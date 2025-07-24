President Trump is on the warpath and Tulsi Gabbard seems to be leading the charge against the deep state. Tulsi has released documents showing that Obama essentially lead a coup against Trump after his 2016 victory and this has lead to widespread calls for prosecutions. While we will have to wait and see what happens on the prosecutions, this has certainly created a poo-storm... but the deep state will not go quietly into the night. We are seeing the deep state move through surrogates like Tom Cotton to cut Tulsi's authority hard. At the same time they are moving ahead with their war on health by releasing saRNA vaccines in pets without any shedding studies and trying to push for immunity for producers of cancer causing poisons. I do not think we are winning yet but at least we are seeing signs of a fight.

What a wild time we’re in, folks. We’re diving headfirst into the Obamagate scandal, which is exploding like never before, and it’s about time. This is a huge deal, and I’m thrilled to see it finally getting the attention it deserves. Patriots like General Mike Flynn, who were dragged through the mud by the deep state, are finally getting a shot at vindication. The evidence is clear: the Obama administration, with Joe Biden as VP, orchestrated a years-long coup to undermine President Trump’s 2016 election victory. They manufactured intelligence, pushed the fake Steele dossier, and used the FBI and CIA to spy on Trump’s campaign. It’s corruption on a scale we’ve never seen, and the question now is whether the DOJ, under Pam Bondi, will step up and prosecute the likes of Comey and Brennan. I’m hopeful, but we’ll see if justice prevails.

While we’re celebrating these wins, the deep state isn’t sitting idly by, folks. They’re fighting back hard, and it’s ugly. Take Senator Tom Cotton, a supposed Republican, sponsoring a bill to gut Tulsi Gabbard’s efforts as Director of National Intelligence. Tulsi’s been a warrior, releasing damning documents that expose how Obama’s team faked Russia collusion narratives after finding no evidence before the 2016 election. Yet Cotton, along with other RINOs like Jim Risch and James Lankford, wants to slash her staff and limit her power. It’s a blatant move to protect the deep state, and it’s infuriating. These guys should be primaried for betraying the fight for truth. Meanwhile, the deep state’s slipping in other dangerous moves, like an appropriations bill amendment, Section 453, that gives chemical giants like Bayer immunity for cancer-causing poisons like glyphosate. This is the same kind of liability shield vaccine makers have, and it’s a disaster for accountability.

On top of that, we’ve got bigger threats looming, and we can’t lose focus. The push for AI and robotics is set to wipe out millions of jobs, truckers, plumbers, electricians, you name it. Self-driving semis are already here, and humanoid robots with internet-level knowledge are coming fast. Combine that with the rollout of saRNA vaccines in pets, which could shed and impact humans without any studies, and it’s clear the deep state’s playing a long game. They’re setting up a future where our health, jobs, and freedoms are controlled through AI, universal basic income, and unaccountable big pharma. While Trump’s fighting hard and Tulsi’s exposing the truth, we’re not winning yet, just scoring some battles. We need to keep praying for accountability, push for prosecutions, and stay vigilant on AI, CBDCs, and our health. The fight’s far from over, so let’s keep at it!

The Critical Email That Changed Everything December 12, 2016, right? December 12, 2016. And I've got the email right here, folks. I'm going to show you guys. Hold on. Let's get this up. There it is. Okay, December 12, 2016, subject: “moving forward quickly on Russian election tasking, right? Importance high.” Now, remember, up till this point, there's been plenty of evidence that Russia didn't do anything. There was no evidence of foreign election interference. But now you see the shift. Now this is a post-election, post-mortem, what are we gonna do? How are we gonna do this? Now there's obviously redactions, but here's the email. All: “we are moving forward with this tasking. In the wake of Friday's PC and the media frenzy over the weekend, DNI has asked us to move the timeline forward.” DNI is the Director of National Intelligence. “Aiming at a 3 January delivery date.” 3 January, what's that? Well, that's before Trump gets into office, right? This is really important. You've got to understand the timeline, folks. “He knows this means many of us will have worked through the holidays and expects us to do so. With the expedited timeline in mind, I'd like to have a working draft together by next Wednesday. To do all this, we need agencies to identify POCs right away, point of context, and allow them to serve offline for the next week or so. NIOCyber and I will divide and conquer with you. Substantive POCs,” and divide and conquer is important, right? But dividing who's doing what so that they can get the information to come out the way it was. This is what Hitler used to do, literally.

