The Frontline Doctors Reunion & Trump Trade Deals

This weekend I stood on the steps of the SCOTUS with America's frontline doctors to remind everyone of the greatest crime ever perpetrated on humanity. After all these years and despite the new administration no one is doing anything about accountability. Millions died, globalists made trillions of dollars, and no one is doing anything about it. MAHA cannot go forward while the people that made trillions continue to plan for the next plandemic with no fear of accountability. Meanwhile Trump is doing incredible work on trade deals. The deal with the EU is amazing and the tariffs are working. Big show today and I'm back from the swamp.

I just got back from the swamp, Washington D.C., and let me tell you, it feels good to be out of there. I was at a MAGA-based conference, speaking to a different crowd, some of whom didn’t agree with me. That’s the point, though, we’ve got to talk to people who don’t see things our way to spread the truth about health freedom. It was a controversial event, and some said I shouldn’t be there, but I’m glad I went. It’s about reaching out, having tough conversations, and bringing people into the fight for freedom. I also got to connect with some incredible folks, like Silk from Diamond and Silk, whose speech was downright hilarious. It was an honor to meet her and see her passion for the cause.

On Sunday, I joined America’s Frontline Doctors, Simone Gold, Dr. Stella Emanuel, Sherry Tenpenny, Mary Talley Bowden, and others, to mark the five-year anniversary of our stand on the Supreme Court steps, where we called out COVID as a fraud. We went back to those steps to remind everyone of the importance of accountability. Freedom isn’t free, and if we don’t fight tyranny, we risk losing our nation again. Standing there in the brutal heat and pouring rain, looking like I just rolled out from under a bus, was worth it to honor that moment and reconnect with warriors still fighting this battle. We’re not done, and we won’t stop, but it was a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come and how much further we need to go.

The trip hammered home one thing: we need accountability, and we need it now. I spoke at the Supreme Court about how COVID was a massive fraud, created in a Wuhan lab, costing millions of lives and trillions of dollars for Big Pharma’s profit. Yet, we’re still fast-tracking mRNA vaccines, despite evidence of serious risks like cancer from a 2006 FDA document and recent studies showing spike proteins lingering 709 days post-vaccination. Why are we trusting liars, government, pharma, media, who’ve been caught deceiving us? I believe the turbo cancer explosion was intentional, and without prosecutions, they’ll do it again. The gatekeepers around Trump, like Susie Wiles and Pam Bondi with their Big Pharma ties, are blocking the truth. Trump’s fighting for accountability elsewhere, like with the 2020 election steal, but COVID’s role in that theft isn’t being investigated. We need a special counsel for COVID crimes, and I’d volunteer to lead it. Until we put these crooks in jail, our freedom’s at risk, and I’m not stopping until we get justice.

We Need Accountability—Nuremberg 2.0 Between $14 and $30 trillion with a T, changed hands globally, depending on your estimate, on the fake pandemic that Anthony Fauci funded, created a lab in Wuhan, China. Do you think they won't do it again? Are we safe? Not without accountability. We need Nuremberg 2.0 because this was one of the greatest times in humanity in history. Until accountability is reached, until we have achieved accountability, we are at risk, our freedom is at risk. And guess what? Too many of us have gone to sleep. We, the people, went to sleep, we traded it for security. We cannot go back to sleep. We must continue to fight.

