know what he just did, which is just crazy a few months ago? These illegals, after three months, they're allowed to change their name and get a driver's license. They're allowed to change their name. Well, how is he going to get them on the voting record?

