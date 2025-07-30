The Manhattan Shooting, Vax Accountability, & Trump's Trade Deals In Crypto World

Despite numerous gun laws there was a terrible shooting yesterday in Manhattan. The police took care of things but not before a number of people were killed and injured... when things like this happen I always have to wonder how many lives could have been saved if a good guy with a gun would have been available to step in. Meanwhile we see Peter Hotez out lying more about boosters and the COVID death shot... it's shocking to see how many doctors had their licenses attacked for telling the truth about these poisons and this guy is still getting away with lying outright. We will finish the show talking about crypto and Trump. Crypto is coming and we all need to understand what that means.

Today, we’re diving into a tragic shooting in New York that’s got everyone talking, and it’s a grim reminder of the violence plaguing our cities. This wasn’t just another day in Harlem or Brooklyn where the media and so-called liberal elites turn a blind eye to daily gang violence. No, this one hit Midtown Manhattan, and suddenly it’s a crisis because it’s in a wealthy neighborhood. Four people lost their lives, including a brave police officer, Drew Islam, a father with a third child on the way. The shooter, Shane Devon Tamura, a 27-year-old from Vegas with a history of mental illness, broke every gun law in New York to carry out this attack. He was armed with what they’re calling an assault rifle and body armor, both illegal in the state, and ended up dead on the 33rd floor of a building tied to Blackstone. It’s a heartbreaking mess, and it raises questions about how someone like this can get a gun into a city with such strict laws. I’m asking the question we all should: how many fewer lives would be lost if a good guy with a gun was nearby?

We’re also exposing the corruption that just won’t quit, specifically with Peter Hotez, a vaccine activist who’s out there pushing COVID boosters like they’re candy, despite the mounting evidence against them. I was just in DC with frontline doctors like Kirk Moore, Mary Tyler Bowden, and Sherri Tenpenny, who’ve had their licenses attacked for telling the truth about these shots. Meanwhile, Hotez gets high fives for spreading misinformation. On a Houston radio show, a caller shared how she got a Pfizer booster and two days later was hit with a deep cough, phlegm, and sleeping 16 hours a day, despite never having COVID. Hotez had the nerve to suggest it might be some other virus, even hinting at vaccine side effects while dodging the real issue. This guy’s bought and paid for by Big Pharma, and I’m challenging him to disclose every cent he’s gotten from them. The COVID vaccines, folks, they’re not safe, and studies like the one from Stanford show spike proteins lingering for over 700 days, likely because the mRNA integrates into your DNA. This is transhumanism in the making, and we’ve got to fight it before it’s too late.

On top of that, we’re tackling the unstoppable rise of cryptocurrency and AI, whether we like it or not. I sat down with Jonathan from BlockTrust IRA, a group I trust because they’re ethical and leveling the playing field for regular folks. Crypto’s here to stay, backed by everyone from Trump to global banks, and even China’s using Bitcoin to dodge tariffs. With only 11% global adoption, Bitcoin’s like the internet in its early days, and the wealth transfer happening now is massive. I get it, many of you, like me, are skeptical of crypto and AI, but we can’t ignore reality. You can’t buy groceries with a gold bar, and soon you won’t be able to use cash in many places, like what’s already happening in Europe. BlockTrust’s AI trading platform helps you navigate this volatile market, mitigating risk and letting regular people compete with the elites. I’m not saying love it, but we’ve got to participate to protect our families. Head to TomRenzCrypto.com to get educated and join the fight to keep your wealth secure. We’re in this together, and I want your thoughts on how we navigate this digital future while holding the line on truth and freedom.

The DNA Debate: Are We Becoming 'Humanity 2.0'? But here's the problem. I will bet money on this. I've done my homework. You can argue with me or not. But understand this. If you got the COVID vaccine, there is a very real chance that it integrated into your DNA, in my opinion. a very real chance. That means that your body will continue to produce that spike for the rest of your life. So those detox protocols only work as long as you're on them. No one has any idea how to get this out of your DNA or out of your system once it's integrated itself in. They won't even admit that it's integrating. Now, I'm gonna tell you that as far as the vaccines go, understand something. We just saw the Stanford study, the farthest they tested out was 709 days and you still had elevated spike proteins. It's not possible that the mRNA vaccines were still causing that unless they integrated into your system. So this is a pretty straightforward thing. And they're moving towards transhumanism. They're moving towards next-gen humanity, Humanity 2.0. When we talk about all this stuff, this is one that we can't let happen, right? They haven't fully admitted this. This one, we still have a chance at fighting and winning. We can't win the crypto, that's coming. We can't win the AI, that's coming. We can try and preserve humanity. We just have to do a lot of work to do it and we're behind the eight ball.

