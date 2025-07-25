The Obama Coup Continues to Unravel & Congress Gives Vax Immunity to Chemical Makers?

The news cycle is crazy today. More and more info is continuing to come out suggesting that Obama may will be eligible for criminal charges. I still think it's a longshot but we can certainly hope and it's looking better and better. Meanwhile we really need to ask ourselves why Congress is trying to extend vaccine like immunity to makers of dangerous cancer-causing chemicals. There is so much happening and you won't want to miss out on today's show.

Today, we’re talking about glyphosate, a chemical that’s wreaking havoc on our health, and I’m not exaggerating when I say it’s one of the most dangerous things in our food supply. I brought in a clip from Bobby Kennedy to lay it out for you, because this isn’t just my opinion, it’s backed by cold, hard evidence from lawsuits against Monsanto. Glyphosate is linked to a laundry list of health problems, and we’re not talking minor issues here. We’re talking non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, kidney diseases, and cancers that are tightly connected to exposure. This isn’t some conspiracy theory; it’s what the science shows when you dig into the data.

Now, let’s talk about the microbiome, because this is where glyphosate really hits us hard. Your gut biome is like the foundation of your overall health, controlling everything from digestion to immunity. Destroy that, and you’re setting yourself up for a cascade of problems. Glyphosate doesn’t just kill weeds; it wipes out critical structures in your gut that have plant-like metabolisms. That’s right, this chemical designed to kill plants is tearing apart the very systems in your body that keep you healthy. It’s no wonder we’re seeing skyrocketing rates of chronic diseases when this stuff is sprayed all over our crops and ends up in our food.

Here’s the kicker, folks. Glyphosate wasn’t even meant for agriculture at first. It was developed as a tank descalant, a chemical to strip calcium, rust, and metal deposits from the inside of industrial tanks. Think about that for a second. A substance strong enough to clean out industrial equipment is being used on the food we eat every day. That’s not just disgusting, it’s a travesty. They’re putting this toxic junk in our food supply, and it’s no surprise that it’s linked to such devastating health effects. We need to wake up, demand accountability, and fight for a food system that doesn’t poison us. That’s what I’m here to expose, and I’m not stopping until the truth gets out.

Glyphosate: From Industrial Cleaner to Food Poison Now, let me show you this. You think that I'm exaggerating. Let me tell you how bad glyphosate is. This is Bobby Kennedy. I'm going to let Bobby Kennedy tell you how bad glyphosate is. When we sued Monsanto He sued Monsanto. There's many, many diseases that are linked to glyphosate exposure, including non-alcoholic fatty liver cancers are very, very closely linked. A lot of kidney diseases and then severe damage to the microbiome. By the way, folks, I can't overstate what Bobby just said. The microbiome is critical to overall health. You destroy that, you destroy a ton of stuff. It's designed to kill plants. It's designed to kill. And there are structures in your... in your gut biome that are critical structures in your gut biome, which have plant-like metabolisms which are destroyed by glyphosate. And so what happened is, Glyphosate was originally developed as a tank scalant. So to scale the calcium and other deposits, metal deposits, rust deposits from the inside of underground tanks. Think about that. Glyphosate, which is used to kill plants, was a chemical designed to scale crap off the inside of industrial tanks. That's disgusting. They're putting that in our food.

