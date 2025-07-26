MAHA is Global - With Dr. Malik

For anyone that doesn't know, Dr. Ahmad Malik is an outspoken physician from the UK that had the courage to fight back against medical tyranny. As many of us fought here - he stood strong in a nation with far weaker constitutional protections. Doc Malik has seen all that there is to the health freedom fight and is not afraid to share. The MAHA/Health Freedom fight is alive and well and America has to lead the world... but doing so means understanding what globalists are doing to fight against us around the world.

We’ve got a real treat with my friend Dr. Ahmad Malik joining us from the UK. This guy’s a true warrior, a doctor who woke up to the truth about COVID, vaccines, and the whole mess we’ve been through. He’s been fighting the good fight, speaking out when it wasn’t easy, especially in a place like the UK where censorship and control have been off the charts. We’re diving deep into what’s been happening globally, the coordination between the US and UK, and how our freedoms have been under attack. This isn’t just about one country; it’s a global battle, and Dr. Malik’s been on the front lines, risking everything to get the truth out.

We’re also tackling some hard-hitting topics, like the shocking differences between a healthy placenta and one from a vaccinated mother. I showed a video that’s tough to watch, but it’s critical to understand why we’re fighting so hard against mRNA and the lies about vaccine safety during pregnancy. The evidence is staring us in the face: thin, unhealthy placentas from vaccinated moms compared to robust, healthy ones. This is about our future, our kids, and the ability to bring new life into this world without interference from Big Pharma’s experiments. Dr. Malik and I are breaking down why this matters and how the system’s been pushing dangerous narratives without proper testing.

On top of that, we’re getting into the bigger picture of what’s going on. Europe’s in rough shape, descending into tyranny with no free speech, look at Macron suing Candace Owens over some comments about his wife! Here in the US, we’ve got our Constitution, which has given us a fighting chance, but it’s still been a brutal battle against censorship and globalist agendas. Dr. Malik’s story is inspiring; he’s faced harassment, lost his medical practice, and still stands tall because he’s fighting for his kids’ future, just like I am. We’re not big shots, just regular folks who see the truth and won’t back down.

From Sacrifice to Disillusionment in Medicine Because it teaches you to value the work ethic and be grateful and have gratitude for every little thing that you get. You know, I got presents twice a year, which was Christmas and New Year's and my birthday. And that was it. And, you know, I worked hard so that I could get into med school. I wanted to be a surgeon. I knew it would be a good salary and a good career and I could do good work. And that's what I wanted to do. So I got into surgery and I worked against all odds and ended up becoming, you know, equivalent of an attending and head of the department and all that kind of stuff. And it took a lot of sacrifice. You know, every day I was working when other kids are off on holiday and studying, you know, and playing. I was at home studying when the other kids are working in the banks and making lots of money. I was broke as a junior doctor with debts and loans and working every day that God gave me to do research projects and everything so I could advance my career. So I hit 36 and suddenly now I become an attending and then I start paying off my debts. And then I start working on my private practice because you work in the state government hospital and the private. And finally, by the time I got to about the age of 40, you know, I'm OK. I'm doing well now. For the first time in my life, I'm no longer in debt and I'm enjoying the fruits of my labor. And it's taken a long time to get there. All those exams, all those interviews, all the grueling you know, the hamster wheel of getting to the top of orthopedics, it's not easy. And I get there and I realize that actually medicine is so broken. You know, I'm not well. I'm diabetic. I'm hypertensive. My dad's dying of cancer. And I realize that's one of the top orthopedic surgeons in the country.

