CBDCs, fluoride, and the Epstein list are all tops in the news today. As Congress considers the GENIUS Act - MTG is speaking out. This nightmarish bill facilitates CBDCs and does nothing to stop the federal government from issuing them. This means social credit scores and complete control from the next Biden type president. Meanwhile the DOJ is finally doing something - but the thing they are doing is absurd. The DOJ is appealing a lawsuit regarding putting fluoride in the water. Apparently they want Americans dumb enough to believe that the Epstein list is a hoax... which is also still major news. At this point we need to seriously start asking whether the Wiles supported Bondi DOJ is on Trump's side or not.

Today, we're diving into some wild stuff that's got me fired up, and you should be too. We've got breaking news about the DOJ suing to keep fluoride in our water, despite clear evidence it's a neurotoxin that lowers IQ, especially for kids and pregnant women. Pam Bondi, who's been sitting on her hands for six months, is leading this charge instead of tackling real issues like the Epstein files. It's absurd, and it reeks of corruption when we've got bigger fish to fry, like the mRNA vaccine disaster and the Epstein cover-up. I'm grumpy, folks, because we're living in a clown world where truth is under attack, and I'm here to call it out with my guest, Dr. Mark Sherwood, who's bringing some sanity to this madness.

We're also digging into the Epstein saga, where MAGA is turning on Trump and Bondi for dropping the ball. The DOJ claims there's no Epstein client list, despite Bondi teasing it on Fox News, and Trump's getting ratioed on Truth Social for dismissing our concerns. Even big names like Charlie Kirk and Laura Loomer are fed up, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, not exactly a MAGA firebrand, is calling for transparency. Meanwhile, we're seeing distractions like the DOJ chasing the 2016 Russia collusion hoax while ignoring current issues. And don't get me started on Barack Obama's podcast with "Big Mike," pushing ideas that kids need more than one dad, including a gay mentor. We're exposing the insanity, from fluoride to Epstein to mRNA, because MAGA isn't about blind loyalty, it's about justice and truth.

Then there's the Genius Act, a sneaky bill paving the way for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) under the guise of regulating stable coins. This is a disaster for financial privacy, setting us up for social credit scores and government control over every penny we spend. Congresswoman MTG is fighting it, but it's slipping through while we're distracted by Epstein drama. Add to that the Senate's pathetic $9 billion spending cut—0.45% of the $2 trillion in waste identified by DOGE, like $70 billion on a nonexistent COVID response or $20 million for Sesame Street in Iraq. It's a joke, folks. We're not winning, and Trump's not saving us alone. We the people have to fight, because no plan is coming to rescue us.

Sarcastic Take on DOJ and Fluoride Lawsuit Hello, everybody, and welcome to the show. Huge breaking news today, folks. Huge breaking news. Guess what? The DOJ is doing something. It's huge. And what are they doing? Well, they're suing to keep fluoride in the water. Oh, Jesus, folks. You can't make this stuff up. Honestly, Pam Bondi, who does nothing ever, continues to do nothing. Don't worry about the Epstein files. Don't worry about that. But she's going to sue to keep fluoride in the water system. We are lucky to see this DOJ rocking it. She is doing a fantastic job, I know, because Donald Trump told me, and he told me that if I don't believe that, I'm not MAGA. Folks, I don't even know what to say. It's like we've lost our minds. The world is on fire. I got to be honest with you. I'm just grumpy. I am just grumpy. There's so much ridiculousness happening right now. But hey, I'm going to make you all feel a little bit better. I found out why I'm grumpy, right?

