California Wants to Take Your Kids, the WHO Treaty & More

The state of California continues to shock with egregious legislation and is now working on ways to take kids from parents with almost no reason. Essentially they want give the state total control over your kids. With all that is happening with the Epstein list you'd think they would know this is not going to be well received. Meanwhile we have good news - RFK has announced that the US will be rejecting the WHO Treaty. This is very important and great news.

Today, we’re diving into a topic that’s got my blood boiling: the insane double standards in how we treat kids and their decision-making. You’ve got kids who can’t buy a gun, can’t vote, can’t get a tattoo, can’t smoke a cigarette, and can’t join the military. These are all off-limits because society says they’re not mature enough to make those choices. And I get it, those are big decisions with consequences. But then, out of nowhere, we’re told it’s perfectly fine for a kid to make a permanent, life-altering decision like getting gender-affirming surgery. I mean, come on, are we serious? A kid can’t handle a beer, but we’re okay with them deciding to have major surgery that changes their body forever? That’s the kind of hypocrisy that makes my head spin.

Now, let’s break this down. If a kid gets a tattoo, they might regret it down the line, sure. Maybe it’s a bad design or they grow out of it, but it’s not going to wreck their health for life. Compare that to something as drastic as removing breasts or other irreversible procedures. These aren’t decisions you can just undo with a laser treatment or a quick fix. We’re talking about lifelong health implications, hormonal changes, and psychological impacts. Yet somehow, the same system that says a kid can’t be trusted to vote in an election thinks they’re ready to emancipate themselves from their parents and make these monumental choices. I’m not saying kids don’t have feelings or struggles, but where’s the logic in saying they’re too immature for one thing and totally capable for something far more serious? It’s like we’ve thrown common sense out the window.

Look, I’m a parent, and I know kids need guidance. My kid isn’t drinking a beer at 12, and they’re sure as heck not making decisions about permanent surgeries. We protect kids from certain choices for a reason, their brains are still developing, and they don’t have the perspective to weigh these consequences. So why are we pushing this one exception? Why are we letting ideology override biology and reason? This isn’t about denying anyone’s identity; it’s about protecting kids from decisions they’re not equipped to make. We’ve got to stop this madness and start asking the tough questions about who’s pushing this agenda and why. That’s what we’re here for, folks, to cut through the noise and get to the truth.

The Double Standards of Youth Consent in California They can't buy a gun. No. They can't vote. Nope. They can't get a tattoo. Nope. No cigarettes. They can't join the military. Nope. But they can make a decision to get their wiener chopped off. Sure. Right. I mean, and that's fine, right? We're okay with that. We're okay with them emancipating themselves from their parents. We're okay with them making decisions that will have, I mean, listen, you may regret the tattoo, but you ain't going to be dealing with lifelong health problems from it. You can, you may, you know, I mean, you can't drink a beer. Well, I mean, what's worse, having your breasts removed or having a beer? I mean, if I had to pick between the two for my kid, I mean, don't get me wrong, my kid ain't drinking beer at 12, but still, this is absurd.

