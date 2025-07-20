Does Opposing Sex Trafficking Mean You Do Not Support Trump?

President Trump forgot the first rule of being in a hole today - put down the shovel. Instead of reading the room and realizing that his approval is tanking, he's risking the midterms, and he's infuriating his most loyal supporters, Trump decided to tell everyone that cares about Epstein trafficking children that he doesn't need their support. This gaslighting is incredible and, frankly, inexplicable. Trump won the election because the Dems were unelectable and he was able to cobble together a strong coalition that included MAGA and MAHA. His absurd and continued support for mRNA is a tough pill for MAHA to swallow and now he's attacking core principles of MAGA - equal justice and protecting kids. I love Trump but this is not going to end well and that is bad for the country. With all due respect, he needs to quit listening to the dynamic duo - Susie Wiles and Pam Bondi - and start paying attention to the base that put him back in the White House to fix this swamp.

Today’s show is a real gut-punch, and I’m fired up because we’ve got a lot to unpack, especially around this Epstein mess that’s blowing up everywhere. Twitter’s a mess right now, and some of you might not even be seeing this because the algorithm’s doing its thing, but we’re pushing through. For those on Facebook, Rumble, or elsewhere, thanks for sticking with me. This is a critical moment, and I’m not holding back on what’s happening with President Trump and his team, because frankly, it’s a disaster that needs to be called out.

Let’s get right to the heart of it. President Trump posted on Truth Social, calling the Epstein case a hoax pushed by the radical left Democrats, and he’s out here saying his strongest supporters, like me, aren’t real supporters if we’re questioning this. Look, I’ve been all-in for Trump, traveling the country, doing rallies, spending my own money to get him elected, but I’m not part of a cult. I’m not going to just nod along when I see something wrong. This Epstein situation has been mishandled from the start, and it’s on Susie Wiles and Pam Bondi, Trump’s inner circle. Wiles, with her ties to shady groups like Ballard Partners and Mercury LLC, and Bondi, who was Florida AG during Epstein’s crimes and did nothing, are steering this ship into a PR nightmare. Trump’s calling this a hoax, but he himself said in 2019 that Epstein was trafficking underage girls at Mar-a-Lago. So what’s the deal, Mr. President? Are we supposed to ignore 30 years of evidence, convictions, and Ghislaine Maxwell sitting in jail for trafficking minors? I’m not buying it, and neither should you.

This isn’t just about Epstein; it’s about equal justice under the law, a core MAGA principle. We’re not okay with rich elites getting a pass for heinous crimes while the DOJ under Bondi hasn’t arrested a single big-name Democrat. I’m calling it like I see it: Trump’s being fed bad advice, just like he was with COVID and Operation Warp Speed. The Yale study I mentioned shows spike proteins lingering in vaccinated people’s bodies 709 days post-vax, proving we were lied to about mRNA vaccines. Yet Trump’s still pushing them, even approving them for kids. I’m not here to tear him down; I support his trade deals, tariffs, and economic wins, but I can’t stay silent when he’s gaslighting us on Epstein or vaccines. We need transparency, investigations into who’s manipulating evidence, and accountability for those protecting pedophiles. If Trump doesn’t pivot, he’s risking the midterms and his own legacy. We love you, Mr. President, but you’re wrong on this, and we’re not shutting up.

Trump’s Changing Relationship with Epstein: Quotes Over the Years Donald Trump quote, “I've known Jeff for 15 years, terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. He even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do. And many of them are on the younger side, no doubt about it. Jeffrey enjoys his social life.” That's 2002. Now that's before everybody realized that he was a pedophile, even though it's been talked about since 1994, arguably. Uh, 2019, Donald Trump says, “I had a falling out with him. I haven't spoken to him in 15 years. I was not a fan of his. That I can tell you.” I believe that fully. Once I found out that this guy was trafficking kids, because a lot of people liked, the story is that amongst the elites, a lot of people liked Epstein. They didn't really know what he was doing. They didn't really care what he was doing. But he apparently was a likable child trafficker, I guess. I don't know. So Trump liked him, and then when Trump found out what he was doing, he said, get the hell away from me, which is good. I believe that. And I know Donald Trump, I don't for a second believe that Donald Trump did anything wrong with Epstein stuff. Not for a second. I think he's doing wrong with the investigation, but I don't think he did anything. I don't think he's part of the list or anything like that. In 2019, this is during Trump's first administration, by the way, he's talking about Epstein and Mar-a-Lago. He said, I threw him out. He tried to take recruit from me, a girl that was not of age that worked at the club. He was doing stuff he shouldn't be doing. 2019, Trump said this. Trump said that Epstein was pulling girls that were not of age. Trump said it. In 2019, folks, did he forget?

